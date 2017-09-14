ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, September 13, 2017:
- Video Director Joseph Kahn Can't Stop Talking About Taylor Swift
- The View chats with the Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton
- Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, Serena Williams' baby girl
- Director Mary Harron says men should be as unsensitive as they want
- Kylie Jenner steps out with noticeably fuller lips
- Tyra Banks loves Kmart's decision to use "fabulously-sized" instead of "plus-sized"
- Aaron Carter Is Worried He Has HIV & Is Going Through a LOT Right Now
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
It's kinds of anticlimactic bc they've dragged it out for so fucking long and caused my problems at work (the course starts in less than 2 weeks).
But still... YAY! Let the stress COMMENCE.
*omg!? the one that said no at first!?!?!?!?
Edited at 2017-09-14 04:48 pm (UTC)
Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
You got: You're Pumpkin Carving
You're the creative, more outgoing person of your friends, and that's why they love you! You have so many aspects and different sides to you, it's always fun to be with you!
https://www.buzzfeed.com/galaxypizzabag
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
You're the more chill, different one of the squad, and you take pride in it! Apple cider is the PSL's underrated sibling, and you are so comforting on a cold fall day!
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
Yay!! You're Halloween! You enjoy the more ~spooky~ things in life, and you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time.
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
Yay!! You're Halloween! You enjoy the more ~spooky~ things in life, and you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time.
yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
You're the more chill, different one of the squad, and you take pride in it! Apple cider is the PSL's underrated sibling, and you are so comforting on a cold fall day!
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
You're the more chill, different one of the squad, and you take pride in it! Apple cider is the PSL's underrated sibling, and you are so comforting on a cold fall day!
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
Yay!! You're Halloween! You enjoy the more ~spooky~ things in life, and you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time.
you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time.
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
Yay!! You're Halloween! You enjoy the more ~spooky~ things in life, and you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time.
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
You're the more basic of the bunch, but hey, who doesn't love a good PSL sometimes? Embrace your warm, pumpkin self!
I'm fine with being a basic bitch bc I love psl.
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
You're the creative, more outgoing person of your friends, and that's why they love you! You have so many aspects and different sides to you, it's always fun to be with you!
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
Yay!! You're Halloween! You enjoy the more ~spooky~ things in life, and you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time.
Re: Spend Some Cash At The Store And We'll Reveal What Fall Thing You Are
You're the creative, more outgoing person of your friends, and that's why they love you! You have so many aspects and different sides to you, it's always fun to be with you!
How ONTD Reads
LOL!
Edited at 2017-09-14 04:45 pm (UTC)
Re: How ONTD Reads
Re: How ONTD Reads
Re: How ONTD Reads
Re: How ONTD Reads
Re: How ONTD Reads
Re: How ONTD Reads
Re: How ONTD Reads
This is very accurate
Re: How ONTD Reads
sr: wr
skim read, won't remember
Re: How ONTD Reads
waiting for my friend to come by and then I'm going to convince him to help me smoosh it. I'm afraid if I try alone, it'll run past me and hide and then I'll have to burn this apartment building to the ground.
I don't usually kill bugs (I have a thriving catch and release program). So the other day right before I left for work I saw a spider on my ceiling, and I didn't have time to deal with it so I left it be. The next day I woke up with a huge white bump on my middle finger, which felt like it was on fire and swollen almost twice its size. This is how my kindness has been rewarded. Fuck spiders, those assholes.
then of course she couldn't get any blood from my left arm because i have a very low blood pressure, right arm was better but now both are sore and gonna be pretty bruised, i hope to avoid the really grotesque extremely swollen look i got the one other time i had a blood test years ago.
don't rub the area or scratch it or put pressure on it for the next couple days no matter how tempting it might get.
Ted Pron Cruz
did anyone see him on TV talking about how it's private and no one's business? The GOP "family values party" Like, what even?!?!?!111/!?@
Re: Ted Pron Cruz
Re: Ted Pron Cruz
It's been 24 hours since we got our new pup and her and my golden can't stop playing with each other. They get along so great.
Her name is Ripley!
did we just become best friends?
YUP!
Edited at 2017-09-14 05:01 pm (UTC)
happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!
Re: happy thursday everyone!