Keke Palmer, RJ Cyler, etc. join the third season of MTV's 'Scream'

Keke you could do better than this.





Then again maybe not.

lol I had such high hopes for Keke, I was a closet stan. Reply

has it actually been confirmed it's the final season? if so, rebooting the cast instead of using these six episodes to wrap up the first cast is even dumber



i'm still annoyed they tainted my interest in this by casting tyga, but i'll still check it out

I guess I thought it was confirmed that these last six episodes were the show's end. I can't see it being renewed for a fourth unless the ratings pick up for the third season. Six episodes seems too short for a reboot with a whole new cast of characters, but maybe it'll help it as the previous two seasons were really too long and involving. Reply

mte wth lol Reply

I didn't know SQ got cancelled >> Been waiting on Netflix to get the 2nd season. welp I'll check out Scream for her.

RJ Cyler...you need to be making better career choices!

Tyga? Ew.

You've got the best icons, OP!

They should have called her Zayday lol

I don't mind the fact that it's turning anthology.

However, they need to tie up the loose ends from the first two seasons first. Maybe this will be set in the same "universe" as the first two season and we will get some kind of resolution thrown at us real quick.



Also I had no interest until I heard Keke and RJ were cast.





EDIT:

Since the show was announced I have felt that it should be an anthology series. Have each season be about someone who has taken their love of the Stab movies one step too far.

It takes place in the Scream world. It's about people who are obsessed with the stab movies. Copy cat killers. All over the world. Basically use Kevin's original Scream 3 script as a base (which I guess they already did for that other show he did.)



Edited at 2017-09-14 05:58 am (UTC)

Queen

so they took the leftover budget from cutting it down to only 6 eps and cast legit actors this go around? already impressed. the ensemble from the first 2 seasons was terrible even by MTV standards.



gna have to watch for keke and rj and just hope that tyga is this seasons bella thorne stunt death



Edited at 2017-09-14 06:34 am (UTC)

since when is Tyga a "legit actor"?

just here for your icon of queen heather, op

Still annoyed they are rebooting this, but I will watch regardless.

the GAG is... she still can't act

Keke is better than these flop shows.

I don't care how lame season 2 was, I demand a summer camp season of Scream Queens. GIVE ME BACK CHAD RADWELL. Reply

Yeah, I will never understand what they were thinking going with a hospital instead of a camp.

MTE. how quickly that show imploded is incredible/depressing

I just binged the first two seasons of scream. The way they wrapped up in the finale was nice, but the whole show overall was kind of meh. Good in some parts, boring in others. Keke seems like she'd fit in acting wise for this type of show.

Yeah KeKe and Jessica! I had no interest in the previous seasons but I'll watch this one.

LOL GIULLIAN? i legit know this kid from HS - good for him i guess, he's always been wanting to act/sing or whatever

Keke Palmer is wearing my jeans.

