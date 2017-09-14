Stranger Things cast is about to renegotiate deals
Stranger Things cast is about to renegotiate deals and breakout @milliebbrown may separate herself from the guys. https://t.co/lRp2Lo7Bkq— Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) 14 septembre 2017
Netflix faces a possibility that all of the Stranger Things child stars will band together to negotiate deals for upcoming seasons of the show.
Kid actors Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin each got $30,000 per episode for the first and second seasons with a bonus (less than six figures)
The cast is signed for six years, but a renegotiation will happen early next year.
Netflix hoped to shoot seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back to get ahead of any potentially awkward adolescent transitions for its young actors.
Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer and executive producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are said to have vetoed that idea : The writers room is small and it is not possible to turn out episodes that quickly.
Stranger Things clearly is the streaming service's most important franchise.
lol @ seven
I feel like I'm breaking up with someone lol- I'm scared to let go!
If I tried to cancel Netflix I think my mother would punch me in the thoart.
But yeah, it's really the only thing that I consistently watch on Netflix. Their movies are shit and there's not much in terms of their original programming that I can't live without (or probably find elsewhere online)
They have better rules now restrictions. The parents just can take the check now.
I feel like Gaten, Caleb and Finn or the breakouts. I didn't find Millie that interesting. I wanted to, but ehh. I was more excited about Winona.
Then I felt really bad about finding her extremely annoying in interviews (I mean, shes just a child but I cannot with her). But as 11, she is great.
she also seems to have crazy stage parents, so good luck to her.
the question is if it creates discord with the other kids. i've heard some stuff about resentment between some of them as it is
Maybe it will be like Skins, so every two seasons it's a new cast/story
I know it's one of their more popular shows but it's not like Netflix is hurting for hits and they aren't beholden to ratings, they should just wrap it up after S3/S4 if they can't shoot back-to-back seasons. (tbh MOST shows should end after 3-5 seasons anyways.)