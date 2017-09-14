JLaw's 'Red Sparrow' Trailer is HERE

book was amazing ! i thought Nathaniel played by Joel Edgerton will be much jounger. and JLaw ? srsly ? i expected somebody else Reply

Hmm will she have a Russian accent? I love JLaw so I'll watch anything with her in it. Reply

I think she will use an accent. Hopefully it won't be too distracting Reply

Link

ia I am so happy to see her around again Reply

Link

me tbh Reply

Link

I sat thru passengers for her, thats love right there. Reply

black widow found dead in miami guys.



this honestly looks like atomic blonde x100 without quite so many neon lights Reply

Link

Oh I'm in but I'm afraid of what her accent will sound like. Reply

Link

Same - that they don't even have a line from her in this trailer is... worrying. Reply

Link

That's what I was thinking. Reply

Link

That in itself isn't worrying tbh, so many teasers use the "character monologues about main character over footage of them" thing. If she doesn't speak in the full length trailer, that will be more telling lol Reply

Link

That's probably their play - they know everyone will be wondering if she can pull off a Russian accent, so give them a trailer where she doesn't speak AT ALL. I'm infuriated and I need to see more! lol :D Reply

Link

lol, fox coming for black widow after losing spiderman to marvel Reply

Link

It's not like Marvel's doing a Black Widow movie. Reply

Link

Spiderman is Sony tho? and it's a partnership anyway Reply

Link

kind of reminded me of that angelina jolie movie "salt" Reply

Link

Salt was so underrated. Reply

Link

That's what I was thinking too. Reply

Link

watched that literally yesterday



and i see what you mean Reply

Link

Yeah, it does. That was such a disappointing movie. Angelina was so emaciated that it just made all the fight scenes look ridiculous. Reply

Link

i loved salt so i'm excited.



at least the firth half of the movie. Reply

Link

I really liked Salt so I'll prob watch this Reply

Link

Oh sweet gurl....you ain't got the skill to pull this off. This is the type of role you really need to transform for and she just ain't capable. She's always Jennifer Lawrence acting in a bad wig to me...she is almost incapable of fully taking on a role. Reply

Link

lol god, because of these types of opinions is why they closed the IMDB forums. Reply

Link

lol, I'm not as far gone as the people who think she's awful but there are just different kinds of actors and I don't think her style of acting suits this role.



Jennifer typically pushes through her performances and that gives many of her characters a charisma that feels very raw and real, but some roles require you to slither into the character and take on their shape in a sense. It's not to say she's bad but there are few moments in most of her performances where the fact that I'm watching Jennifer Lawrence in a bad wig isn't very present in my mind. Reply

Link

ia lol Reply

Link

idk how she keeps getting roles i think she's a horrible actor Reply

Link

people obvs disagree lmao Reply

Link

the academy clearly disagrees lmao Reply

obviously but i still don't get it Reply

Link

I agree. Her only good role was winter's bone Reply

I think she gets so many roles because she is charismatic and studios know that is great for promo. I don't think she is a horrible actor. She's competent, but not "great." Reply

Link

She's been nominated for an Oscar four times and won once. She has three Golden Globes, two SAG awards, a BAFTA and an Independent Spirit award, plus over 100 other awards from critics groups.



I really don't understand people who claim she can't act. Obviously, she can act, you just don't like her. That's understandable. She has a big personality and not everyone is gonna warm to that. Reply

I agree. Well not horrible but mediocre. And I agree with the above commenter that winter's bone was her best role. I feel like she's been dialling it in lately with Joy and Passengers. Mother looks like it could have potential we'll have to see. I think she's just gotten a bit lazy. I like her as a person tho. Reply

Link

lol this reminds me of Black Widow



SHE LOOKS SOOOO GOOD THO



HER BODY IS GOALS



HER BODY IS GOALS

Edited at 2017-09-14 03:23 pm (UTC)

Link

Yes! Her boobs in that swimsuit <3 Reply

Link

Omg right?? Reply

Link

Damn I just watched a low budget doc dubbed from Russian on YouTube (or maybe it was just old) abt Russian "swallows." What a coinkidink. Reply

Link

this plot sounds familiar 🤔 hmmMM Reply

Link

i didn't even know she filmed another movie recently other than mother!



is she doing a russian accent? i am guessing so which is why she didn't talk in the trailer.



Link

She looks so great with less boring hair, the short/non-blonde wigs look fantastic on her.



I'm assuming they're gonna pull a Black Swan and CGI her face into a ballerina's body a la Black Swan (and she probably won't talk about how she suffered for ~her art since it's not her thing/she's not going for an Oscar with this one). Reply

Link

she took lessons it seems, maybe she will lol Reply

Link

lol i'm sure she'll talk about how clumsy and relatable she was when learning the moves! Reply

Link

fun fact: her ballet double was Isabella Boylston, the girlfriend Benjamin Millepied cheated on with Natalie Portman. Reply

DAMN i love this, and I love her. I'm a sucker for these type of movies. Reply

