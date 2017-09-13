LA LA LAND

Kelly Clarkson Gave Up $$ To Avoid Dr. Luke


-Kelly could've taken song writing credit on "My Life Would Suck Without You", but turned it down to avoid sharing credit with Dr. Luke. She said she had a bad experience with him and didn't want to work with him.

-She says they threatened to sit on her record if she didn't do what they wanted.

