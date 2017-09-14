raz

Johnny Cash's Record Label Forces White Supremacist Radio to Stop Using His Music



Stormfront Radio was sent a cease and desist letter by Johnny Cash's record label, threatening legal action if host Patrick Slattery continued to use Cash's cover of Tom Petty's "Won't Back Down" as his opening theme song. Salttery has since stopped using the song, knowing that he would be crushed in court.

Previously, Cash's children condemned white supremacy when a Charlottesville marcher was seen wearing a tee shirt depicting their father and concluded their statement by saying:

To any who claim supremacy over other human beings, to any who believe in racial or religious hierarchy: we are not you. Our father, as a person, icon, or symbol, is not you. We ask that the Cash name be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.


In related news, Stormfront lost their domain hosting site last month and has since been kicked offline. They have yet to find new hosts. They have to rely on online radio to get their message out, I guess. If you are wondering how they broadcast, some asshole named Jeff Rense -- a conspiracy theorist and white supremacist -- hosts them on his network. Their archive site is hosted by domain.com (I looked it up here).*

*Domain.com is the registrant of record but claim they're not the registrant or host. They say Multacom is the host and you can shoot them an email: sales@multacom.com or call them at 800.618.4628. Can't find any other contact info.

