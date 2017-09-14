Hailee Steinfeld says Paula Abdul is "royalty"

Hailee Steinfeld is completely right. Reply

She's 100% correct. Paula has a huge catalog of amazing, dance-able hits. Reply

Aww, hailee is adorable. :) Reply

She is correct. Reply

She ain't lie. Paula puts on a show, she's a PERFORMER. They're a rare breed these days. Reply

Exactly Reply

Hell yes! People better recognize 😁 Reply

I might start liking Hailee. Her taste ain't bad. Reply

Where is the lie???? Reply

So I guess Hailee's reaction to Lorde's performance at the VMAs was actually a true statement of her standards. Reply

I'm curious - what was her reaction? Reply

lmao Reply

Completely owning the stage in her 50s, who else but Paula



I listened to a lot of Paula Abdul when I was studying for my last final exam ever lol Her debut album is pop perfection Reply

She's not wrong.



Also, since when are ppl like Tilda Swinton and Winona Ryder considered 'the new' anything? Reply

W started doing this in 2014. It's basically people who are having a really great year and they're good role models in their field.



W: Brilliant. Talented. Funny. Determined. Charming. Alluring. Inventive. The women and men in W’s annual Royals portfolio are all that and then some, and they rose to the top of their fields by sheer force of will... our attempt to pay tribute to those in film, television, fashion, and society who have earned the right to call themselves royals, permanent and beloved fixtures in our consciousness...In short, they are the heroes of our time and W’s role models for the next generation. And, yes, it bears repeating: They rule.



The list included Tilda Swinton, Jared Leto, Robert Pattinson, ­Chris Hemsworth, Shirley MacLaine, Pharrell Williams, Winona Ryder, Faye Wattleton, Amandla Stenberg, Tracie Ellis Ross and a bunch more. Reply

No lies detected. Paula is a pop goddess but she is also one of the most amazing choreographers. She needs to be respected more. Reply

Of course, she works her ass off, jeff. Reply

I just saw The Edge of Seventeen and she was so good in it I love her!!!! I wasn't sure if she could still act (haven't been impressed by her since True Grit) but she delivered in that movie!



And Starving is a bop! Color me a stan, bitch! Reply

wow I just watched it the other night too. That apology scene to her brother made me cryyy.

She totally should have won her golden globe rather than Emma Stone -_- Reply

She was so awful in Pitch Perfect 2. I'd even go as far as saying she ruined the movie. Reply

Yeah she was terrible and very unnecessary in it. Reply

I've always loved Paula's music, to the point of having many burned mix CDs with one or two of her bops on it lol, and she was an incredible performer. Reply

aww cute



paula IS american royalty Reply

I really love Hailee Steinfeld - she has such an adorable, happy face. Also digging her new song Let Me Go, not ashamed to say I've had it on repeat. Reply

This is really cute! Reply

i love this so much! Reply

She ain't wrong Reply

The important question here is why W gave Hailee a cover. Her?.gif Reply

She didn't lie. Paula is great! Reply

Queen Haiz is right! I love Paula.

Most Girls is an underrated bop btw Reply

Umm yeah, Paula Abdul is definitely pop royalty. Her music is fire. Reply

She seems so sweet and positive. I like ha Reply

I mean -







BOW TBQH



