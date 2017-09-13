Kelly Clarkson Gave Up $$ To Avoid Dr. Luke
-Kelly could've taken song writing credit on "My Life Would Suck Without You", but turned it down to avoid sharing credit with Dr. Luke. She said she had a bad experience with him and didn't want to work with him.
-She says they threatened to sit on her record if she didn't do what they wanted.
You can watch the whole video of the interview at the source.
source
The only reason she worked with them was because RCA forced her to. I just think he wrote it in a shady way for her and I don't like it one bit. I can't hear it the same way anymore. Maybe I'm just reaching idk but the lyrics give me a vibe now he meant more than just a "dysfunctional relationship" between a couple.
My ONTD forensic degree is finally coming to good use.
But on a serious note she said she changed that song quite a bit to deserve a credit so maybe she caught wind of it and changed it enough she was ok with it. She's not exactly one for someone to pull one over her but idk.
They are basically letting her do whatever she wants
She was offered four million dollars to replace four tracks on my December with songs the label had picked out. One of which was black hole which had already been recorded AND RELEASED by Lindsay Lohan
Also I've known this for years but I bet a lot of people don't know she was offered TWO record deals before American idol but turned them both down.
I hate though when record labels have a bigger artist record a song that has ALREADY BEEN DONE/RELEASED by a smaller artist and try to pass it like it's not a cover.
Like this poor injustice for Fefe Dobson:
