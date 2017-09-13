Update: After outrage Devin Faraci no longer working for Alamo Drafthouse


An update to this post from earlier today: Devin Faraci is no longer with Alamo Drafthouse after outrage sparked over the news of him never leaving in the first place after sexual assault allegations were made against him.

Drafthouse will now offer small group discussions for employees, hopefully on how not to be a shitbag and how actions have consequences.

Source
Tagged: , , ,