New Music from Christina Aguilera Soon!

THE BIONIC LOTUS IS RISING! Reply

Thread

Link

OMG! Natasha Bedingfield is still alive? Reply

Thread

Link

Why Reply

Thread

Link

You are so obsessed with her its sad, lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he really is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte nobody asked for it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her, but I really feel like she's just going to try to spend the rest of her career doing random featured tracks and TV work Reply

Thread

Link

honestly i give up on her lmao Reply

Thread

Link

is that pic from the 4th of july? either way ppl who pose with the amerikkkan flag like that make me nervous. just hope the song is more american oxgen than proud to be an american, content wise. Reply

Thread

Link

i loved 'american oxygen' -- everyone passed on it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its a song that has to grow on you... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right, when even Lana has abandoned the flag you know it's def nagl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad Rih left "American Monoxide" off ANTI. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

At least it's something. Reply

Thread

Link

UGH. We are never giving an album. Reply

Thread

Link

where tf is her album Reply

Thread

Link

She needs to come out with some new stuff ASAP. The kids are forgetting who she is. That REACT video hurt me when they said Whose Christina Aguilera? Reply

Thread

Link

Ouch lol



I love Xtina but I think she is about fed up with playing catch-up in the pop world. Like I imagine her watching how men are dominating the charts, the dependence on streams, etc. and she just shies away from the challenge. It's sad that she is so naturally gifted yet her lack of drive (and technique) hold her back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its so frustrating because if she scales back the runs her ass can sing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My nephew just barely knows who Britney Spears is due to 2007 and "Circus." He hasn't heard from her since.



Christina Aguilera is a complete ?????



Youths!

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sis, people in 2012 were like "who" when she was featured on Moves Like Jagger.



Nobody cares about her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

speaking of youths, when ari comes on the radio my nieces think she invented breathy singing. they dont know who mariah is. I AM SHOOK Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i feel like the back to back floppage of 'bionic' and 'lotus' really got to her



Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't Lotus her rebound album? The time between that and Bionic was 2 years, I think, and she usually takes 4 years.



What even was the concept for the Lotus era because the album cover is such a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes and she had momentum from 'the voice', but i don't even think she performed 'your body' anywhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think she cbf promoting it because she barely did anything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did she even care about Lotus? Everything about that era screamed "contractual obligation". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rmfe.

When is a new album finally coming??! Reply

Thread

Link

her music is shit. i'll pass. Reply

Thread

Link

i know back to basics did well. but wasnt stripped her last good album? like where the songs were all well written and produced? i dont remember B2B having anything other than candyman and aint no other man Reply

Thread

Link