Julianne Hough Will Not Return to Season 25 of 'Dancing With the Stars'

does anyone care about her judging except hardcore huff fans? Reply

I care because I am happy about it. haha Does that count? Reply

She needed more time to prepare her next blackface costume for this upcoming Halloween. Reply

all I actually know her from is for being a HP extra









her body is siiiick which isn't surprising considering she does 5 different types of workout every week with just one day off. all I actually know her from is for being a HP extra Reply

lol that's her? i wonder how she managed that, i always thought every actor/extra in the movies were british Reply

I always thought that too. I feel like they made a big deal about it. Reply

She and Derek lived in London when they were young because they were trained in dance there with Mark Ballas by his mom Shirley Ballas. Since she lived in London I guess she got to be an extra despite being American. Reply

I don't really think she adds anything to the show so I don't mind. I am actually excited about the new season except for some of the pros returning. Reply

Just here to say justice for Sasha Farber who was put back in the troupe for his 9th season. He deserved to be a pro again this season. Reply

Agreed. I am not excited for the return of Mark or the other pros because it just pushes people like Sasha aside. Although I am happy Alan is a pro now. Reply

I would rather have Sasha than Maks. Go away Maks, jfc. Reply

Agreed. Maks has been saying he would be retiring forever now, yet he hasn't done it yet and is serving terrible choreo. Heather Morris is a trained jazz dancer, yet he choreographed something with no jazz at all for her -_- Hang it up flatscreen. The only time he does well is when he feels like he has something to prove (ie. Heather's rumba coming after the flop jazz), but then it's too late cause votes are based off of the previous week. Reply

Maks should have left DWTS for good on a high note with Meryl. Let Peta bring home the $$$. Reply

I AM STILL SO PRESSED ABOUT THIS, especially bc some people say it might be bc of his height.



Sasha is the only male pro I like at this point :/ Reply

I'm neutral on Alan but I thought he came off like a decent fellow. Sasha surprised me with how cold he could be with Simone at times. I'll have to check the celeb list again but he could very well have been bumped due to his height. Reply

i haven't watched this show since evan mongoose lysacek was cutting a rug to avril lavigne

what's happening in that gif? Reply

I not sure, but I think it's from when Heather Morris was eliminated Reply

It was when Simone Biles was eliminated. Reply

Aw, that jive was when I first started liking Evan on DWTS. He just went for it, bless him. He should have won with the queen in my icon. Reply

what's happening in that gif? Reply

Simone Biles was eliminated. Of course the judges had spent the whole season criticizing her so this reaction was bullshit. Reply

i will never get over them criticizing her for "smiling too much" then literally the next week they were like "omg why aren't you smiling" like??? (i guess tom said that but still! he should know!) Reply

OK good. Reply

Considering they always ran out of time with 4 judges, I'm good with this Reply

Hey sis! Do you want to do the results posts this season, or do you want me to continue with them? I'm good with either :) Reply

Good. Her critiques are annoying. Reply

