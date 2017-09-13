Mandy Moore is engaged
Who's telling Jack? Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are engaged and this is us freaking out.💍 https://t.co/A8ZRIOUxJ9 pic.twitter.com/UIHbGlp4CD— E! News (@enews) September 14, 2017
Mandy is now engaged to her boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith. She was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday wearing an engagement ring, and co-stars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas confirmed the news to ET.
Source
I really like Mandy Moore. He seems like a good guy and she deserves it.
lol. I was kid and had an absolute crush on Eric Lively from this music video with Mandy Moore. That and from Zoog Disney's "So Weird" which he was also in.
I was looking for thirst/flirty gifs and came across that iconic Blake Lively martini gif but that would be...so wrong. lmao. no gifs.
Edited at 2017-09-14 06:18 am (UTC)
What a risk taker, ahead of its time, etc.
Edited at 2017-09-14 05:25 am (UTC)
Lmaooo same
Damn does it really take that long?
Will never forget that day when my old friends and I drove around in downtown LA during our visit there. I think we came off some freeway or smth so we were chillin at the intersection like whatever. I was just in my passenger seat and there she was coming up right next to us. Mandy Moore. It seemed that she was stressed and idk if she's arguing (not really arguing tbh but) with a friend in her car tbh. I can't see whom she was talking to. Maybe she just had a bad day or smth. Like, she actually seemed lovely and chill irl so I just felt for the good sis. She took a right turn and drove away like that. That was last time I ever saw her in person like irl, lol. So this is my csb of celebs-are-just-like-the-rest-of-us lol. Keep it real, homiegurl <3