Hillary Clinton compares herself to Cersei Lannister
Hillary Clinton compares herself to #Cersei from #GameOfThrones in her new book https://t.co/SQcYROiQZ6 pic.twitter.com/3W5gztKh9o— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2017
A new excerpt from Hillary's book has her comparing her experiences in the 2016 election to Cersei Lannister's during the Walk of Shame.
“Crowds at Trump rallies called for my imprisonment more times than I can count,” she writes. “They shouted, ‘Guilty! Guilty!’ like the religious zealots in ‘Game of Thrones’ chanting ‘Shame! Shame!’ while Cersei Lannister walked back to the Red Keep.”
this reads like when i had an english essay in high school, but didn’t really read/understand the source material enough to give a good amswer to the prompt, so i make a really bad analogy/argument to try to prove the point i WANT to make, but i know it sounds bad, but i have a deadline so i’m like fuck it and turn it in anyway because i’ve been up all night writing this piece of shit because i had other homework to do, rehearsal, practice, and i couldn’t give a fuck about the book in the first place, but can’t risk not turning in the assignment because my grade is in jeopardy anyway but i’m depressed so i don’t care, but i kinda really do, which is why i’m pulling an all-nighter anyway, so i’m just going to be tired and non-functional tomorrow, but that’s okay
Lmao mte. Does she even watch GoT? Cersei is the last person I would compare myself to if I were her...
do yall do this psychoanalysis when your grandparents make jokes about "the facebook" or "the games of thrones"? because...
I like this tho, I think it fits lol