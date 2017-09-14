ONTD Roundup

yaaaaaaaaaaaaaas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm 1000000000000x more interested in this than what's going to be on abc next year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is what we deserve. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont know whats happening but hes handsome Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like his hair lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









It's kinds of anticlimactic bc they've dragged it out for so fucking long and caused my problems at work (the course starts in less than 2 weeks).



But still... YAY! Let the stress COMMENCE. GUYSSS I got onto the course I wanted at my first choice uni!! I'm so happyyyyy!!It's kinds of anticlimactic bc they've dragged it out for so fucking long and caused my problems at work (the course starts in less than 2 weeks).But still... YAY! Let the stress COMMENCE. Reply

Thread

Link

YAYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!



*omg!? the one that said no at first!?!?!?!?



Edited at 2017-09-14 04:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah that one! actually i just realised i worded myself poorly lmfao. they let me transfer my application to another course, so it's not the course i *really* wanted, but it's close :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Awesome congrats! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats bb!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



You got: You're Pumpkin Carving



You're the creative, more outgoing person of your friends, and that's why they love you! You have so many aspects and different sides to you, it's always fun to be with you!



https://www.buzzfeed.com/galaxypizzabag el/buy-some-things-and-find-out-what-fal l-thing-you-a-35osp?utm_term=.seNxpOlYVb# .acVo1R0LdN You're Pumpkin CarvingYou're the creative, more outgoing person of your friends, and that's why they love you! You have so many aspects and different sides to you, it's always fun to be with you! Reply

Thread

Link

You got: You're Apple Cider

You're the more chill, different one of the squad, and you take pride in it! Apple cider is the PSL's underrated sibling, and you are so comforting on a cold fall day! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You're Halloween



Yay!! You're Halloween! You enjoy the more ~spooky~ things in life, and you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You're Halloween



Yay!! You're Halloween! You enjoy the more ~spooky~ things in life, and you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time.



yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You're Apple Cider

You're the more chill, different one of the squad, and you take pride in it! Apple cider is the PSL's underrated sibling, and you are so comforting on a cold fall day! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You're Apple Cider

You're the more chill, different one of the squad, and you take pride in it! Apple cider is the PSL's underrated sibling, and you are so comforting on a cold fall day! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pumpkin spice latte! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Yay!! You're Halloween! You enjoy the more ~spooky~ things in life, and you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time.



you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time.

You got: You're HalloweenYay!! You're Halloween! You enjoy the more ~spooky~ things in life, and you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Pumpkin Spice Latte?!?! I don't even like them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You're Halloween

Yay!! You're Halloween! You enjoy the more ~spooky~ things in life, and you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You're a Pumpkin Spice Latte

You're the more basic of the bunch, but hey, who doesn't love a good PSL sometimes? Embrace your warm, pumpkin self!



I'm fine with being a basic bitch bc I love psl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You're Pumpkin Carving



You're the creative, more outgoing person of your friends, and that's why they love you! You have so many aspects and different sides to you, it's always fun to be with you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You're Halloween



Yay!! You're Halloween! You enjoy the more ~spooky~ things in life, and you're not afraid to wear all black, all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You're Pumpkin Carving

You're the creative, more outgoing person of your friends, and that's why they love you! You have so many aspects and different sides to you, it's always fun to be with you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RH;PAC should be ONTD's official slogan tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Also SR;MP lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol

This is very accurate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mine would be

sr: wr

skim read, won't remember Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have the biggest spider I have ever seen under a cup in my entry way right now. I wasn't wearing pants or shoes or glasses so when I first saw it I didn't know what it was and then even after I put on my glasses and boots and it was unclear what it was. It looks like it's already been smushed but I've seen it move a couple of times and it's definitely a spider.



waiting for my friend to come by and then I'm going to convince him to help me smoosh it. I'm afraid if I try alone, it'll run past me and hide and then I'll have to burn this apartment building to the ground. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol you handle spiders the same way I do. I'll take it a step further and try to get my pets to help if my so won't. Unfortunately my cats are jerks and seem to only be interested in helping if they spotted it first cause then they can be smug about it. Still try tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel so betrayed when I place and/or throw my cat near a big bug and she just ignores it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had one under a pot one time while I waited for my bf to come over and then by the time he got there it wasn't under the pot and it had somehow gotten out. :(:( He looked for it but we never did find it again. But I was on edge for days expecting it to pop out at me. I'm such a sissy with giant spiders. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This morning there was a centipede in the bathtub while I was going to the washroom but I didn't have my glasses on so I couldn't see if it was that or a hair ball. When my girlfriend came in, she recklessly washed it down the drain instead of squishing it and now it's def coming back with an army. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Uuugghh..



I don't usually kill bugs (I have a thriving catch and release program). So the other day right before I left for work I saw a spider on my ceiling, and I didn't have time to deal with it so I left it be. The next day I woke up with a huge white bump on my middle finger, which felt like it was on fire and swollen almost twice its size. This is how my kindness has been rewarded. Fuck spiders, those assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

FUCK Equifax Reply

Thread

Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously, especially the guys that sold their stock before they let out the info. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe they're not in fucking jail for that. Plus, I had heard there was a "delay" before the public found out, and I figured that meant a week or something. It was in like MAY. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The idiots up top whose ignorance let this happen will likely get off scot-free and RICH. it's embarrassing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

got a blood test today, and i made the nurse laugh because i had no idea what to do, she was giving me the pillow to rest my arm on and i thought i was supposed to sit on it or something.



then of course she couldn't get any blood from my left arm because i have a very low blood pressure, right arm was better but now both are sore and gonna be pretty bruised, i hope to avoid the really grotesque extremely swollen look i got the one other time i had a blood test years ago. Reply

Thread

Link

i had a panic attack while getting my blood done once when the nurse couldn't get anything out of one arm and had to try the other. i legit thought i didnt have enough blood in my body because i'm so anemic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it's a bit unnerving, especially when the nurse was like "your vein is right there but nothing comes out!" i don't mind the procedure itself, i'm just cautious because of my blood pressure which is also why i have been unable to donate blood, barely anything comes out and i don't want to faint the minute i get up from the chair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was in the hospital for a week in 2013 and when i finally got to go home my arm looked like the arm of a junkie and hurt a lot. I have to get blood tests every 2 months and i'm pretty sure by the time i'm 40 there's gonna be a scar. I always give my right arm. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it shouldnt bruise or get swollen if it happens again go back and see the nurse.



don't rub the area or scratch it or put pressure on it for the next couple days no matter how tempting it might get. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IDK why I keep posts open anymore half the time I go to refresh it'a deleted lol Reply

Thread

Link



did we need to know that ted cruz watches porn? pic.twitter.com/1BqxGXqcq2 — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) 12 September 2017



the internet was a mistake pic.twitter.com/3U7Vy5pn3D — eve peyser (@evepeyser) 12 September 2017



did anyone see him on TV talking about how it's private and no one's business? The GOP "family values party" Like, what even?!?!?!111/!?@ ** first he said he was hacked ** surejan.gif ** then he said it was a staffer who liked the porn tweet ** suregjan.gif2did anyone see him on TV talking about how it's private and no one's business? The GOP "family values party" Like, what even?!?!?!111/!?@ Reply

Thread

Link

Ha, yeah I mean I don't feel like anyone is bashing him because they think porn is evil. Just, you know, inappropriate to fucking like it on your work account (esp where work = a fucking US SENATOR). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just read an article about all the best hoagie shops in every county in the state and now I'm hunnnnnnnnnnnnnnngrrrrrrryyyyyyyyy Reply

Thread

Link

I have something to do when I get off work! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My car got a new windshield today (which is excellent because one of the chips was becoming a crack!) but I don't want to walk a half mile to get it, or pay for a lift, so I'm making sad faces at all my coworkers to no avail, even when I offer to buy them frosties Reply

Thread

Link

a half mile?? gurl thats like 10 min lol just walk! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so humid out though!! (But you're right, lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Smh I'm a bit tired of my coworkers giving tours of our office to guests and donors and not introducing me (but everyone around me.) Even though I don't necessarily want to chat Reply

Thread

Link

me irl. i feel like i'm always an afterthought. even though i didn't want to go anyway! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is my life when i don't wanna go to something but want to be invited anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rude imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha this is me so hard. "Why am I not included?? (Even tho I don't want to participate)." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why I wear headphones and just don't try to bother with people.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is me but really that is rude on their part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy Thursday ONTD!



It's been 24 hours since we got our new pup and her and my golden can't stop playing with each other. They get along so great.









Her name is Ripley! Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaaay for happy pups! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

perfection Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awww babies <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's so cute! I'm glad they're getting along ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww so cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how adorable! when they met, did they pull a stepbrothers?



did we just become best friends?

YUP!



Edited at 2017-09-14 05:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So cute! My last dog was named Ripley too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG she is adorable. That is the best smile ever. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo nooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link