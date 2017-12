Urn advocating creepy bae <3 Reply

Urn advocating? Reply

"Time for the Urn." - Michael Shannon 😉 Reply

god, i cannot wait to see this movie Reply

If she doesn't get to run off and live under the ocean with the fishman I'm gonna be pissed Reply

ooo you beat me to it



I'm seeing it tomorrow <3 Reply

I get more exited by this the more I see of it and damn I love Michael Shannon. Reply

Is there any bfc (big fish cock)? Reply

Hope springs eternal sis... Reply

Omg Oo-max. 😳 Reply

One of the first posts about this movie I saw said something like "we see the fish's balls. Thank you, Guillermo." I'm not sure if that person was being serious though. Reply

Damn long trailers :|

Looks awesome though. Can't wait. Reply

I am actually looking forward to this. The actress has played in some period dramas and I kinda liked her in that so..why not Reply

Welp I didn't even know about this. I really want to see this now. Reply

That theme song is giving me Harry Potter vibes lol Reply

omg 100%. just waiting for hedwigs theme to blare at the end! Reply

So nice of Guillermo del Toro to make a film about a woman's Hellboy self-insert fanfic. Reply

LOL Reply

I got tickets for this at London Film Fest this morning!! As well as both nights for You Were Never Really Here cos I panicked. Reply

2017 being the year of bestiality in film really makes so much sense. Reply

Love GDT, love sally, love Octavia. Unsure about fish fucking. 🤔 Reply

