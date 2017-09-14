Jessica Biel, Restaurant Partners Sued by Employees Over Tips, Compensation

gross



AND PAY THEM LIVABLE WAGES! Reply

if you're an american who doesn't tip, you're an asshole.



I mean, especially when gratuity is added to the bill. Reply

seriously! there's a few places in my area where gratuity is included in the price and i love it because it ensures they get paid a fair wage and aren't dependent on people being assholes. the place i'm at right now had a note that they add a 4% charge in order to afford to give their full-time employees health benefits. i'm definitely trying to make it a point to support these kind of places because i hate the whole tipping culture in general and think it should be phased out. Reply

Wasn't this a blind item recently, that she did this kind of shit? Reply

Fucking gutter trash if this is true!



Especially to do this in Hollywood. These people probably already make far below a livable wage yet they still chose to steal from them! It makes my blood boil! Reply

bad enough she's married to mr burns, her career is in the pits and now this. #HaSuffer Reply

My coworker doesn't believe in tipping your tattoo artist or nail lady. I always tip lol. Reply

whaaaat. if someone does a service for you a tip should be given! Reply

Idk how it is in the US but good tattoos here are expensive as FUCK so I'm pretty sure service is already added into that. Then again tipping isn't common nor expected here in most places here. Reply

Because a lot of what they are charging you goes to fees. I don't 100% know how it works in nail salons and tattoo parlors but I know at some hair salons, a lot of the stylists "rent" their spots and also have to pay for product, equipment ect. Reply

Yikes. She's gonna end up with a shitty nail job or tattoo one of these days if she keeps going to the same place. Likes yes it would be nice to save the $40+ bucks I tip my hair stylist but you know what else is nice? Her doing an excellent job on my hair every time I go in. Reply

Really? I feel like that is such a given. I am assuming they don't tip when they get their hair done either. Reply

I mean, I do it because people expect it (and in the case of nail artists, the exploitation), which I means unless a person wows me I am never seeing them again because I don't like to tip when it is undeserved. But I really hate services that technically could set their own prices, yet expect you to still tip. Namely, the hair stylists. Like, fuck, if you feel like you deserve $80 for this service, charge $80, don't charge $65 and expect me to tip $15. Yes, they have rent and business expenses, but so does everyone. Chalk that shit up in your cost. I even read you're supposed to tip THE OWNER of the salon if she does your hair, like, hell no. Stop the madness. Reply

is she from outside US? We don't tip anyone in nails, tattoos, hair etc. in Europe, and if someone did they would get looked at like they grew 2 heads and would be extremely confused. However, its US so I tip people here generously because it is expected and don't want them to mess up my nails. When I told my mom back home how we have to tip in that sector she was like no way, told my entire family who were no way, everyone looks at US like another species of humans. Reply

People who treat those in hospitality, retail, etc like shit are the fucking worst. Even worse when it's wealthy people and companies like this.



/remember when at Justin and Jessica's wedding that awful video with homeless people was made? Good times. I don't trust ha! Reply

The video and his response were both just awful. Reply

And I was even starting to come around to her a tiny bit because of how game she seemed to make fun of herself on Bojack lol Reply

To withhold tips corporate clients paid for staff is INEXCUSABLE. It's basically fraud, that money is earmarked for the employees. The restaurant cannot pocket it legally! Reply

Reading through the comments so far, it seems like -most- think that Jessica Biel went to a restaurant and didn't tip her waiter, or that Jessica Biel was personally responsible for handing out cash divided by xyz employees per each event.



Oh, it's ONTD reading haha!



These are events. It's not like an individual table is going to each pony up tips for the waiter for their table.



I don't think the meal breaks and whatnot has much gravity in the suit, having read the article, it's phrased like they're poor orphans who've never worked a day in their life, yet to get a job like that - they had to have some wait staff and bar experience, so ....



As for the tips part, I would speculate that they'll somehow settle it but not for the $1m claimed, I mean, c'mon. That's not going to be 22% tip compensation. Seems to me it's more clerical than some sort of conspiracy to deny wages. Whoever was responsible for dividing up the compensation for the event needs a new calculator and or they (the business partners) need a new payroll system.



No, it's a violation of CA labor law to deny nonexempt employees meal breaks if certain qualifications are met - I haven't read the suit, but if they qualified and weren't given required meal breaks, there's different statutory monetary damages for each separate violation. There was a big class action in CA a few years ago about failure to give meal breaks that settled for about $30 million. Tips also belong to the employees under CA labor law so that's another violation, whether or not it was just a clerical error. It also probably qualifies as an unlawful business practice, so could also get punitive damages in addition to the unpaid wages. I don't know about CA, but some states double or triple the amount of unpaid wages owed in cases like this. So yes it could absolutely end up settling for that much or getting a verdict that size or larger Reply

Interesting to know about CA laws.



For the meal breaks, it's unclear how their rights were violated (based solely on the article).

The staffers are said to be "young adults new to the workforce and new to Los Angeles" who did double duty by working at Au Fudge while "trying to begin a career in the entertainment industry," the suit says. "Plaintiffs were unfamiliar with workers' rights...

It suggests they were working multiple jobs, but what does that have to do with "one of the jobs", and I'm doubtful they were "new to the workforce" because that doesn't seem like a first-time-job gig.



For the tips part, I didn't know about the CA law part, but the amount quoted seems excessive in addition to any legit compensation.

the plaintiffs are seeking $461,649 in compensatory damages along with punitive damages "in an amount to be ascertained at trial but not less than $1,000,000."



That's disgusting if true, food service workers already get such a raw deal. Reply

I've never really cared for Biel and I knew there was a red flag with her the moment she decided to actually marry a POS like Justin Timberlake.



Also, she can DIAF for that. You're fucking wealthy enough to pay your staff, fucking pay their dues and their tips since they need to make a living.



