Julianne Hough Will Not Return to Season 25 of 'Dancing With the Stars'
#JulianneHough will not be returning to season 25 of #DWTS: https://t.co/3R88yoPVIC— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 13, 2017
Julianne won't be returning as a judge but the other three judges, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will be back.
source 1, source 2
all I actually know her from is for being a HP extra
Edited at 2017-09-14 04:50 am (UTC)
Sasha is the only male pro I like at this point :/
what's happening in that gif?