bflowswoon

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Watch "It" On a Date


• The two had dinner Monday night in New York City at Carbone.

• Afterwards the rumored couple went to see the new horror remake "It" starring Bill Skarsgård.

• Blake Griffin flew from Los Angeles to New York City to be with Kendall and support her during New York Fashion Week while she does her version of walking a runway.



ONTD, have you watched It in theaters yet?

Source
Tagged: , , , ,