September 14th, 2017, 11:13 am kimmy_kun Tabloid Cover Thursday Hearty Oven Beef Stew Carrot Coffee Cake
@life&style what are you even doing!!!
those expressions of the royals, i can't stop giggling
and that guy doesn't even look like anyone, he may as well be some random they snapped leaving Marks & Sparks
*when they stick to their one true calling = crazy royal rumors
I seem to remember reading that Prince Phillip had a mistress and an entire second family with kids hidden away in Greece or somewhere.
Chandra Levy
Julia Roberts has been in that nasty divorce for like over a decade.
Lol @ Enquirer. They know Clooney's out of the running so they're still trying it with Julia and Richard.
Details > I just got through reading the Wiki article on Chandra Levy.
The whole investigation was a mess.
- they were supposed to search within 100 yds of every road AND TRAIL in the park where she was thought to have been jogging. Miscommunication resulted in only a search within 100 yds of every road, but not trail. Slightly over a year later, her remains were found off one of the trails (scattered bones, her jogging attire). Had they been more thorough, she would've been found during the initial search, with more physical evidence available to convict the guy (see below)
- Turns out there were two other women assaulted in the same park where Chandra was thought to have been jogging (there were cookies on her pc searching the mansion near where she had been jogging and was found). That guy was an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who was also in a gang. His trial and subsequent verdict rested primarily on the jury believing another guy in prison who was a jailhouse snitch. The verdict was thrown out and a new trial sought, because the snitch got caught later telling someone else that he lied about the El Salvador's alleged "confession" in jail. The prosecution decided to forego a new trial and instead deport him.
It's likely he killed her but her remains were found a year later, so they had little physical evidence, and without any witnesses - unlikely to get a guilty verdict. So, technically, it's considered unsolved.
Who is that guy tho?
With the Chandra Levy case, I remember a episode of Law & Order where they used the plot of a intern missing and the politician she worked for was the prime suspect. They had the politician found guilty but at the end of the episode we find out it was his wife who had her killed.
