seb 1

Hailee Steinfeld says Paula Abdul is "royalty"



For W's 'new royals' issue stars were asked who they consider to be royal. Hailee Steinfeld chose wisely, picking underrated performer Paula Abdul.

"To me, Paula Abdul is royalty. I just saw her live, and the whole time I was watching her, I was hitting the person next to me and saying, ‘Oh. My. God. Yes!’ I’m late to the game, but Paula Abdul is completely amazing."



Paula responded with this cute insta post, captioned with: "@haileesteinfeld Thank you so much!! I love that you came to the show! You are an incredibly talented, bright star blazing quite a trail! Keep lighting up the universe, lovely one!! xoP"



And here's something to remind you of Paula's skills




Source 1: http://www.justjared.com/2017/09/07/jared-leto-hailee-steinfeld-pharrell-more-cover-w-mag/
Source 2: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYzQW-OhRfZ/?taken-by=paulaabdul
Tagged: , , ,