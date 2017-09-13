faith

New Music from Christina Aguilera Soon!

...and it's not an album, #Fighters!

The song, along with others sung by the likes of P!nk, Little Mix, and Gwen Stefani, will feature on the soundtrack for a documentary called Served Like a Girl.

Here is the full tracklist:
Pat Benatar – "Dancing Through The Wreckage"
Pink – "Halfway Gone"
Christina Aguilera – "America"
Gwen Stefani – "Medicine Man"
Natasha Bedingfield – "Hey Boy"
Chely Wright – "Shine A Light"
Lizzo – "Good As Hell"
Dorothy – "Naked Eye"
Beth Lowen – "Joyride"
Lykke Li – "End of the Night"
Maya Heslov – "Fighter"
Willa Amai – "Scars"
Little Mix – "Salute"


