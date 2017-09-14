Selena Gomez reveals she received a kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raisa this summer
selenagomez: I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/
source:Selena's Instagram
I hope they are both doing well. <3
I'm glad apparently they're both doing well now.
Also it's extremely difficult if not impossible to recieve a transplant when you're an addict, high chances you're gonna subject the new organ to the same ordeal. This is why "a friend" donated. Wonder how much $$ she got.
She has lupus.
Why are some people so bitter and paranoid?
Curious and you dont have to answer did your husband receive his kidney by a anonymous donor or from a friend/loved one?
My husband was in the list for 7 years and was able to manage with dialysis. When he needs a new transplant and we're older and dialysis doesn't work as well, I'll donate mine.
I hope your husband is doing well!
https://www.kidney.org/news/kidneyC
And what a great friend!
it's not even common to develop the disease after age 45 or so
The kidney they removed though was basically the size of a walnut and had been dead for years by that point, and her other kidney is now 50% bigger. Her doctor thought that the lupus killed one kidney when she was young enough for the other to grow to compensate or something.
My mom spent my childhood in and out of the hospital or in bed because the sideeffects of some of her meds were terrible. She's a lot better these days and she's pushing 60