Britney gets a new hairstyle, works out and more - including #Britmas in September
The summer may be over but that doesn't mean that Brit has stopped working on her beach bod. The elusive chanteuse provided us with an update on her fitness routine, serving some serious #fitspo.
Brit also got a new hairstyle, which she might have regretted. ("Got my roots colored today!!! But now I think I want to CUT it!!!!")
She also gave a shoutout to Jay-Z giving her a shoutout: "When this song came out, I lost my mind like a little kid!!! I fangirled and cried!!"
Finally here's Brit and Jayden giving you a poop themed snap moment.
As is always the case with Brit, some new footage found its way online this week, including Britney dancing in a 2008 photoshoot for Rolling Stone, extra footage from her 2011 TV special I Am The Femme Fatale and a behind the scenes video of her iconic 2001 Superbowl Pepsi commercial.
SOURCE 1 SOURCE 2 SOURCE 3 SOURCE 4 SOURCE 5 SOURCE 6 SOURCE 7
"Boys" came up on a Spotify playlist while I was working out the other day and I forgot how great that song is.
#justiceforglory
glory deserves exactly what it got
Must suck to be so unhappy with yourself you gotta pick on others.