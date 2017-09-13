CanaryCry

Arrow/Flash/Supergirl/LoT trailers + Arrow to have another "special" episode

The Flarrowgirl-verse is set to come back in 4 weeks and with that...new trailers for the shows you hate the most :)
















-MG has decided that they want to tackle a serious subject once a year after last years episode on gun violence.

-This year they will dedicate one episode to tackling Black Lives Matter.

-Since the writers room lacks any black writers, they will be bringing in someone to help write the episode.

-Twitter aint here for it.





Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: , , , ,