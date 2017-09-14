'Game of Thrones' series finale will have multiple endings filmed to throw off viewers & spoilers
To much of no surprise, reports are coming out that the series finale of 'Game of Thrones' (probably debuting in 2019) will have multiple endings filmed in advance to throw off fans, viewers, and hackers worldwide, and avoid spoilers.
Said head of HBO Casey Bloys this week: “I know in ‘Game of Thrones,’ the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens. You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”
This isn't a new thing, as lots of shows have shot multiple endings to throw off viewers, including: 'Breaking Bad', 'The Sopranos', and most famously the 'Who Shot JR?' finale of 'Dallas' decades ago.
Second of all, wtf does this say about the storyline?
They should release that footage after the last episode to give us all a preferred ending
(i'm very bitter)
I really hope I'm not spoiled for next season. Like I'm thinking about not entering any GoT ONTD posts after the inevitable leaks happen.
So yeah I really hope there won't be any spoilers for next season. If there are leaks, I'll have to stay away from the posts because I just know that if someone posts a link right there and everyone talks about it, I'll give in and end up regretting it.