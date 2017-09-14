Stranger Things cast is about to renegotiate deals




Netflix faces a possibility that all of the Stranger Things child stars will band together to negotiate deals for upcoming seasons of the show.
Kid actors Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin each got $30,000 per episode for the first and second seasons with a bonus (less than six figures)
The cast is signed for six years, but a renegotiation will happen early next year.
Netflix hoped to shoot seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back to get ahead of any potentially awkward adolescent transitions for its young actors.
Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer and executive producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are said to have vetoed that idea : The writers room is small and it is not possible to turn out episodes that quickly.
Stranger Things clearly is the streaming service's most important franchise.

