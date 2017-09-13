Update: After outrage Devin Faraci no longer working for Alamo Drafthouse

i mean didn't devin "resign" before, only to have tim quietly hire him under a pseudonym? Reply

he sure did Reply

his facebook pseudonym is devin fnord, btw, and i hate that i still see his ass popping up on so many film posts



Edited at 2017-09-14 02:08 am (UTC) Reply

yes Reply

Yes. And Tim did that shitty sorry-not-sorry bit about "if that should happen to me in the future I want people to give me a second chance, too" Reply

Very telling. Birds of a feather and all that jazz. Reply

yes but apparently resigning means working behind the scenes. I'm pissed that neon could be cool but tim created it and it will ultimately flop because of his fucking idiocy Reply

well i dunno about you guys but i believe them this time!!!1 Reply

I definitely do, they seem like they have lots of integrity and stuff. Reply

more like DeviL Faraci. buh bye, you bastard!!! Reply

lmao if you search his name in wikipedia it asks Did you mean: devil farabi Reply

Should we applaud them for doing the right thing after being caught doing the wrong thing? Bravo. Reply

mte. keep it Reply

cinefamily better not try the same



real cute how they thought laying low for a year and easing him back in would work

cinefamily better not try the same

He was so right here and ppl still give him shit for it. Reply

I wanna know what arthouse cinema get exposed next



Angelika? Film Forum? Sunshine Cinema? Anthology Film Archives?



It's gonna be a New York one, i know it Reply

EPFC has a rapist on their board so there's that Reply

Ik I tweeted you about this but Sunshine is a landmark theatre. They're opening a new one though on 57 West. Anthology is iconic and would never. Drafthouse and Cinefamily aren't NY so why do u think it will be one of the theaters in the US city 4 cinema imo???



Edited at 2017-09-14 03:40 am (UTC) Reply

New Beverly Reply

Sunshine is gonna close soon, so probably not them. Reply

For now.... Reply

White men who do wrong get more help than everyone else combined :/ Reply

waowowow I totally believe that he is gone forever just like last time when they said the exact same thing about him resigning. What bravery these schmucks have. Reply

Oh this is so delicious. Devin has been a long time shitbag. Glad he's been busted Reply

I seriously can't believe they thought they could handle things this way bc wtf. if one of your employees has to step down from his job bc he sexually assaulted someone you can't just quietly move him to a less public position and expect everyone to be okay with that. Devin should never have been rehired by the Drafthouse. I'm not saying he has to go live in the woods or whatever but dude can just get a job in accounting and write reviews on letterboxd. He's not entitled to a film criticism career. Reply

They'll secretly re-hire him as George Cauldron. Reply

Jorge Vaso Reply

Carlos Danger Reply

So basically you have to act sorry because your ass got caught not oding what you claimed to do. What an ass. Reply

lmao ok Reply

This whole situation is so fucked. Reply

if you'll recall, american cinematheque had one of its employees counterprotest a woman who was trying to raise funds for sexual abuse survivors after they showed last tango in paris twice following the bertolucci allegations going viral, and cinefamily recently "let go" of their own sexual predator in chief despite receiving complaints against him for years.

