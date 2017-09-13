Tyra Banks loves Kmart's decision to use "fabulously-sized" instead of "plus-sized"
Exclusive! #TyraBanks praised Kmart's decision to use 'fabulously sized' label: https://t.co/ua1817KvF1— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 13, 2017
- Former supermodel and current America's Got Talent host Tyra Banks is praising Kmart's decision to ditch the term "plus-sized" in favor of "fabulously-sized." She had this to say when asked about Kmart's rebranding: "Five years ago on America's Next Top Model, I stopped saying 'plus-size' and I said 'fiercely real' in terms of bodies that are curvy or thicker and sexy bodies. So it looks like Kmart is following with the F-word with their own version!"
- Not only is Kmart eliminating the term "plus-size" from all of its apparel (swimsuits and undergarments, too), the struggling company is ensuring that all of their women's apparel lines carry a full range of sizes available to purchase in-store.
Did you know that Kmart still exists, ONTD?
Homeless...but make it fashion
Google maps the closest Kmart
Update: that Kmart is closed... the closest is 50 minutes away.
not to mention, it's the only store of it's kind in nyc-- like a one stop shop.
the only time i shopped at kmart was when i lived in manhattan rofl.
As someone who was once petite (but who's now average) I would love to be called fun-size lol.
But how society treats short people will never be in any respect comparable to how they mistreat overweight people, so idk why petite people (which I also am) would need our clothing labels altered for any reason. Even at 5'1" I don't think i've ever shopped for 'petite' clothing anyway, it never seems to come in any range of sizes?! Like are all the other short people size 8? idgi.
But I also really want a fun-size section now.
but god forbid I find a size 16 dress in the same region of the store as someone who's a size 8.
sizes. it's idiotic tbh.
one of my best friends is a 3x and we were just talking about this problem last night and she made a joke about how plus size sections are always like in the same area you buy couch covers and she said, "I should just buy the couch covers. They're cheaper and achieve the same thing." rofl.
but for real. it's ridiculous. and companies patting themselves on the back for coming up with ~cute~ names... like ugh... no! you're missing the point
Fat girls shouldnt get special treatment imo
literally nothing they sell in the store near me is ever on sale. the place is always 99% empty and in complete shambles. ive seen thift stores that smell like piss look nicer.
the only reason I've been shopping there for the last few years was because their reward program gives away money so ive gotten over $600 of free shit a year. It's gonna suck paying for stuff now.
Yeah, I'm gonna miss the Speedway discounts Shop Your Way provides.