The first season surprised me. I was sure I'd dislike them, but I ended up liking Drew and Portia more than the protagonist. Reply

this was one of the best new shows last year. i'm excited for season 2, the trailer looks great.



if they removed that godawful sex scene from the first episode, i would have felt more sympathetic towards drew, especially bc he turned out to be one of the more funnier/nicer characters Reply

How did I forget the first season ended like that?? Reply

yaaas! this show is essentially a PLL knock-off for adults & i love it. Reply

I thought the first season was a little slow to start, but by the end I really loved it. Excited for season two! Reply

Loved the first season lmfao, I'll watch Reply

i'm excited for this Reply

Fuck this fucking show.



Love u Alia but never this. Reply

May I ask what specifically you hated about it? Reply

This show was unexpectedly really good. I only heard of it through an instagram ad after it had already finished airing. Reply

I am so excited for season 2! Reply

I'd forgotten about this show. Don't know anyone irl who has seen it but I'll watch the second series when it comes out. Reply

I liked this show a lot. A weirdly nice balance between absurdist humor and mystery.



I didn't love Dory but she reminded me of myself in a lot of ways Reply

yes i'm excited!!! Reply

I love John Early.



season one was strange but I kept with it and liked it enough. I'll probably watch season 2. Reply

this show was so different to what i was expected but strangely compelling



ia with everyone saying drew and portia were the most likeable characters, unexpectedly Reply

Yasss omg

It's been almost a year 😳 Reply

I watched a few episodes of the first season and thought it was OK. This season looks really good though. Reply

Also, I want to know the name of the song in the trailer. kthxbi Reply

I was skeptical about it getting a second season but it looks really good? Will definitely watch it Reply

yessssssssssssss cannot wait Reply

I was skeptical but now im all in. Reply

