Keke Palmer, RJ Cyler, etc. join the third season of MTV's 'Scream'
Keke Palmer to lead third season of Scream on MTV https://t.co/vUJrImYNl9— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 13, 2017
- Keke Palmer from cancelled Ryan Murphy flop Scream Queens will be playing the lead character in the third season of MTV's Scream. She will portray Kym, a social activist that is being stalked by a masked serial killer.
- RJ Cyler from Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and the recent Power Rangers movie was also cast. He plays a jock named Deion.
- Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why), Jessica Sula (Skins), and Giullian Yao Gioiello have all been added to the cast, which includes Tyga and CJ Wallace.
- As reported before, season three will only be 6 episodes long. The premiere's date is not known at the moment, but it should air in 2017.
i'm still annoyed they tainted my interest in this by casting tyga, but i'll still check it out
However, they need to tie up the loose ends from the first two seasons first. Maybe this will be set in the same "universe" as the first two season and we will get some kind of resolution thrown at us real quick.
Also I had no interest until I heard Keke and RJ were cast.
Since the show was announced I have felt that it should be an anthology series. Have each season be about someone who has taken their love of the Stab movies one step too far.
It takes place in the Scream world. It's about people who are obsessed with the stab movies. Copy cat killers. All over the world. Basically use Kevin's original Scream 3 script as a base (which I guess they already did for that other show he did.)
gna have to watch for keke and rj and just hope that tyga is this seasons bella thorne stunt death
