Update: After outrage Devin Faraci no longer working for Alamo Drafthouse
Below is a letter from Tim League sent to Alamo Drafthouse staff this evening pic.twitter.com/vQmXFnDuSq— Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) September 14, 2017
An update to this post from earlier today: Devin Faraci is no longer with Alamo Drafthouse after outrage sparked over the news of him never leaving in the first place after sexual assault allegations were made against him.
Drafthouse will now offer small group discussions for employees, hopefully on how not to be a shitbag and how actions have consequences.
Edited at 2017-09-14 02:08 am (UTC)
cinefamily better not try the same
Angelika? Film Forum? Sunshine Cinema? Anthology Film Archives?
It's gonna be a New York one, i know it
Edited at 2017-09-14 03:40 am (UTC)
if you'll recall, american cinematheque had one of its employees counterprotest a woman who was trying to raise funds for sexual abuse survivors after they showed last tango in paris twice following the bertolucci allegations going viral, and cinefamily recently "let go" of their own sexual predator in chief despite receiving complaints against him for years.