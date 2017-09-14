Johnny Cash's Record Label Forces White Supremacist Radio to Stop Using His Music
Very proud we threatened legal action and got hate radio to stop using my dad's music. https://t.co/qLyaDJfiWg— rosanne cash (@rosannecash) September 13, 2017
Stormfront Radio was sent a cease and desist letter by Johnny Cash's record label, threatening legal action if host Patrick Slattery continued to use Cash's cover of Tom Petty's "Won't Back Down" as his opening theme song. Salttery has since stopped using the song, knowing that he would be crushed in court.
Previously, Cash's children condemned white supremacy when a Charlottesville marcher was seen wearing a tee shirt depicting their father and concluded their statement by saying:
To any who claim supremacy over other human beings, to any who believe in racial or religious hierarchy: we are not you. Our father, as a person, icon, or symbol, is not you. We ask that the Cash name be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.
In related news, Stormfront lost their domain hosting site last month and has since been kicked offline. They have yet to find new hosts. They have to rely on online radio to get their message out, I guess. If you are wondering how they broadcast, some asshole named Jeff Rense -- a conspiracy theorist and white supremacist -- hosts them on his network. Their archive site is hosted by domain.com (I looked it up here).*
*Domain.com is the registrant of record but claim they're not the registrant or host. They say Multacom is the host and you can shoot them an email: sales@multacom.com or call them at 800.618.4628. Can't find any other contact info.
RIGHT??
also this statement: "To any who claim supremacy over other human beings, to any who believe in racial or religious hierarchy: we are not you. Our father, as a person, icon, or symbol, is not you. We ask that the Cash name be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology." never specifically calls them what they are: white supremacists, bigots, nazis.
i'm no longer patting people on the back for doing the bare minimum when they have no other choice.
Would YOU like a pat on the back for your comment?
Edited at 2017-09-14 05:32 pm (UTC)
Although i wouldn't be surprised if there were racist juggalos
You'll never see me wear a suit of white.
check mate
she doesn't have time for such matters!!
it's not her place or responsibility to use her platform to effect change for millions of people!! how silly of you to ask her to do such a thing!!!
This is jeff rense and this is his shitty radio website form the '90s
http://www.renseradio.com
He also hosts david duke on his radio network and considers him and slattery of stormfront to be his friend
I wanna go put on my Johnny Cash records now.
I'm glad his family is sticking up for him and his legacy and not letting these idiots get away with trying to associate him with such disgusting groups.