Arrow/Flash/Supergirl/LoT trailers + Arrow to have another "special" episode

I was going to submit the Flash trailer last night... but I just couldn't actually be bothered.



They've done a terrible job this year of leaking stuff and having everyone post things on social media! There's been absolutely no hype. Reply

Lol I was thinking of you, debating on to post the trailer or not to post the trailer. But with the producers preview out now I figured you'd be cool with it lol. Reply

More than cool! I was all "meh, someone will post it eventually", so of everyone i'm glad it's either you or rawr_santi! Reply

A Very Special Episode on the CW (specifically Arrow)? WHAT COULD GO WRONG Reply

Is Olicity finally going to tie the knot? Reply

they are Reply

That episode is gonna be a hot mess and guarantee they're gonna have Echo and David defending it Reply

I'm still on the flash train, everything I've heard about this season being lighter has me hyped tbh Reply

I'm still sad there's no Julian on the flash anymore but the trailer looks goods, I'm excited! Reply

Trash.



But seriously, why is the girl in the gif overacting so much? Is she sick? Reply

She's just a shitty actress. Reply

i'm really tired of these arrow promo still going on "everyone's dead" when we know everyone's alive (except for prob samantha. and willa hasn't been filming so thea's probs in a coma or something"



andrew k said ep 4 of flash was a big cisco/cindy ep and i'm here for that. grant looks...off with a beard and mustache.



i'm excited for legends but i feel like if every week's gonna be "fixing a time quirk from our mistake in s2" it's gonna get old fast.



arrow's blm episode is gonna be a mess. Reply

lol I wonder how Stephen feels about that. Reply

yikes @ arrow trying to do an ep about blm Reply

wtf is happening on the flash Reply

How do you mean? Barry somehow makes his way back from the Speed Force, looking like he's from Castaway, he's all ~Reborn and Cisco has made him a new suit.



riveting stuff!!! Reply

"I've been Kara Danvers for 15 years"?!?!? What the fuck? No you haven't!!!!!



How has it gone from 9 years to 14 and now 15? SHE WAS 13 WHEN SHE LANDED! SHE WAS 24 IN THE FIRST SEASON! THAT MAKES IT 13 YEARS THIS YEAR!!! Why can't they remember this? Reply

The CW must be tired of the Arrowverse because they wasting all their promotion money on RiverFlop. I'm shocked they haven't done any promotion for Dynasty yet because I feel like they are trying to get the female demographic they lost when TVD, GG, 90210 and OTH died. But Riverdale ain't it.



I really hope folks show up for Black Lightning because I do not trust how the CW is peomoting the show. RiverFlop was getting promos around this time and it was a mid season opener and yet wirh BL nada.







Edited at 2017-09-14 04:19 am (UTC)

they're gonna do an episode about black lives matter when their lead doesn't understand how racism works. k. Reply

fuck i'm so here for the flash. i can't help myself. Reply

Black lives matter, done by the people who literally rewrote their canon and erased a baby (is that still a thing?

Diggle's daughter being flashpointed out of existence/replaced by a boy? I don't keep up.) to get around Oliver having a mixed raced child. Reply

