'Game of Thrones' series finale will have multiple endings filmed to throw off viewers & spoilers

Lol this is a waste of money because ALL the endings will be leaked anyway so I mean...whats the point?

they might, but i seriously doubt it tbh

First of all, wtf



Second of all, wtf does this say about the storyline?

my guess is that D&D know the true finale that they got from GRRM, but since they're the only ones, it'll be one of various endings they'll shoot. they could have similar ones or other options, and since the viewers don't know how it ends, who are we to know which one it is (even if they are all leaked/spoiled in advance) until it airs?

only if it gets the "clue" treatment

Can't say I blame HBO after the messy leaks.

I like that idea. I managed to avoid most spoilers this season (except for a couple of ones because some users here are dicks who don't even try with subtlety), and I will be doing that next one. The wait will be so annoying tho.

Well, that is not a surprise



They should release that footage after the last episode to give us all a preferred ending

can't wait for them to blow their budget on multiple endings and leave nothing in the budget for Ghost.





(i'm very bitter)

You have to admire the show's dedication to sidelining characters until they're needed for plot reasons and then feature them for a second and never again. Meanwhile, they give us irrelevant shit like Greyjoys. At least this season we didn't get Sex God Pod again.

True, it just freaks me out that the next time we will see Ghost, it'll be right before he dies. Like it would have been so cool for Jon to have walked in to meet Dany with Ghost by his side. It's like the showrunners have completely forgotten that the wolves are an important part of it all.

Ugh, yes I really, really don't care about the Greyjoys. The show is reaching its end and its all coming down to Starks/Targaereans/Lannisters, I don't really see the family's importance at this point.

Hey now them's fightin' words about Biggus Dickus.

Right? Where the fuck was Ghost last season?

i'm so bitter about ghost and their rationalisations saying they don't know how to make the direwolves realistic are such bs and make me even more annoyed

I'm betting this is being said just so that when they spoilers/pictures start coming in they can say shit like "Maybe it's a fake scene." when they're all real to try to throw people off and to make people not pay attention to them as much.

Yeah, didn't Kit or Emilia or someone claim the same thing last season after pics from shooting emerged? Something like they were shooting fake scenes. Turned out they really didn't.

Yeah Kit was trying to say they filmed a bunch of fake stuff and they spent a ton of hours on that and I call bullshit because all the leaked filming pics ended up on the show and they're really going to spend all that $$$ on fake scenes? They can't even get one scene with Ghost, but they'll film a ton of shit that won't ever be shown. Ok.

Exactly. It's too expensive to shoot multiple endings. I also don't remember the Sopranos shooting multiple endings, either. Maybe they did, but I don't remember it.

fiscally that makes the most sense. say you're filming multiple endings so people question leaks they see of filming, and then just WRITE fake endings to get leaked...that way you're not spending filming money on endings you wont use.

Can they save some $$ so my boy Ghost gets an onscreen happy ending. HAPPY ENDING. Don't waste my money on killing him or I'm coming for you D&D.

bless this comment.

mte

he's a boy and nymeria is a girl so hook them up to breed more direwolves, the end.

fitting with the show's incest theme tbh!

And it will still leak

Now whenever I see The Sopranos I remember the scene in Bojack where Todd cuts off the film stripe of the last ep's only copy to explain why it ended abruptly lol

Makes sense and I actually hope it works because I'm weak and if there are spoilers, I'll probably read them, so better for there to be no accurate spoilers at all (because it is nicer to watch it unspoiled, I kind of ruined part of last season for myself). But given how massive the production is, I feel like these attempts will be for naught.

I was so good last season and only read two spoilers (one of which I really thought was fake so I still ended up surprised) but I still got spoiled for other shit by people who didn't spoiler tag on ONTD, or who thought they were being slick by being vague but not being vague at all. :(



I really hope I'm not spoiled for next season. Like I'm thinking about not entering any GoT ONTD posts after the inevitable leaks happen.

Ugh I hate it when people allude~ to spoilers and think they're so clever when really, it's obvious to anyone what they're saying. That happened to me during the first seasons on here when the book readers would spoil stuff by doing this wink wink nudge nudge shit. I don't always care about reading spoilers (sometimes I seek them out, sometimes I try to avoid them) but in any case, it should be up to anyone themselves and not be ruined by others either on purpose or through laziness.



So yeah I really hope there won't be any spoilers for next season. If there are leaks, I'll have to stay away from the posts because I just know that if someone posts a link right there and everyone talks about it, I'll give in and end up regretting it.

the last two seasons have been amazing. can't wait for the final one!

Walking dead attempted this and failed lmao. It's 2017 and things leak like crazy, it'll only increase years from now so good luck lol

i remember when 'true blood's original finale was leaked, and hbo fucked up by filming a brand new and totally fucking lame one instead, and that's the one that ended up being broadcast (bill dying and sookie marrying some rando)

what was the original ending

