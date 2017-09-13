Kylie Jenner steps out with noticeably fuller lips...
Kylie Jenner, 20, steps out in LA with noticeably fuller lips... suggesting she's had MORE work done to them https://t.co/7tL8Tx6fBQ— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 13, 2017
- Kylie Jenner, 20, stepped out with friends in Calabasas
- Her face, noticeably her lips look freshly injected but even fuller than ever
She looks absolutely horrible. What is she doing to her damn face? She's too young for all of this.
The lips look stupid. The face? She's starting to look like that damn cat woman.
she's so young and is going to end up looking even rougher as she gets older and it doesn't settle well.
I say this all the time, but I've always felt that this was her best look. And I really think she could have sold this cheap style of hers that sells so well without all these modifications. There's no coming back from where she is owned and there's no way she's going to age well or stop.
Yeah she was just starting to develop her own personal style here, but I think nowadays there's so much pressure on her to be this trendsetter or w/e and as a result, she's super insecure about herself.