‘Atypical’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
- The reviews for Season 1 were mostly positive
- It currently holds a 77% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes
- Season 1 had 8 episodes, Season 2 will have 10
source
Guess Keir is stuck with playing a teenager a little longer lol Hope they fix the stuff people complained about on Season 2. Have you watched this, ONTD?
so boring
I enjoyed the show but it is super triggering
The daughter is kind of annoying. And the father had no right to yell at the therapist, like wtf?
Uhhh yeah he did. What Sam did was completely inappropriate, but Julia is trained to deal with autistic patients and should have known better than to react how she did.
And I rewatched the clip for reference and apparently it wasn't at a scheduled appointment so I take the "at a therapy session" part back.
Also the gf/f needs to go.
It was an ok watch.