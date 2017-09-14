‘Atypical’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Oh yay i binged the first season in one sotting and enjoyed it Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too but i hated the mum with a passion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same it was weird but i was perched enough Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. As a social worker who has worked with those with autusim in the past, I thought they handled it pretty well. It wasn't perfect of course, but I thought they were in the right direction Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there was such a cute scene between those 2 omg (the one in french class, I don't wanna spoil) Reply

Thread

Link

YAAAAS <3 I hope they tone down her character for season 2 too, she's way too much lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I despised both parents in the episodes I watched. Reply

Thread

Link

They're both awful and to add salt to the wound, they couldn't even cast a decent looking guy to play the father. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had to skip the scenes with the mum, she was awful. terrible actress Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i ffwed all of the mother's scenes with her little friend



so boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People keep telling me to watch this show due to my professional and personal connection to autism and I'm still unsure if I should. Is it worth it? Reply

Thread

Link

I thought it was adorable but I've seen people on the spectrum (here including) complain about how unrealistic some things were/how it perpetuates stereotypes. I didn't see anyone calling it awful or irresponsible (like they did with 13 reasons why - which is awful and irresponsible) but people pointed out to me that there are plenty of inaccuracies. I'd say give it a shot because it's a cute show but be prepared. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The bathtub scene in 13 Reasons is forever stuck in my head. It literally crosses my mind just about any time I'm feeling particularly low and I think "what if".



I enjoyed the show but it is super triggering Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yah its a good show imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a social worker who has worked with people in autism , and it's not perfect, but it's definitely worth a watch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought this show was cute but I kind of wish they had hired an autistic actor. That's why I like the show speechless. They actually hired an actor with cerebral palsy Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I know Keir made quite the impression with the director and all but I wonder if they even auditioned actors on the spectrum. Probably not, sadly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speechless is so cute! He's a great actor. Totally into the role :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show is so weird.



The daughter is kind of annoying. And the father had no right to yell at the therapist, like wtf? Reply

Thread

Link

And the father had no right to yell at the therapist



Uhhh yeah he did. What Sam did was completely inappropriate, but Julia is trained to deal with autistic patients and should have known better than to react how she did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They both literally broke into her fucking house... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, and she had every right to be upset and terminate her professional relationship with Sam, but to yell at him like that in a therapy session? NOPE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Upset? lol she should have called the police. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I'll give you that, but she literally triggered an episode/panic attack.



And I rewatched the clip for reference and apparently it wasn't at a scheduled appointment so I take the "at a therapy session" part back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte i was livid that she apologised at the end ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll agree that what she did was shitty and unprofessional but all that could've been avoided if the father, after the break in, had spoken to the therapist to explain what happened. He was frustrated bc he made a fool out of himself during the group meeting so he needed to lash out at someone but the whole situation wouldn't have escalated that much had he been a responsible adult and done the right thing in the first place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As someone on the spectrum, I wanted to love this show but I didn't. At all. They should've hired someone who has autism. Reply

Thread

Link

As a woman on the spectrum, I'm so tired of all the straight white boys that get whole shows about them. Reply

Thread

Link

Same here, it's like we are invisible, even to professionals in the mental health industry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

here for casey i hope she does well at her new school and gets an athletic scholarship to university etc Reply

Thread

Link

I think the actress is super likable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was my fav part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl i ended up watching the series for her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte she's basically why i watched the show lol the actress is so cute and natural/likeable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's the best character in the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So much for not playing teenagers anymore.

Also the gf/f needs to go.



It was an ok watch. Reply

Thread

Link

why cant shows do what holby city did and hire an actually autistic actor to play a character on the spectrum?? so fucking tired of shows portraying people on the spectrum as stereotypes that make my baby brothers life hell because they think hes only able to be weird and stupid or weird and impossibly smart because of his autism Reply

Thread

Link