New Music from Christina Aguilera Soon!
...and it's not an album, #Fighters!
2017 cancelled! A never-before-heard Christina Aguilera track titled "America" is on the way: https://t.co/37wh7pT7Jt— BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) September 11, 2017
The song, along with others sung by the likes of P!nk, Little Mix, and Gwen Stefani, will feature on the soundtrack for a documentary called Served Like a Girl.
Here is the full tracklist:
Pat Benatar – "Dancing Through The Wreckage"
Pink – "Halfway Gone"
Christina Aguilera – "America"
Gwen Stefani – "Medicine Man"
Natasha Bedingfield – "Hey Boy"
Chely Wright – "Shine A Light"
Lizzo – "Good As Hell"
Dorothy – "Naked Eye"
Beth Lowen – "Joyride"
Lykke Li – "End of the Night"
Maya Heslov – "Fighter"
Willa Amai – "Scars"
Little Mix – "Salute"
Source
Tablescraps are good, too...
I love Xtina but I think she is about fed up with playing catch-up in the pop world. Like I imagine her watching how men are dominating the charts, the dependence on streams, etc. and she just shies away from the challenge. It's sad that she is so naturally gifted yet her lack of drive (and technique) hold her back.
Christina Aguilera is a complete ?????
Youths!
Nobody cares about her.
What even was the concept for the Lotus era because the album cover is such a mess
When is a new album finally coming??!