‘Atypical’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix



- The reviews for Season 1 were mostly positive

- It currently holds a 77% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes

- Season 1 had 8 episodes, Season 2 will have 10
Guess Keir is stuck with playing a teenager a little longer lol Hope they fix the stuff people complained about on Season 2. Have you watched this, ONTD?

