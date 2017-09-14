JLaw's 'Red Sparrow' Trailer is HERE
Seduce. Deceive. Repeat. Watch the new trailer for @RedSparrowMovie starring Jennifer Lawrence. In theaters March 2, 2018. #RedSparrow pic.twitter.com/SsAgpM20Cg— 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) September 14, 2017
Lawrence plays a scorned ballerina turned Russian spy who must seduce a CIA officer played by Joel Edgerton.
Source
Here for these looks! Fuck me up, JLaw!!
this honestly looks like atomic blonde x100 without quite so many neon lights
and i see what you mean
at least the firth half of the movie.
Jennifer typically pushes through her performances and that gives many of her characters a charisma that feels very raw and real, but some roles require you to slither into the character and take on their shape in a sense. It's not to say she's bad but there are few moments in most of her performances where the fact that I'm watching Jennifer Lawrence in a bad wig isn't very present in my mind.
I really don't understand people who claim she can't act. Obviously, she can act, you just don't like her. That's understandable. She has a big personality and not everyone is gonna warm to that.
SHE LOOKS SOOOO GOOD THO
HER BODY IS GOALS
Edited at 2017-09-14 03:23 pm (UTC)
is she doing a russian accent? i am guessing so which is why she didn't talk in the trailer.
I'm assuming they're gonna pull a Black Swan and CGI her face into a ballerina's body a la Black Swan (and she probably won't talk about how she suffered for ~her art since it's not her thing/she's not going for an Oscar with this one).
ballerina
spy
lmao jeez