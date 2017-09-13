Mandy Moore is engaged

awww FUCK YOU RYAN ADAMS!!!!

I didn't even know she was dating, but good for her! Anyone is an upgrade from Ryan Adams. Reply

lollll I thought she was already married for some reason. Reply

She was. She and Ryan Adams divorced not too long ago. Reply

lol same. Reply

Apparently she was and she just got a divorce. So we were right I guess. Reply

I swear she was married and had like two kids already. Reply

So happy for her. She deserves a good man Reply

I was waiting for the picture to load and was excited to see what he looked like. All I thought was "oh..." when it did. Glad she's happy! Reply

I think it's a bad picture because I remember him being cuter???? Reply

She's talked about wanting kids soon so I expect she'll probably be pregnant by next year. 😊 If not already.



I really like Mandy Moore. He seems like a good guy and she deserves it. Reply

She better fucking release another Wild Hope album before getting knocked up 😤 Reply

Her best work! Reply

It's not even on Spotify and that makes me sad. Idet you can buy it :( Reply

i was just listening to that yesterday. Gardenia is a masterpiece, the whole album is so slept on and underrated. Reply

I wanna be with...you, yeah...I wanna be withhhhhoughhhh



ohhh ohohohoh

lol. I was kid and had an absolute crush on Eric Lively from this music video with Mandy Moore. That and from Zoog Disney's "So Weird" which he was also in.



I was looking for thirst/flirty gifs and came across that iconic Blake Lively martini gif but that would be...so wrong. lmao. no gifs.



lol. I was kid and had an absolute crush on Eric Lively from this music video with Mandy Moore. That and from Zoog Disney's "So Weird" which he was also in.

I was looking for thirst/flirty gifs and came across that iconic Blake Lively martini gif but that would be...so wrong. lmao. no gifs.

LMAO Reply

She's marrying Art Garfunkel? Reply

He's probably a better person than ryan Adams so it's an upgrade Reply

She's so qt. Reply

I've been listening to her Best of album on my commute lately lol idgaf I love her music Reply

Same. "In My Pocket" remains a Bop.



What a risk taker, ahead of its time, etc. Reply

she's so cute. she clearly has a type. hopefully this guy treats her better than POS Adams did. Reply

I seriously thought this was Jon Glaser (aka Jeremy Jamm) at first and was v confused.

lololol Reply

Lmaooo same Reply

Filed for divorce Jan 2015 and their divorce was finalized June 2016??

Damn does it really take that long?

If there's no prenup and they're fighting over assets and spousal support yeah. And iirc Mandy wanted money to help support all the pets they had Reply

It took my parents over two years because of property, taxes, etc etc. Really depends on the situation though. Reply

I thought she's already married lol.



Will never forget that day when my old friends and I drove around in downtown LA during our visit there. I think we came off some freeway or smth so we were chillin at the intersection like whatever. I was just in my passenger seat and there she was coming up right next to us. Mandy Moore. It seemed that she was stressed and idk if she's arguing (not really arguing tbh but) with a friend in her car tbh. I can't see whom she was talking to. Maybe she just had a bad day or smth. Like, she actually seemed lovely and chill irl so I just felt for the good sis. She took a right turn and drove away like that. That was last time I ever saw her in person like irl, lol. So this is my csb of celebs-are-just-like-the-rest-of-us lol. Keep it real, homiegurl <3 Reply

Lol cute story bb. Reply

I got stuck beside Colin Farrell in traffic twice on two separate days. He was driving a beat-up old Ford Bronco. He waved to me right after I took this. Reply

omgggg I would have died!!! Reply

