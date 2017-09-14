dog winter

Camila Cabello surprises New York Harmonizers



Karla spends a day off from her very busy schedule to meet fans at GUESS 5th Ave NYC store
The former lead vocalist of Fifth Harmony is the latest face of Guess


Karla also joins other legends Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa as the only lead female artists on the Top 10 of Spotify Global.




source / source2 / source3
Tagged: , , ,