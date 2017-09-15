'American Idol' filming may be delayed - still no judges besides Katy

do not move forward with this. please. take it as an omen. Reply

The fact that they're spending 25 fucking millions on KATY PERRY is just... Reply

Yeah, that's probably a Hiring Megyn Kelly level mistake in judgement Reply

whatever do u mean?

This hurts to watch Reply

me watching this: Reply

The gifs from the Witness era were fun. Reply

That's probably why they don't wanna give other judges any more money. Disney is already pissed they're overpaying Katy lol Reply

Luke Bryan once hired my dad for a fishing trip and then canceled last minute.



/csb Reply

i hope he kept the deposit! Reply

He did! He also got free concert tickets, but did not get to actually meet Luke Bryan (tragic, I know) Reply

Should've just let Idol die. Reply

this is a failure before it's even begun.



bring back nicki! Reply

we dont need an idol rebot. and they were stupid getting announcing it all without all the judges in place. Reply

This is a sign to just let it rest in peace Reply

Good thing ABC has such a solid plan for Sunday nights..... Reply

I don't understand what their goal is here. Didn't it get canceled in the first place because nobody cared to watch it? Why do they think Katy Perry is enough of a draw to get the general public to tune in? Reply

Not sure but slay at Katy's people scamming them out of 25 million. That's what they get for spending so much on an unnecessary reboot. Reply

James Corden gave an interview and he talked about Katy asking him what he thought she should do with Idol because she was doing something with him the afternoon before upfronts (it's pretty funny to me that the negotiators at ABC offering multi-million dollar contracts can't lock things up any earlier than that) and she had to tell the Idol people what her decision was by the end of the day and she wasn't really sure if she wanted to do it. If you're offering someone $25 million dollars and filming scheduled around your life, and they aren't totally in, maybe you should take it as a sign to go with someone else or maybe that your reboot is a bad idea. Reply

They probably should have gotten judges lined up before announcing a reboot officially lol. Reply

Perhaps people wouldn't be so wary if Katy hadn't bragged about how much shes making. On the flip side, at least now she has a good reason to cancel the Prism tour which is flopping. Reply

Even with her tour bombing like it is, she'll probably still make more than $25m off of it Reply

They need to suck it up, pay Luke the money, and then get a random industry person for the third spot



Luke is literally their only hope for decent ratings given Katy's rapidly declining popularity Reply

Oof this is gonna flop so hard. Reply

bringing this back at all is so fucking stupid. it was cancelled for a reason! Reply

