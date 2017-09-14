Jessica Biel, Restaurant Partners Sued by Employees Over Tips, Compensation
Jessica Biel and #AuFudge restaurant partners sued by employees over tips and compensation https://t.co/1AYkQkfVrs pic.twitter.com/1dNZh7ADpV— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 14 septembre 2017
The nine plaintiffs claim that they never received proper rest or meal breaks or tips for working major Hollywood parties at Au Fudge for companies like Netflix, Amazon and Fox.
The plaintiffs are seeking $461,649 in compensatory damages along with punitive damages in an amount to be ascertained at trial but not less than $1,000,000.
Staffers were meant to be paid a generous 22% gratuity for private events, but the plaintiffs claim that they missed out on tips.
Netflix paid $80,220.19 of which $13,271.50 was due to go to the some of the plaintiffs.
Amazon paid $94,416.70 of which $14,630 was due plaintiffs
source
pay your workers
Edited at 2017-09-14 05:27 pm (UTC)
Especially to do this in Hollywood. These people probably already make far below a livable wage yet they still chose to steal from them! It makes my blood boil!
/remember when at Justin and Jessica's wedding that awful video with homeless people was made? Good times. I don't trust ha!
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/73
the opening of this is also relevant lol
Oh, it's ONTD reading haha!
These are events. It's not like an individual table is going to each pony up tips for the waiter for their table.
I don't think the meal breaks and whatnot has much gravity in the suit, having read the article, it's phrased like they're poor orphans who've never worked a day in their life, yet to get a job like that - they had to have some wait staff and bar experience, so ....
As for the tips part, I would speculate that they'll somehow settle it but not for the $1m claimed, I mean, c'mon. That's not going to be 22% tip compensation. Seems to me it's more clerical than some sort of conspiracy to deny wages. Whoever was responsible for dividing up the compensation for the event needs a new calculator and or they (the business partners) need a new payroll system.
Edited at 2017-09-14 05:45 pm (UTC)
No, it's a violation of CA labor law to deny nonexempt employees meal breaks if certain qualifications are met - I haven't read the suit, but if they qualified and weren't given required meal breaks, there's different statutory monetary damages for each separate violation. There was a big class action in CA a few years ago about failure to give meal breaks that settled for about $30 million.
Tips also belong to the employees under CA labor law so that's another violation, whether or not it was just a clerical error. It also probably qualifies as an unlawful business practice, so could also get punitive damages in addition to the unpaid wages. I don't know about CA, but some states double or triple the amount of unpaid wages owed in cases like this. So yes it could absolutely end up settling for that much or getting a verdict that size or larger
For the meal breaks, it's unclear how their rights were violated (based solely on the article).
The staffers are said to be "young adults new to the workforce and new to Los Angeles" who did double duty by working at Au Fudge while "trying to begin a career in the entertainment industry," the suit says. "Plaintiffs were unfamiliar with workers' rights...
It suggests they were working multiple jobs, but what does that have to do with "one of the jobs", and I'm doubtful they were "new to the workforce" because that doesn't seem like a first-time-job gig.
For the tips part, I didn't know about the CA law part, but the amount quoted seems excessive in addition to any legit compensation.
the plaintiffs are seeking $461,649 in compensatory damages along with punitive damages "in an amount to be ascertained at trial but not less than $1,000,000."
Edited at 2017-09-14 06:49 pm (UTC)
Also, she can DIAF for that. You're fucking wealthy enough to pay your staff, fucking pay their dues and their tips since they need to make a living.
Edited at 2017-09-14 05:47 pm (UTC)
anyways this is awful esp when it's written that's what theyre supposed to be paid