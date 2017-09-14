Stranger Things cast is about to renegotiate deals

It's good but if ain't all that imo Reply

yeah i'm in the same boat. The next season doesn't have me hyped and it took almost a year after it's release for me to even watch the first season which was a little of a task. Reply

I really really...liked it. I am glad there will be more. It's not why I have Netflix. Reply

I don't get the hype for this show nor do I think that the actor who played Seven stood out any way special. That being said, the show is hugely popular & they deserve whatever money increase that can get Reply

nnnn Reply

lmaoooooo Reply

LOL Reply

I like the show but I agree about 11. I mean she mostly just stood there and stared intensely anyways. Reply

Lmaoo Reply

Eleven sweetie I'm so sorry Reply

SEVEN! im yelling, i didnt even realize it was wrong Reply

I don't get Millie's sudden super hype, all I see is her behavior and ego inflating massively. I hate kid actors,they are being given power and attention at a time when they build their ego,and they grow up to be entitled spoiled brats Reply

I'm so sad that 30 Rock is leaving Netflix. I feel like that's the only thing that I really watch on there, except for a few of their decent originals like Stranger Things. I think I'm gonna hold out until I can binge the new season of Stranger Things and then cancel my Netflix.



I feel like I'm breaking up with someone lol- I'm scared to let go! Reply

If I tried to cancel Netflix I think my mother would punch me in the thoart. Reply

wait WHAT?? 30 Rock is leaving?? D: Reply

Yep, at the end of the month! It's my go-to background show to put on while I'm cleaning or laid up sick on the couch. I've seen every episode probably 5+ times and still notice little jokes here and there.



But yeah, it's really the only thing that I consistently watch on Netflix. Their movies are shit and there's not much in terms of their original programming that I can't live without (or probably find elsewhere online) Reply

yeah. at least i've watched the whole series like 4x. i watched an ep the other day, tho, and was like, damn. now i'll have to go stream off some shady site if i wanna watch it again. lol Reply

there was some rumor that they were getting rid of The Office and I was gonna start a letter-writing campaign or something. luckily I think that wasn't true. Reply

i can see them cutting her Reply

They should. I feel like her story is over. Reply

this is an 80's influenced goonies-lite. they're not going to let a little girl live alone in an underworld by herself. it doesn't fit. Reply

she was the standout character.. i doubt it Reply

I don't mind either way, but they won't cut her.... wasn't she nominated for an emmy or golden globe? she's like their standout star Reply

I know overall child stars end up getting a raw deal in life but stuff like this makes me wish my parents had pimped me out because I was a really cute kid and now I'm a medicore adult with bills to pay. Reply

same. my parents even got me a portfolio when I was a baby to try and get me to be a baby model or something but then they never did anything with it. smh. Reply

lol same Reply

IDK, the shit about her dad makes me feel bad for her. Reply

What did her dad do? Reply

Same. I was a child model even in pageants lmao Reply

there's a chance they could just have stole all your money a la macaulay culkin and gary coleman Reply

ugh same i had legit modelling offers but my mum wanted to be all "well-adjusted" and shit and then i didn't even grow up cute ffs Reply

Hope some of that money gets automatically put in an untouchable trust by Netflix because parents in general ain't shit. Reply

Seriously. Especially Millie Bobby Brown's parents... I've only read like two things about them, but they make me so uncomfortable Reply

they're questionable for sure Reply

Ooooh deets? Reply

California law requires that most child Star earnings be shielded until they reach adulthood. Reply

They have better rules now restrictions. The parents just can take the check now. Reply

lol this show is not that good, like it was really forgettable imo. that said, get money children!!! Reply

I feel like Gaten, Caleb and Finn or the breakouts. I didn't find Millie that interesting. I wanted to, but ehh. I was more excited about Winona. Reply

I like all the kiddies but thought Millie was a distinct stand out.

Then I felt really bad about finding her extremely annoying in interviews (I mean, shes just a child but I cannot with her). But as 11, she is great. Reply

lol i know it's wrong to be snarky about a kid, but i also find her to be pretty annoying. i think it's just because she's deemed ~precocious~ and has the whole theatre kid vibe. Reply

they may have been better in the show, but millie is the one getting the endorsements and magazine covers.



she also seems to have crazy stage parents, so good luck to her. Reply

I like Millie but she's seemed to have taken over as the neckbeards's beloved bland white princess after Emma Watson. Reply

IA about Gaten but Millie was a standout right alongside him, then Finn then Caleb IMO but they're all great. Reply

Like, people pinned her as the next Natalie Portman so Reply

I can already picture MBB's crazy ass stage dad asking for way more than they're offering, so I hope the producers can find a happy medium instead of getting rid of Millie (which I doubt since Eleven is a fan favorite but with the new girl that's coming along, you never know). Reply

i feel like they'll prob pay her whatever she wants, she's clearly the star and netflix is made of money anyway



the question is if it creates discord with the other kids. i've heard some stuff about resentment between some of them as it is Reply

They won't get rid of her. She's the face of the show at this point. Reply

I was thinking the same, I could see him pushing for her to get paid more than the other kids. Reply

Puberty is going to fuck up this show so badly. Reply

Reminds me of Freaks and Geeks. If that got a 2nd season, they'd have to explain Sam Weir shooting up 2-3 feet. <3 Reply

They can just cut her out and introduce more alien children. It's not like I'm watching the show for her. I care more about the teens/adults Reply

I couldn't get into this show either. Wynona crying for episodes did not allow me to focus on anything. Reply

I eventually got into the show but I didn't like how Winona had basically nothing to do but cry for a couple episodes too. I commented about it on a post here (it was a couple weeks after it first hit netflix) and someone was so offended, they told me to stop watching lmao. Reply

It's such a waste, she could be getting Emmy noms if she had actual material to work with. Reply

lol there is no way millie bobby brown's crazy dad is going to negotiate as a group. she doesn't even walk the red carpet with the other boys Reply

get a new cast - make it an anthology series - do something about the 90s, 70s, 60s, now. Reply

I could dig that. Reply

That would be a way better idea because the show will lose its charm when the kids get older. I can't imagine six seasons with the original cast. Reply

I agree, and also, I think the showrunners even mentioned this themselves, but the characters on the show can only go through so much drama. Changing the time period would freshen things up a little. Reply

I thought it was going to be an Anthology series at first, and I would have loved that. I love the kids and got attached to them so I don't mind.



Maybe it will be like Skins, so every two seasons it's a new cast/story Reply

ia, that would be an interesting series Reply

mte. Half the draw of the first season was how adorable the children were. Even now, they're too old to have the same appeal



Edited at 2017-09-14 04:29 pm (UTC) Reply

ia Reply

Ohh that'd be fun Reply

I'm happy for them, but damn 6 years? I hope they don't drag this out and let it get shitty. Reply

I definitely feel like they will. Especially because they made that comment about their writers room not being able to move that fast. Like I'm not saying they need to have everything planned out but I feel like the smart thing to do is kind of map out where their story is going ahead of time and have outlines ready to go for each season. I have mad respect for shows that actually do that and don't just drag on until everyone hates them. Reply

Your icon. King Dustin! He's def my fave. Reply

season 1 was already shitty. i can't imagine how awful it will be by season 5 Reply

6 year contract with the cast is usual for new shows. Reply

Ahh I didn't know that, but I guess it makes sense just in case they do go that long. I think shows are usually best when they end after 4 or 5 seasons so seeing 6 years to start with immediately made me panic lmao considering most shows go through contract renewals, etc Reply

Yeah, I'm excited for S2 but they should plan to wrap this up within 2-3 years, it won't work once the kids can't convincingly play kids anymore.



I know it's one of their more popular shows but it's not like Netflix is hurting for hits and they aren't beholden to ratings, they should just wrap it up after S3/S4 if they can't shoot back-to-back seasons. (tbh MOST shows should end after 3-5 seasons anyways.) Reply

The creators said they want to do 4 seasons. Reply

