Mako

Hillary Clinton compares herself to Cersei Lannister


A new excerpt from Hillary's book has her comparing her experiences in the 2016 election to Cersei Lannister's during the Walk of Shame.

“Crowds at Trump rallies called for my imprisonment more times than I can count,” she writes. “They shouted, ‘Guilty! Guilty!’ like the religious zealots in ‘Game of Thrones’ chanting ‘Shame! Shame!’ while Cersei Lannister walked back to the Red Keep.”

