'American Idol' filming may be delayed - still no judges besides Katy




- American Idol may need to delay taping. They are still unable to land any judges besides $25-mil Katy Perry.
- If filming is postponed, it might conflict with Perry's Witness tour, which would cause trouble.

- Idol is no closer to signing desired 2nd judge Luke Bryan, as he wants more money and has no interest in the "Disney perks" (which included theme park partnerships) producers offered him instead of cash.
- No progress has been made at all on the 3rd judge.

Source: TMZ
