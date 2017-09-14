Nancy Thompson/Heather Langenkamp

Keke Palmer, RJ Cyler, etc. join the third season of MTV's 'Scream'

  • Keke Palmer from cancelled Ryan Murphy flop Scream Queens will be playing the lead character in the third season of MTV's Scream. She will portray Kym, a social activist that is being stalked by a masked serial killer.

  • RJ Cyler from Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and the recent Power Rangers movie was also cast. He plays a jock named Deion.

  • Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why), Jessica Sula (Skins), and Giullian Yao Gioiello have all been added to the cast, which includes Tyga and CJ Wallace.

  • As reported before, season three will only be 6 episodes long. The premiere's date is not known at the moment, but it should air in 2017.

