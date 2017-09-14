Camila Cabello surprises New York Harmonizers
NEW YORK CITY YOU'VE BEEN WARNED ⚡️ @Camila_Cabello is at the GUESS store on 5th Ave. right now #LoveGUESShttps://t.co/zfU4f54te3— GUESS (@GUESS) September 13, 2017
Karla spends a day off from her very busy schedule to meet fans at GUESS 5th Ave NYC store
The former lead vocalist of Fifth Harmony is the latest face of Guess
Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello are the only lead female artists on the Top 10 of Spotify Global. pic.twitter.com/bymjZw8RZs— Camila Charts (@chartsccabello) September 10, 2017
Karla also joins other legends Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa as the only lead female artists on the Top 10 of Spotify Global.
¿Para cuando algo así en Latinoamérica? @GUESS pic.twitter.com/PlpKfceyjW— LaBebeDeCamila🇲🇽 (@gemis_rivera) September 13, 2017




