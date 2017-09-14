Selena Gomez reveals she received a kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raisa this summer

that is a good friend right there. I wish them the best. Reply

that must have been crazy scary to go through. i hope this stops all the people who keep denying her lupus now Reply

people are so nuts Reply

seriously. my dad has a similar autoimmune thing and he can "look" fine but when he's at home be so so sick. people think it's a joke it really pisses me off Reply

this is the same with my mom she has sjögren's syndrome and she is constantly exhausted walking up three steps even feels like a chore when she has a flare and her "friends" don't get it and have pulled away from her because she isn't as active in her social life Reply

people are honestly ugly when it comes to chronic illness, like...i wish theyd realise shutting the fuck up is an easy and economical decision. Reply

People don't understand autoimmune diseases at all. It's awful Reply

People are so fucking weird about it as if she couldn't have lupus and also a drug/drinking issue. But people want it to be something they can blame her for it seems. Reply

look below Reply

People here still do it all the time and it’s sf gross Reply

Who is denying it? That sucks. I have the same disease, and every time there's a post about her having to take chemo drugs, and now this, I just get nervous. I think her lupus is more aggressive than mine, though. Reply

ikr, nobody denies that she's had substance problems but when ppl claim shes lying abt lupus for attention its gross Reply

Wow. I didn't see that coming.



I hope they are both doing well. <3 Reply

wow I got a bit teary-eyed reading that lmfao I hope they are both doing well <3 Reply

I might be a pussy because same lmao. Reply

Lol same <3 Reply

Same Reply

That must have been awful.

I'm glad apparently they're both doing well now. Reply

That's a real friend. I hope she knows how lucky she is to have a person like that in her life. Reply

I'm not familiar with her medical history, but I'm very aware of her drug use. I hope it wasn't the actual reason why she needed a transplant.

Also it's extremely difficult if not impossible to recieve a transplant when you're an addict, high chances you're gonna subject the new organ to the same ordeal. This is why "a friend" donated. Wonder how much $$ she got. Reply

You can't get a transplant while an addict; you need to be clean and in some sort of counseling or have gone through some counseling. Any good doctor would not do a transplant from a healthy person to an addict while they're using. Plus her after care and meds are intense, I wouldn't imagine her using and the kidney lasting.



She has lupus. Reply

She has done the counseling thing multiple times for almost a decade. She would have never get a transplant. She's not using now maybe, but there are chances she will do that gain, this is why they don't do transplant to addicts. Meds are probably also narcotics which is perfectly fine for an addict to bear. Reply

Too much. To be effective, you've got to modulate very carefully. In this comment, you should have gone for the money angle or the drug angle, but not both. Reply

Are you serious with this comment?! Francia has been one of Selena's closest friends for years now. And as far as Selena's alleged drug use, none of that matters when she has been openly speaking about her battle with lupus and its impact on her body. Do you research about the disease before criticizing her or Francia. Reply

...am i on facebook? Reply

disgusting comment. Reply

Are you kidding me? Reply

congrats, you're an asshole Reply

jfc Reply

how dare you speculate about a celebrity on a celebrity gossip website! we have morals here! Reply

This comment is disgusting. Go back to YouTube's comments section. Reply

ummmm. I feel sad that your mind went straight to this. Even I questioned her lupus years ago, but at some point one can be skeptical to a fault...like you right now. smh. be ashamed. Reply

you're disgusting and i've twitted the link of your posts to selena's manager. see u in court bitch Reply

Fuck off. Reply

ONTD completely sucks now lmao. Reply

Not only throwing accusations at Selena, but going after her friend for doing something amazing for her?



Why are some people so bitter and paranoid? Reply

Or maybe a friend donated because there is a long ass wait list? People die daily waiting for transplants. Reply

Are you fucking kidding me with this bs? Reply

I mean, clearly neither of us are medical experts but when I think of addicts getting organ transplants, I think of the liver, not the kidneys. Am I alone? Reply

Trolling on a mostly irrelevant website must be a sad life Reply

lol @ everyone getting mad, when they were saying the exact same thing in all her previous posts (ie. selena being an addict) Reply

I follow Hung Vanngo on insta, he did her make up for a Coach thing a few days ago and they did a few insta stories on his account. You could tell she was on drugs or really, really drunk. She was standing next to a mirror and she went down with the phone showing her crotch lol, then you could hear Hung saying in the back "omg, no, no". It was really sad. I don´t believe for a second the girl has lupus, honestly. Reply

God bless her and her friend; my husband had a transplant in July of 2016, so it's great to read about it in the media like this - hopefully it drives more people to donate to loved ones or even strangers. Reply

I wish your husband all the good health out there. My best friend growing up had a liver transplant as a child so Ive always be passionate about people signing up as a organ donor. There isnt enough of us out there.



Curious and you dont have to answer did your husband receive his kidney by a anonymous donor or from a friend/loved one? Reply

Deceased anonymous donor, car accident, male and about 23-26 years old.



My husband was in the list for 7 years and was able to manage with dialysis. When he needs a new transplant and we're older and dialysis doesn't work as well, I'll donate mine. Reply

Yes, I wish more people would sign up as donors. My husband's grandpa got a lung transplant last year. He's been doing great. As soon as that happened his whole family signed up as donors.



I hope your husband is doing well! Reply

Awww 😪 Reply

that's a great friend Reply

you know you're a drunk when Reply

alcohol doesn't cause kidney failure... Reply

“Binge” drinking has harmful effects on the kidney that can even lead to acute kidney failure. A sudden drop in kidney function is called acute kidney failure. This often goes away after a time, but it can occasionally lead to lasting kidney damage. Even without binge drinking, regularly drinking too much too often can also damage the kidneys. The damage occurs more slowly. Regular heavy drinking has been found to double the risk chronic kidney disease, which does not go away over time.



https://www.kidney.org/news/kidneyC are/winter10/AlcoholAffects Reply

Oop sorry I legit thought it read liver - Im so tired...



Edited at 2017-09-14 03:59 pm (UTC) Reply

that's the liver. Reply

Selina is your friend, Taylor, have some boundaries! Reply

damn that's scary. lupus is a bitch. and she's so young. i got diagnosed with a kidney condition this summer and thankfully it's a mild form but i'm still worried that i'll end up needing a transplant/dialysis one day. Reply

Damn, that's crazy, but what a fucking awesome friend. Reply

what a great friend. I hope this transplant helps her going forward with her disease. Reply

She's so young! I didn't know lupus could do so much damage to such a young person. Admittedly, I don't know much about the disease, so I'm very impressed by her willingness to open up about it and inspire me to learn more.



And what a great friend! Reply

from what i've read, it's tends to be more severe the younger you are

it's not even common to develop the disease after age 45 or so Reply

I'm not even 30 yet and lupus has basically ruined my life. I haven't need a kidney transplant or anything quite so dramatic, but it led to me having to quit my job, stop running, and I've lost most of my friends because I just don't have any energy anymore. It sucks. Reply

I have it and it fucked my lungs up really badly but I changed my lifestyle and I'm very healthy now. Reply

I also have Lupus and it's been impacting my lungs pretty severely lately. I have to go into the pulmonologist Tuesday for function tests and I'm pretty freaking scared. Do you mind if I ask what impact your Lupus had with your lungs?

Reply

