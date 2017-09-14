Hailee Steinfeld says Paula Abdul is "royalty"
For W's 'new royals' issue stars were asked who they consider to be royal. Hailee Steinfeld chose wisely, picking underrated performer Paula Abdul.
"To me, Paula Abdul is royalty. I just saw her live, and the whole time I was watching her, I was hitting the person next to me and saying, ‘Oh. My. God. Yes!’ I’m late to the game, but Paula Abdul is completely amazing."
Paula responded with this cute insta post, captioned with: "@haileesteinfeld Thank you so much!! I love that you came to the show! You are an incredibly talented, bright star blazing quite a trail! Keep lighting up the universe, lovely one!! xoP"
And here's something to remind you of Paula's skills
I might start liking Hailee. Her taste ain't bad.
Also, since when are ppl like Tilda Swinton and Winona Ryder considered 'the new' anything?
W: Brilliant. Talented. Funny. Determined. Charming. Alluring. Inventive. The women and men in W’s annual Royals portfolio are all that and then some, and they rose to the top of their fields by sheer force of will... our attempt to pay tribute to those in film, television, fashion, and society who have earned the right to call themselves royals, permanent and beloved fixtures in our consciousness...In short, they are the heroes of our time and W’s role models for the next generation. And, yes, it bears repeating: They rule.
The list included Tilda Swinton, Jared Leto, Robert Pattinson, Chris Hemsworth, Shirley MacLaine, Pharrell Williams, Winona Ryder, Faye Wattleton, Amandla Stenberg, Tracie Ellis Ross and a bunch more.
And Starving is a bop! Color me a stan, bitch!
She totally should have won her golden globe rather than Emma Stone -_-
paula IS american royalty
Most Girls is an underrated bop btw
BOW TBQH