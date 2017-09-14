Britney gets a new hairstyle, works out and more - including #Britmas in September

I listened to blackout on the way home from a trip last weekend & it's seriously still so amazing. I can't believe it'll be TEN YEARS since the release next month! Reply

It's such a great album. Reply

we really need to have a party post!! Reply

YES OMG!!! can you make one?! I'm bad at making cool posts lol Reply

Her body is insane, her muscles and how toned she is - it's my inspiration.



"Boys" came up on a Spotify playlist while I was working out the other day and I forgot how great that song is. Reply

she's basically an ig fitness model these days, sad that the princess of pop is so washed up Reply

Man, I love it when people are happy. And I love Britney Spears. Reply

mte Reply

I Am the Femme Fatale was so awful and embarrassing. Reply

lmao Reply

I really wish she wouldn't have fucked with her face so much. She doesn't look like "Britney Spears" anymore. Reply

I was thinking the same. It can be distracting but the pressures of being famous will do that to you, I guess. It's just such a shame. Reply

I've said it before, but I honestly think she now looks like Monet Mazur Reply

I see it! Reply

careful, littlehazay will get you Reply

This came up in time. I'm gonna have a little breakfast and then head to the gym. Britney is always a great motivation. I should put one of two more songs on my workout playlist. Reply

I'm will never get over the fact that the ~2 minute long version of the 2000s Pepsi Generation jingle never leaked online. They would play it on the radio all the time Reply

there's a 2min version? :o the one i have is 1:30... weh Reply

Yeah. None of the ones I've ever come across have been the same as the one I would hear on the radio. Reply

lol which one?? I'm pretty sure it's online, it was on promo cds back in the day... Reply

Yeah it was a long version of the just the 2000s version. Up until like 2011-2012 it hadn't leaked in full. There had been a crappy pieced together version from a CD and lq radio recording but was still missing a chunk. After 2011-2012 I stopped having enough time to follow all the Britney sites and forums. 😬 Reply

YAY Britney :) Reply

#justiceforglory I love her so much, and I always will. Reply

she's is a talentless shitty performer

glory deserves exactly what it got Reply

Lol ok. Reply

Omg I didn't know I was allowed to have my own opinion.



Must suck to be so unhappy with yourself you gotta pick on others. Reply

OT, but Angelina looks stunning here Reply

ugly face Reply

Brit please tell us your snapchat user name! Reply

did you try "anitadick"? Reply

lmao Reply

lol yas Reply

I'm not going to lie the fact that she went from 2007 to what she is now is huge inspiration for me when I start to feel like I'll never get my life together or my fatass skinny again. She's in such good shape and seems so much happier like. I'm so happy for her and it's legitimately inspiring to see someone hit bottom and come back out on top Reply

Britney and her kids...always cute Reply

