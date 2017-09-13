Aaron Carter Is Worried He Has HIV & Is Going Through a LOT Right Now
He did a whole The Doctors show to try and get to the bottom of his health issues, mental and physical.
- cries about people making fun of him, says it stresses him out
- says his support system is his fans only
- Nick sent him photos of Whitney dead in a coffin with the caption "RIP" to him (aaron). Aaron says "thanks for always listening cause you never did"
- He also later mentioned an instance where his father held a gun to his head then fired it to at the ground, says he cant hear well in 1 ear but still loves his dad cause jesus christ died
- undergoes tests to see whats wrong with him, as well as drug tests
- no crack in his system according to tests, but yes weed and positive for opiates and benzos...a dangerous combo of meds
- says he makes his own fish instead of taking meds, has a dog, and is driving his vehicle
- he didnt know he was only 115 lbs, he's about 5"8 or 5"9 tall for reference
- he was taking xanax and other drugs via perscription but knows there was no happy ending with those meds
- admits he wasnt responsible sexually and may have HIV , "I havent always been safe sexually and I have no qualms in saying that."
SourceSource
wow.....tbh this was a tough watch, be prepared
- cries about people making fun of him, says it stresses him out
- says his support system is his fans only
- Nick sent him photos of Whitney dead in a coffin with the caption "RIP" to him (aaron). Aaron says "thanks for always listening cause you never did"
- He also later mentioned an instance where his father held a gun to his head then fired it to at the ground, says he cant hear well in 1 ear but still loves his dad cause jesus christ died
- undergoes tests to see whats wrong with him, as well as drug tests
- no crack in his system according to tests, but yes weed and positive for opiates and benzos...a dangerous combo of meds
- says he makes his own fish instead of taking meds, has a dog, and is driving his vehicle
- he didnt know he was only 115 lbs, he's about 5"8 or 5"9 tall for reference
- he was taking xanax and other drugs via perscription but knows there was no happy ending with those meds
- admits he wasnt responsible sexually and may have HIV , "I havent always been safe sexually and I have no qualms in saying that."
SourceSource
wow.....tbh this was a tough watch, be prepared
oh jeez :/ this is sad as fuck. i hope things get better for him.
Edited at 2017-09-14 05:26 am (UTC)
She looks possessed here
Yeah, idk how his relationship with his brother works but that seems cruel to me.
then get tested jfc. i know it's scary but medication asap will help in the long run
Exploitation much?
Yikes. If you need someone to clarify "what kind of drugs do you think I'm on" 0_0
1. Just because it's A prescription doesn't mean it's YOUR prescription.
or
2. Just because it's in your name, doesn't mean you can pop them whenever you want. If you're an addict, and you've built up a dependence, it's an illicit substance. 1000%, no ifs ands or buts about it.
I hope he gets help and that he makes some better connections for support. I swear, I think putting kids into show business is just a mistake. You get the occasional good outcome (Hilary Duff) but mostly you get the Amanda Bynes, Aaron Carter, Lindsay Lohan messes...and the majority (if not all) of the time, it's not their fault. I know kids want what they want, and they 'need' kids to fill roles and whatnot, but still. Ugh.
My heart hurts for him. <3
Edited at 2017-09-14 05:36 am (UTC)
It's a super scary thing, especially with his weight and possible health issues, since he just looks generally unwell. :( I bet without makeup he looks like he's even more on death's door. I'm so scared for him.
I knew the whole time that was a lie. I don't want him to be another celeb who dies so young but if he keeps going the way he is he will be. There's no doubt about it.
i can't imagine adding binge drinking into the mix
I had a blood test a few months ago and my bf is the only one I've been with since like summer 2015. I feel safe. We're in an open relationship but neither of us has been with anyone else since last summer. The moment that changes, if it does, it's a big deal to me just as far as testing goes.
HIV isn't a death sentence but frankly herpes is just as, if not more, worrying to me.
some people live for the weekends
seems like such a waste