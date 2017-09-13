Tyra Banks loves Kmart's decision to use "fabulously-sized" instead of "plus-sized"

Lol the Kmart I used to shop at as a kid is finally closing. It was on life support for like 10 years, once a Target was built in my hometown it was over for Kmart. Reply

I feel like my hometown is the only place where the Target shut down and the Kmart is still open. haha Reply

same, except mine will never get a Target, which is just sad Reply

The way the CEO is going, it'll be completely dead in 5-10 more years and possibly Sears with it. He's already sold off floorspace of both stores to other successful retailers nationally. Just a matter of time now. Reply

my childhood kmart just closed last year. it's kind of sad though because it was the only place one of the poorest neighborhoods in town could shop for necessities without incredibly long bus rides or calling a taxi Reply

lol, jesus Reply

25 minutes away. Hm



Update: that Kmart is closed... the closest is 50 minutes away.



Edited at 2017-09-14 02:48 am (UTC) Reply

I live 10 minutes from one, but the next couple are 40 or so miles away. Sad, because the first Kmart was 20 minutes away. Reply

there are two in manhattan apparently...no clue how they can afford the rent Reply

They mostly stay open because they owe the land that their on and are waiting for developers to buy the land from under them. Reply

being in penn station brings a lot of biz for kmart.



not to mention, it's the only store of it's kind in nyc-- like a one stop shop.



the only time i shopped at kmart was when i lived in manhattan rofl. Reply

I pass the one at Astor Place like semi-regularly but it still surprises me every time Reply

There's 3 Kmarts within a 10 mile radius of me. 8 Targets. and 3 Sears. rofl. oh LA. Reply

wow, there's so many permantly closed kmarts in my vicinity. Reply

there's a Kmart 5 minutes from me that i get Little Caesar's from but that's it lol. it's always so sparse and sad. the employees are always desperate for human contact :( Reply

god, shut her up Reply

Kmart literally should not exist anymore. They haven't made money since 2011, most stores are still chugging along due to how much the real estate of the land is worth. I'd say they should be defunct by 2020, but they might exist forever. Reply

Yea mte, I watched a video on YouTube about the history of Kmart and how it failed, it was really interesting lol Reply

We probably watched the same video, that's where I got my info lol Reply

What's wrong with the term plus sized...? Should the petite section be changed to fun-sized lol Reply

mte. are people getting offended by that terminology too? christ almighty Reply

So far as I can tell no actual fat person gives a shit (I sure don't) and it's skinny people deciding for us that plus-size is offensive and changing it to dumb terms. Reply

Because petite in department stores mean height. You can be both petite and plus sized so it wouldn't make sense. Most petite areas in department stores go up to a size 18. Reply

some people say it makes them feel like they're dressing out of the norm when in reality, most women are a size 14 (us standards). i used to be plus size and i didn't have a problem with the terminology but i can see why people would. Reply

nothing. there's nothing wrong with it. I find "fabulously sized" way more insulting. it's like when grown men refer to senior women as "young ladies", it's condescending as fuck. Reply

as if short people are treated the same way fat people are Reply

We live in a society where labels are always wrong and naming stuff for what they actually are can be considered insensitive/offensive.

As someone who was once petite (but who's now average) I would love to be called fun-size lol. Reply

I personally as an overweight woman don't take issue with the term plus size, but I do understand and empathise with others who struggle with their body image and confidence feeling like it somehow separates them further from the norm.



But how society treats short people will never be in any respect comparable to how they mistreat overweight people, so idk why petite people (which I also am) would need our clothing labels altered for any reason. Even at 5'1" I don't think i've ever shopped for 'petite' clothing anyway, it never seems to come in any range of sizes?! Like are all the other short people size 8? idgi.



Edited at 2017-09-14 04:37 am (UTC) Reply

I hate all this fabulous, juicy, sexy size bullshit because it raises weird expectations I don't and don't want to fulfill. I just wear larger clothes, leave me alone.



But I also really want a fun-size section now. Reply

OK, but I bought my niece this hoodie from Kmart and it's fricking adorable. Reply

very cute! I bet she looks adorable in it Reply

That is super cute. I want one. Reply

if y'all weren't allergic to having sizes above a 12 come into contact with your clothes, you wouldn't need to categorize clothes as plus-size or not. it could just be a goddamn sizing range, with "tall" and "short" as descriptors.

but god forbid I find a size 16 dress in the same region of the store as someone who's a size 8. Reply

yeeeep. maybe just have sizes 00-26 because people come in all shapes and sizes, god damn. Reply

To be fair, styles don't look the same (flattering) in all sizes and manufacturing the entire size range would be much more expensive. Reply

right?? lol Reply

There's petite sections too...



There's petite sections too...

so true. just put everyting together, seperated by size ofc, but not as special areas just for bigger

sizes. it's idiotic tbh.

right?? I came in here just to say this. Reply

exactly Reply

PREACH BB!! Reply

exactly Reply

haha i was just saying this same thing!



one of my best friends is a 3x and we were just talking about this problem last night and she made a joke about how plus size sections are always like in the same area you buy couch covers and she said, "I should just buy the couch covers. They're cheaper and achieve the same thing." rofl.



but for real. it's ridiculous. and companies patting themselves on the back for coming up with ~cute~ names... like ugh... no! you're missing the point Reply

Yeah it's ridiculous that they separate them off like that in the first place. Reply

yeah this is exactly the problem. giving it a special name already implies "these sizes are different". and it's bullshit. get rid of the dumbass names and just keep the numbers? Reply

Cringeworthy but okay Reply

Then they need to rename the other sizes to something complimentary too.

Fat girls shouldnt get special treatment imo Reply

Coming soon: The "Socially Acceptable" Section Reply

dead tbh, the, "Not Verbally Abused In The Street" Section. Reply

Lmfao Reply

lol kmart



literally nothing they sell in the store near me is ever on sale. the place is always 99% empty and in complete shambles. ive seen thift stores that smell like piss look nicer. Reply

I went into a KMart last year and was blown away by how stagnant and outdated the entire place felt. It really felt like some post apocalyptic shit Reply

Good description Reply

The Kmart near me is depressingly as hell, yet there always seem to be people in it (partially because checking out takes like 20 minutes) Reply

this post is like a pop culture time warp Reply

My closest kmart and sears closed back in july. Now the nearest (like 35mins away) is in the early stages of closing. There is only one left around and its more than an hour away and so out of my way.



the only reason I've been shopping there for the last few years was because their reward program gives away money so ive gotten over $600 of free shit a year. It's gonna suck paying for stuff now. Reply

