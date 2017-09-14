Jessica Biel, Restaurant Partners Sued by Employees Over Tips, Compensation




The nine plaintiffs claim that they never received proper rest or meal breaks or tips for working major Hollywood parties at Au Fudge for companies like Netflix, Amazon and Fox.

The plaintiffs are seeking $461,649 in compensatory damages along with punitive damages in an amount to be ascertained at trial but not less than $1,000,000.

Staffers were meant to be paid a generous 22% gratuity for private events, but the plaintiffs claim that they missed out on tips.
Netflix paid $80,220.19 of which $13,271.50 was due to go to the some of the plaintiffs.
Amazon paid $94,416.70 of which $14,630 was due plaintiffs

source
Tagged: ,