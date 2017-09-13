Kylie Jenner steps out with noticeably fuller lips...

Fit tea and ass cream do absolute wonders for your lips! Reply

and lip liner and contouring Reply

Nah, just period bloat. I've got my period now and my lips are gigantic. 👄 Reply

lmao Reply

She is way too young to look like Joan Rivers. Reply

But...she can have a second career as a boozy old cynical socialite that releases scathing tell-all books about her shitty family and how they ruined her life and caused her to look like age 70 Joan at age 30. Reply

My dream job, TBH. Reply

fingers crossed Reply

Such a fate Reply

I'd stan Reply

It's really sad how puffy her face looks when she's just 20 years old, it is the kind of look that you usually get with much older women who are trying to recapture the youth that Kylie already has Reply

Poor girl, it's unlikely she'll ever has a healthy image of herself, perhaps until is too late. Reply

Idk she's probably been eating Japanese purple potatoes Reply

She looks absolutely horrible. You have to feel sorry for her honestly. She pretty much never had a chance. Reply

Omfg came here to say the same. :(

She looks absolutely horrible. What is she doing to her damn face? She's too young for all of this.

The lips look stupid. The face? She's starting to look like that damn cat woman. Reply

Yeah I feel the same Reply

Yeah, forget the lips--her whole face looks completely jacked. She needs an intervention. Reply

Yeah it makes me sad, she is so young for her face to already be looking like this Reply

ikr. all of them must be miserable when it comes to how they look and body image Reply

overlining makes them look like that, duh Reply

Lordt Reply

oh Reply

she's so young and is going to end up looking even rougher as she gets older and it doesn't settle well. i wish she never felt the need to get them done in the first place, but i feel like they looked really good here:she's so young and is going to end up looking even rougher as she gets older and it doesn't settle well. Reply

she was cute here Reply

I remember when people were making fun of her for this look because she was wearing so much makeup and her lips had been done and now it seems downright natural. O_o Reply

Edited at 2017-09-14 01:43 am (UTC) I think she got a lot prettier after this tbh (like in that circle pic in the post) #comeatme Reply

I agree. I feel the same about Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox. They had the perfect face a couple of faces prior to the faces that they have now.. lol Reply

there was like...a brief period in time when kylie was actually pretty and it was def after some procedures Reply

I liked her hair. Reply

she looks like golnesa from shahs of sunset Reply

I say this all the time, but I've always felt that this was her best look. And I really think she could have sold this cheap style of hers that sells so well without all these modifications. There's no coming back from where she is owned and there's no way she's going to age well or stop. I say this all the time, but I've always felt that this was her best look. And I really think she could have sold this cheap style of hers that sells so well without all these modifications. There's no coming back from where she is owned and there's no way she's going to age well or stop. Reply

2015 was better imo her only problem was over-lining that top lip Reply

lmao friendly reminder each picture posted in this thread is the same girl Reply

this thread is sf depressing Reply

she was beautiful here Reply

she looks like golnessa from shahs here Reply

imo grunge kylie was her best era, i think it was pre surgery but if it wasnt she had only gotten minor touches atm Reply

her best look hands down Reply

Yeah she was just starting to develop her own personal style here, but I think nowadays there's so much pressure on her to be this trendsetter or w/e and as a result, she's super insecure about herself. Reply

She's honestly so pretty here. I could see her adding a littttttle more to her lips here and she shouldn't have touched her face again. Reply

it's insane how different she looks now compared to this pic, nevermind when she was younger (because those are basically two different people) ... Reply

This is just sad, tbh Reply

That's a 20 year old, man. Reply

I don't get it. I just don't. This looks good on no one. Reply

I think it really depends, when it gets fucking noticeable that is when people should probably decrease their visits to the doc Reply

She needs therapy not another trip to the surgeon. Reply

I'm pretty sure she does therapy and has it filmed for her show Reply

well she needs a better therapist Reply

Isn't that a HIPPA violation or something? Reply

Girl you know that's not real at all. It's a device for us to see "the real Kylie" Reply

that's so fucked up Reply

does she also get cheek fillers? Reply

no, those are squats Reply

you sure they aren't from those magical Japanese potatoes?!!! Reply

