This song reminds me a lot of Patrick's solo work





I'm also kind of concerned for Pete's mental state after seeing the end of the video. Like....you okay there bud? There was a narrative reason for that sort of thing in previous videos (Saturday, Arms Race, What A Catch, YBC) but here it's random and feels kind of icky Reply

Well I think it's similar to Save Rock and Roll where they slowly release videos to their singles and all the videos are related and in the end they release the full short film that accompanies the album. But this is a shot by shot remake of Kanye's Flashing Lights video so I think they're just paying homage while using the video to connect this song to the next video. Reply

Thread



The only thing connecting the videos are the llama muppet things. I really think there's only a video per song due to how long the album is taking Reply

The llamas are the only reason I'm thinking they're probably going to drop two more videos (whenever they finish this album) so the videos tell a more complete story. Because this video is honestly just a cop out. I love Pete but he needs to get off of Kanye's dick for a second.







Edited at 2017-09-14 09:07 pm (UTC)

Pete is quite clearly having a freak out about being almost 40 and all three songs have pointed to that Reply

i just love their stuff so much

fuckin amazing band Reply

I'm not feeling this new era at all. Young and Menace (just barely) grew on me, but the rest of what I heard... pass. Reply

Same on all points. It kinda bums me out cause I've been able to enjoy the other eras but this is just bad to me. Reply

Same. I don't even care. Reply

I feel like they started this era without having any idea what they wanted to do with this era so nothing has made sense Reply

i just fell in love with fall out boy again. I have been listening to it non stop for days Reply

Well...that was shit. Reply

Of the new songs they've released, I like this one the most but nothing is really clicking with me like all their other albums did. That said, it's always interesting when they experiment, so go off!!!



I just don't really get these songs' vibe. I don't get what they're trying to say with these visuals. It feels like they're kinda just making stuff up as they go this era. Reply

You're right about making this up as they go along -- didn't they actually already finish this album then decided that it wasn't good enough? This just might be them figuring stuff out, lol. Right now, it doesn't seem very coherent but then again we only have three songs out. Maybe the bop that was promised is yet to come. Reply

No they haven't finished it at all. Basically at the point of them pushing back the album all they really had finished are the songs we have right now. They set too ambitious of a deadline for themselves and were having to rush their work. Reply

omg my god, fall out boy, i c u Reply

I have been going through a FOB resurgence of some sort (because of Star vs. the Forces of Evil, of all things lol) so I'm stoked at all this new FOB material. I like this more than both Champion and Y&M, but it's still not as striking as any of their past singles, changing influences and styles aside. It sounds like the kind of thing I'd hear in a fan video for Batman or some tortured superhero idk haha. Reply

I have been going through a FOB resurgence of some sort (because of Star vs. the Forces of Evil, of all things lol)

I don't see why not!



I don't see why not! Reply

I love SvtFoE, I love Patrick's cameo and song, I need Ruberiot to come back for more songs etc etc. I was so sure they were going to execute the character for what he did in order to put an end to Patrick's cameos but alas, we are blessed lol

Edited at 2017-09-14 02:01 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-14 02:01 pm (UTC) Reply

i like it a lot Reply

I really like this. I've enjoyed all the songs they have released so far. Reply

Definitely the best song they've released so far from this era! I haven't been discouraged exactly by the other songs, but I've been bracing myself for an album I like less than AB/AP (bc while I like AB/AP, it's my least favorite of their albums). I just gotta "let go and let God FOB" lmao Reply

Doesn't this album come out in like....two weeks? Reply

It was supposed to come out tomorrow, but it got pushed back bc they weren't happy with it/it felt really rushed. I think they're scrapping/reworking some of the songs and it'll be out January 19 Reply

Icon love! <3 Reply

ty :) Patrick is adorable...and the bunny ain't bad either ;) Reply

Dang you're quick but ia! Patrick was always my fave. Reply

Bored at work + email notifications lol



He's my fave too, when I met them I legit cried on his shoulder for a second bc I was so overwhelmed at meeting him, and he was so sweet about it Reply

Awwwwwwwwwwwww!! <3333333



that makes me love him more Reply

Goodness me, I have not been paying attention! Reply

From what I understand, at the point they announced the pushed back date the only songs they had finished are the three we have right now. Someone set an unrealistic goal (possibly due to their mania - pun intended) and they got a really big reality check Reply

This is at least better than Champion and Young and Menace, and at this point that's all that matters to me :| Reply

