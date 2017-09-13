Arrow/Flash/Supergirl/LoT trailers + Arrow to have another "special" episode
The Flarrowgirl-verse is set to come back in 4 weeks and with that...new trailers for the shows you hate the most :)
-MG has decided that they want to tackle a serious subject once a year after last years episode on gun violence.
-This year they will dedicate one episode to tackling Black Lives Matter.
-Since the writers room lacks any black writers, they will be bringing in someone to help write the episode.
-Twitter aint here for it.
Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6
‘Arrow’ is doing a Black Lives Matter episode in Season 6: https://t.co/3k1Udnc62b pic.twitter.com/AKNWM9jfvJ— ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) September 7, 2017
-MG has decided that they want to tackle a serious subject once a year after last years episode on gun violence.
-This year they will dedicate one episode to tackling Black Lives Matter.
-Since the writers room lacks any black writers, they will be bringing in someone to help write the episode.
-Twitter aint here for it.
We'll be bringing someone in.— Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) September 8, 2017
Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6
They've done a terrible job this year of leaking stuff and having everyone post things on social media! There's been absolutely no hype.
But seriously, why is the girl in the gif overacting so much? Is she sick?
andrew k said ep 4 of flash was a big cisco/cindy ep and i'm here for that. grant looks...off with a beard and mustache.
i'm excited for legends but i feel like if every week's gonna be "fixing a time quirk from our mistake in s2" it's gonna get old fast.
arrow's blm episode is gonna be a mess.
How has it gone from 9 years to 14 and now 15? SHE WAS 13 WHEN SHE LANDED! SHE WAS 24 IN THE FIRST SEASON! THAT MAKES IT 13 YEARS THIS YEAR!!! Why can't they remember this?
I really hope folks show up for Black Lightning because I do not trust how the CW is peomoting the show. RiverFlop was getting promos around this time and it was a mid season opener and yet wirh BL nada.
Edited at 2017-09-14 04:19 am (UTC)
Diggle's daughter being flashpointed out of existence/replaced by a boy? I don't keep up.) to get around Oliver having a mixed raced child.
If you have to bring in a guest writer, because you have no black writers on staff, maybe you shouldn't be writing an afterschool special 'black lives matter' episode. It's gonna be such a mess.