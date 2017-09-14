September 14th, 2017, 05:43 pm notyeezy Search Party Season 2 Trailer - Search Party returns on 19th November.SOURCE Tagged: television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
if they removed that godawful sex scene from the first episode, i would have felt more sympathetic towards drew, especially bc he turned out to be one of the more funnier/nicer characters
Love u Alia but never this.
I didn't love Dory but she reminded me of myself in a lot of ways
season one was strange but I kept with it and liked it enough. I'll probably watch season 2.
ia with everyone saying drew and portia were the most likeable characters, unexpectedly
It's been almost a year 😳