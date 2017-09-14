God I wish that illegitimate heir story were true. That would be an amazing scandal. Reply

Ikr Reply

Of course, it makes absolutely no sense--illegitimate children aren't eligible to inherit the throne--but I do love the Globe's Windsor fanfic. Reply

omg i am screaming at "botton-down"



@life&style what are you even doing!!! Reply

lolol on the cover no less! I know magazines are struggling, but do these people not have ANY editors? Reply

Meghan is so cute in that pic. Reply

Ngl when I was looking at the set of Jamie and Katie photos from whenever ago, I wondered if she had a pregnant belly. Could be the wind blowing her dress against her and the angle but it would not surprise me. I kept studying her face because imo pregnant women almost immediately get pregnancy face regardless of how far along they are. Reply

Agreed- the face always shows it! Reply

TIL that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got married the exact same date as I did. Reply

happy anniversary! ♥ Reply

That "secret heir" shop is killing me. Reply

Omg these all seem especially wacky this week Reply

LOL @ that Closer magazine. Such an old people tabloid. My mom volunteers at the gift shop of a hospital and gets to take home the previous week's tabloids and it's so clear which ones are geared toward seniors. There's always some death-watch for aging stars- Mickey from the Monkees ON HIS DEATH BED, some no-name from Little House on the Prairie WEEKS TO LIVE Reply

I feel like Closer allows us to see what tabloids looked like 50 years ago. Reply

Next issue- Rock Hudson: Lady's Man! Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner: Our Exciting Trip at Sea! Reply

i shouldn't have laughed at the natalie wood and robert wagner one :( Reply

Too soon Reply

Not quite that old, but I'm 41 and when I was little it was a lot of Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson. Reply

THE GLOBE is always my favorite*

those expressions of the royals, i can't stop giggling

and that guy doesn't even look like anyone, he may as well be some random they snapped leaving Marks & Sparks





*when they stick to their one true calling = crazy royal rumors Reply

Srsly, he looks like maybe a long lost Hemsworth brother. Is the mother supposed to be in Australia?



I seem to remember reading that Prince Phillip had a mistress and an entire second family with kids hidden away in Greece or somewhere. Reply

ps who remembers CHANDRA LEVY mystery? I need to read up on that again. The politician was shady but I don't actually think he -killed- her. It's a big leap to go from infidelity to murder in most cases. I remember CSI Vegas did a semi-related plot theme, and the show determined she had gone to throw one last thing down the garbage chute, but it got stuck. So she was finagling with it to push it down the chute, lost her balance, and went down the chute with it, which is how she was found in the dumpster, but of her own accidental doing. Reply

I thought she was found in a park... Reply

Yes, IRL she was. The CSI Vegas ep changed up some of the details (and obviously a precise outcome). I think also in the ep, it was a professor and student, versus politician and aide/intern. All the underpinnings were the same, tho, like L&O shows, you could tell the real life story that inspired the plot. Reply

I don't think then CSI episode had much to do with this case . It was college student vanishing without a trace and all promising leads not turning up anything. You had the rapist who raped the room mate but had nothing to do with the disappearance, the affair with the professor, the wife who found out, the frat boys raiding the dorm for furniture and obstructing the security camera . In the end she died by chance and her parents are convinced somebody killed her . Reply

The underpinnings were the same. Investigators found her credit cards, identification and mobile phone left behind in her purse, along with partially packed suitcases. The answering machine was full, with messages left by her relatives and two from Condit. The ep started the exact same way. Her apt was in pristine condition, with her suitcases packed and her ready to go wherever, messages on her answering machine, that the professor was the first obvious suspect, then the spurned wife became a person of interest, and so on. Reply

Yeah other young women had been murdered in the park. Reply

I love that the Globe is trying it with an illegitimate heir. Royal bastards really can't inherit the throne so... Reply

i thought the picture of the secret hier on the globe cover was ryan reynolds at first Reply

I'm here for the stew pic, OP! Also lol at the heir story Reply

Oh Nicholas Cage





Julia Roberts has been in that nasty divorce for like over a decade. Reply

Lol @ Enquirer. They know Clooney's out of the running so they're still trying it with Julia and Richard. Reply

I thought someone was charged and sent to jail for Chandra Levy case? Reply

Details > I just got through reading the



The whole investigation was a mess.

- they were supposed to search within 100 yds of every road AND TRAIL in the park where she was thought to have been jogging. Miscommunication resulted in only a search within 100 yds of every road, but not trail. Slightly over a year later, her remains were found off one of the trails (scattered bones, her jogging attire). Had they been more thorough, she would've been found during the initial search, with more physical evidence available to convict the guy (see below)

- Turns out there were two other women assaulted in the same park where Chandra was thought to have been jogging (there were cookies on her pc searching the mansion near where she had been jogging and was found). That guy was an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who was also in a gang. His trial and subsequent verdict rested primarily on the jury believing another guy in prison who was a jailhouse snitch. The verdict was thrown out and a new trial sought, because the snitch got caught later telling someone else that he lied about the El Salvador's alleged "confession" in jail. The prosecution decided to forego a new trial and instead deport him.



It's likely he killed her but her remains were found a year later, so they had little physical evidence, and without any witnesses - unlikely to get a guilty verdict. So, technically, it's considered unsolved.



Edited at 2017-09-14 04:39 pm (UTC) That guy's trial verdict was thrown out and he was granted a new trial... but he most likely did kill her.Details > I just got through reading the Wiki article on Chandra Levy The whole investigation was a mess.- they were supposed to search within 100 yds of every road AND TRAIL in the park where she was thought to have been jogging. Miscommunication resulted in only a search within 100 yds of every road, but not trail. Slightly over a year later, her remains were found off one of the trails (scattered bones, her jogging attire). Had they been more thorough, she would've been found during the initial search, with more physical evidence available to convict the guy (see below)- Turns out there were two other women assaulted in the same park where Chandra was thought to have been jogging (there were cookies on her pc searching the mansion near where she had been jogging and was found). That guy was an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who was also in a gang. His trial and subsequent verdict rested primarily on the jury believing another guy in prison who was a jailhouse snitch. The verdict was thrown out and a new trial sought, because the snitch got caught later telling someone else that he lied about the El Salvador's alleged "confession" in jail. The prosecution decided to forego a new trial and instead deport him.It's likely he killed her but her remains were found a year later, so they had little physical evidence, and without any witnesses - unlikely to get a guilty verdict. So, technically, it's considered unsolved. Reply

"Secret heir"



Who is that guy tho? Reply

LOL @ Angie dating Johnny Depp. If she wasn't going to put up with Brad's drinking why would she even entertain the idea of dating the mess that is Johnny.



With the Chandra Levy case, I remember a episode of Law & Order where they used the plot of a intern missing and the politician she worked for was the prime suspect. They had the politician found guilty but at the end of the episode we find out it was his wife who had her killed.



Edited at 2017-09-14 04:59 pm (UTC) Reply

That Globe cover is art. Reply

i love all their faces. the befuddled charles, irate wills, shocked kate, and pooping her pants queen mum. Reply

if only they could wish that into existence!! Reply

