Kelly Clarkson Gave Up $$ To Avoid Dr. Luke

Best AI winner ever. The Voice could never, although they're smart for getting her to coach.

I love what Simon said about her: "She has one of the best pop voices in the world right now. What she sold in the UK, Europe, Asia had nothing to do with American Idol. It had everything to do with the fact that she made a great record and she's got an incredible voice. She's not a girl who got lucky in a talent competition; we got lucky to find her."

























I said this in another post but "My Life Would Suck Without You" has a new meaning to me after everything that has come out about Dr. Luke. On the airplane listening to this song something about "My Life Would Suck Without You" gives me a feeling he wrote it for Kelly almost like a backhanded double meaning. This could easily apply to Kelly after turning him and Max Martin down for My December...



Guess this means you're sorry

You're standing at my door

Guess this means you take back

All you said before

Like how much you wanted

Anyone but me

Said you'd never come back

But here you are again



The only reason she worked with them was because RCA forced her to. I just think he wrote it in a shady way for her and I don't like it one bit. I can't hear it the same way anymore. Maybe I'm just reaching idk but the lyrics give me a vibe now he meant more than just a "dysfunctional relationship" between a couple.



oooof yeah i can definitely see that now





detective stewie_e is on to something here. 🤔





My ONTD forensic degree is finally coming to good use.



My ONTD forensic degree is finally coming to good use.

But on a serious note she said she changed that song quite a bit to deserve a credit so maybe she caught wind of it and changed it enough she was ok with it. She's not exactly one for someone to pull one over her but idk.









oh yeah, I forgot she left RCA. Good for ha, is Atlantic any better tho? I feel like they're all the same.

She seems to be loving Atlantic



They are basically letting her do whatever she wants





Atlantic are known for giving their artists a fuckton of artistic control and pm just bankrolling it. That seems to be what she's always talked about wanting so I think she's pretty happy w/ them.





She's been spilling a lot of tea this era, some of which was already known but it's still interesting



She was offered four million dollars to replace four tracks on my December with songs the label had picked out. One of which was black hole which had already been recorded AND RELEASED by Lindsay Lohan



Also I've known this for years but I bet a lot of people don't know she was offered TWO record deals before American idol but turned them both down.

omg. Lilo. I wanna go back and listen to that song now haha.



I hate though when record labels have a bigger artist record a song that has ALREADY BEEN DONE/RELEASED by a smaller artist and try to pass it like it's not a cover.



Like this poor injustice for Fefe Dobson:











Mte and Out From Under by Britney

damn i had no idea this was Fefe's song!





iirc technically that album was never released. Don't Let It Go To Your Head was done by Jordin Sparks

lol reminds me of:



Omg I had no idea Fefe's song got stolen!!









I love her for her integrity, but damn would I kill for a Kelly Clarkson version of "Black Hole". She'd be soooo good on that song

how you do it

Basically me. Like I can never unstan her especially after the jewel that was 'Sober'.









lmao where's this from? cracks me up everytime





Loved that not so subtle jab at Beyoncé stealing credits. 🌞





Everything isn't about Beyoncé, jeez





In their sad little mind I think it may be.





they're obsessed





For them it is, they're a stan





The source tweet link is deleted? Did Dr. Luke do it?! 😳😂

http://www.vulture.com/2017/09/kelly-cl arkson-really-didnt-want-to-work-with-dr-l uke.html?utm_campaign=vulture&utm_source=tw&utm_medium=s1



there was a rando photo of cate blanchett that showed up with the original tweet-- so maybe that's why they deleted it? lol the article is still up





Oh ok that makes sense lol.





