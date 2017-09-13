Aaron Carter Is Worried He Has HIV & Is Going Through a LOT Right Now

"- says his support system is his fans only"



oh jeez :/ this is sad as fuck. i hope things get better for him. Reply

Thread

Link

I blame his mom and Lou Pearlman. The end. Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-09-14 05:26 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Que fea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugly bitch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

la diabla Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks possessed here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoo the other comments 😂 she actually doesn’t look bad here, I like the bangs on her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the comments got me dying lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf @ Nick taking pics like that and SENDING them Reply

Thread

Link

i had to read that part over again like 3 times bc it's so what the fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nick has always been an ass to him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's cruel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly I wouldn't put too much stock in that. Aaron literally flip flops on how great a brother Nick is to him being a horrible one every couple months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's 100% the sign of an abusive relationship. my cousin does that with her brother too, it's so fucking sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I read that part 3 times and I still don't quite get it, especially his reply. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their whole family is just a mess. it's really sad to see :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, idk how his relationship with his brother works but that seems cruel to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, the poor kid is in a vicious cycle of trauma, living a childhood no other child lives, PTSD and drugs and medication that only dig him deeper into despair. He is so chemically imbalanced and I really feel for him, it's such a dark hole and I wish him so much joy in the little things that bring him light. Reply

Thread

Link

- admits he wasnt responsible sexually and may have HIV , "I havent always been safe sexually and I have no qualms in saying that."



then get tested jfc. i know it's scary but medication asap will help in the long run Reply

Thread

Link

He got tested on the show. Results are on Thursday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's good for him, but i don't trust people's inevitable reactions :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Does Aaron Carter have AIDS? Tune in on Thursday to find out!"





Exploitation much? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just read an article that had the results... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can Oprah help him like she did Lindsay? Think of the ratings, Harpo. Reply

Thread

Link

so what is the truuuth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks like caitlyn jenner Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh her poor upper lip. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only thing Oprah helped Lindsay with was paying her damn rent and getting more drugs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"what's the definition of illicit, please enlighten me"



Yikes. If you need someone to clarify "what kind of drugs do you think I'm on" 0_0 Reply

Thread

Link

Right? I literally have to explain to people EVERY DAY the following two things:

1. Just because it's A prescription doesn't mean it's YOUR prescription.

or

2. Just because it's in your name, doesn't mean you can pop them whenever you want. If you're an addict, and you've built up a dependence, it's an illicit substance. 1000%, no ifs ands or buts about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think i can stomach watching the video, but the tldr alone is awful to read. i feel so bad for him, he's in such a horrible place and it's scary to think that he has no one but his fans to think of as a support system. it's just heartbreaking watching someone fall apart, jfc. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree with you , i cant watch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Man. Benzos and Opiates are pretty dangerous on their own, but I'm sure he's drinking, and it's the alcohol+benzos that scare me. =/ I work in the substance abuse field and those are usually the ones who end up dying, so that really scares me for him. Opiates mixed with Benzos is dangerous, but if he's not popping Xanax like they're candy, he isn't likely to run into any immediate major life/death issues from those two. (Not saying he won't develop problems--just mean it's not likely to cause a quick OD.) If he takes one or two and then binge drinks, that could kill him instantly. Yikes.

I hope he gets help and that he makes some better connections for support. I swear, I think putting kids into show business is just a mistake. You get the occasional good outcome (Hilary Duff) but mostly you get the Amanda Bynes, Aaron Carter, Lindsay Lohan messes...and the majority (if not all) of the time, it's not their fault. I know kids want what they want, and they 'need' kids to fill roles and whatnot, but still. Ugh.

My heart hurts for him. <3



Edited at 2017-09-14 05:36 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Benzos are so scary addictive, I'm glad my doctor is major strict about them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, I remember when Billie Joe Armstrong had that meltdown onstage in 2012(?) and went to rehab finally. What got him was benzos + alcohol. He said he knew how dangerous they were to combine but didn't give a shit. I have personal experience with benzos and they are NO JOKE. I always worry when I hear people are abusing those. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kids definitely do not have the emotional maturity to be put into that kind of situation. There are adults who can't even handle it. To be at the mercy of adults who treat you like a product and who will use and abuse you and then add in the public spotlight and the access to drugs, etc. Recipe for disaster. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, xanax mixed with alcohol kills people? why? is is a chemical interaction or is it the effect on organs? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The combo usually depresses your respiratory drive so much that you just quit breathing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

benzos plus opiates is just as dangerous, too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Benzodiazepines are a 'downer', so you've got that mixed with alcohol (another downer.) Opiates are pretty similar, and mixing them is scary, but Opiates are pretty equally split between heart/brain. Benzos and alcohol are primarily brain (and some other organs) but Benzos and Alcohol relax your body so much, that you could just stop breathing suddenly. Also, Benzo detox and alcohol detox are the two deadliest. Opiate detox is unpleasant, but 99% of the time, it won't kill you (unless you have a pre-existing condition.) Alcohol and Benzo detox is basically MANDATORY to do under a supervised medical setting with medications/etc.

It's a super scary thing, especially with his weight and possible health issues, since he just looks generally unwell. :( I bet without makeup he looks like he's even more on death's door. I'm so scared for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep... I knew it was more than just weed. I really want him to get help but he has to want to get help for his problems and it just doesn't seem like he does when all this time he's been telling people the only drugs he was "doing" was weed.



I knew the whole time that was a lie. I don't want him to be another celeb who dies so young but if he keeps going the way he is he will be. There's no doubt about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i take benzos and opiates together and they knock me tf out on even the smallest doses



i can't imagine adding binge drinking into the mix Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Soooo get tested if you aren't sure?? Reply

Thread

Link

it takes up to 6 months to show up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and six more months. and six months after that.



I had a blood test a few months ago and my bf is the only one I've been with since like summer 2015. I feel safe. We're in an open relationship but neither of us has been with anyone else since last summer. The moment that changes, if it does, it's a big deal to me just as far as testing goes.

HIV isn't a death sentence but frankly herpes is just as, if not more, worrying to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm aware. Not the point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It CAN take up to 6 months but it's rare and they have tests now that can reliably detect it from 10-33 days after exposure with a followup if it's negative after 90 days just to be sure. The only reason they say 6 months is because like condoms are 99.99% effective, there's that .01% chance it could take up to 6 months to be detectable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope. Fourth generation tests have accurate results at 30 days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









some people live for the weekends

seems like such a waste



I was a little nostalgic with this songsome people live for the weekendsseems like such a waste Reply

Thread

Link



Dude Reply

Thread

Link

Damn :/ why is Nick such an asshole to him? From what I remember he was awful to him on that E show too. Reply

Thread

Link

people really need to start just disconnecting from other people rather than putting them through hell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not going to completely judge nick for how he sees/treats aaron. family dynamics can be fucked and complicated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ever-changing favorite child-ignored child dynamics mixed with substance abuse and dependent abusive parents who literally only cared about which child was taking care of them, imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link