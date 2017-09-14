September 14th, 2017, 01:10 am rebeljean NEW SONG: Fall Out Boy - The Last Of The Real Ones SOURCE Tagged: new music post, patrick stump / fall out boy, pete wentz Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
I'm also kind of concerned for Pete's mental state after seeing the end of the video. Like....you okay there bud? There was a narrative reason for that sort of thing in previous videos (Saturday, Arms Race, What A Catch, YBC) but here it's random and feels kind of icky
fuckin amazing band
I just don't really get these songs' vibe. I don't get what they're trying to say with these visuals. It feels like they're kinda just making stuff up as they go this era.
I don't see why not!
I love SvtFoE, I love Patrick's cameo and song, I need Ruberiot to come back for more songs etc etc. I was so sure they were going to execute the character for what he did in order to put an end to Patrick's cameos but alas, we are blessed lol
GodFOB" lmao
He's my fave too, when I met them I legit cried on his shoulder for a second bc I was so overwhelmed at meeting him, and he was so sweet about it
that makes me love him more