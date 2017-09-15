'American Idol' filming may be delayed - still no judges besides Katy
- American Idol may need to delay taping. They are still unable to land any judges besides $25-mil Katy Perry.
- If filming is postponed, it might conflict with Perry's Witness tour, which would cause trouble.
- Idol is no closer to signing desired 2nd judge Luke Bryan, as he wants more money and has no interest in the "Disney perks" (which included theme park partnerships) producers offered him instead of cash.
- No progress has been made at all on the 3rd judge.
Source: TMZ
Should've just let Idol die.
bring back nicki!
Luke is literally their only hope for decent ratings given Katy's rapidly declining popularity
It just feels like she's ripping them off. Also letting the details of her deal slip out was a bad move since they're still trying to hire more Judges. Like if you're willing to pay Katy Perry that much then everyone else is gonna try to bleed you dry.
Edited at 2017-09-14 05:20 pm (UTC)