Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' Investigates David Miscavige's Rise to Power

dang i keep thinking it airs on wednesdays Reply

Thread

Link

why do the people who are part of this religion always wear the dorkiest fucking clothes? Reply

Thread

Link

many of them gave all their $ to Xenu so they have a limited fashion budget Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have seen them outside the Scientology center in LA, wearing all black, trying to handout pamphlets, being straight up ignored by the locals like it's 2nd nature. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, you probably get used to it. There is a Scientology building downtown where I live that I run by but there are never people outside. I always get really creeped out by it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

id purposely troll them if they approached me tbh

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

suppressive persons have taste! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Hole?



Details pls and thx Reply

Thread

Link

holy shit, that was horrifying to read. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Horrible. I don't even know what to say. It's straight out of POW camps. And the inability for the law to intervene. I bet that most cult members don't know about this or don't believe that it's real despite testimony of former members. Also I don't understand why there's not more of an effort to break people free of the cult. Some cult members surely have friends or relatives outside the cult. I guess I can't imagine the fear and isolation of abandonment of being cut off from those (family, friends) still in the cult. I don't even get WHY. Like it seems they were rounded up for no apparent reason. And no kids? Idgi. To me, it's not about intelligence but moreso about extreme brainwashing and emotional manipulation. It's frightening and sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"It has been described by ex-members comparable to that of a North Korean death camp."



Wooow.



That...was a horrific read. This is the first the I'm learning about 'The Hole'. The more I learn about Scientology, the more terrifying it becomes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why did i read this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you really wanna know? i'm asking because it's seriously fucked up. next level horror. learning about it gave me a nightmare, honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she is AMAZING. i'm so happy she is exposing their shit. i hope she finally gets the US government to wake up and revoke their religion status and finally go after them. and for tom cruise to admit his complicity in this shit Reply

Thread

Link

That's what needs to happen - them to revoke their tax exempt status and go after their coffers.



Last week's episode on how much money it takes to go up 'the bridge' is just staggering. The steps they take to get every cent out of their followers - selling them duplicate copies of books, making them pay for tens/hundreds of thousands of dollars in auditing and classes... ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This and Going Clear are straight terrifying.

Reply

Thread

Link

Did they photoshop her face? Reply

Thread

Link

Sometimes in photos she looks so different than on the show. I feel like they mess with her face too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She literally looks like she is about to morph into cat lady in that pic. They did her wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not just pictures. She's definitely had some work done. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

is water wet? did naya rivera get fillers? is the sky blue? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that plus she's obviously had work done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Go check her IG, she photoshops herself a lot! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there was a new ep last night? i went to dvr and all they had was a 15 minute "first look" at the david miscavige ep that's coming up. Reply

Thread

Link

just checked ondemand, there was a new ep. wtf a&e.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was really interesting L Ron Hubbard put Pat and Annie Broeker in charge after his death and Miscavige got rid of them and took over himself. So crazy. Reply

Thread

Link

She went into this a little bit in her book - how he basically got the board to put him in charge. Just awful stuff how he got put in charge. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have never read her book and almost bought it at half price books the other day. I think I'll get it next time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really hope she never has to stop exposing this 'religion' Reply

Thread

Link

Bohemian Rhapsody starts playing in my head everytime the Hole gets mentioned now lol Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-09-14 01:31 am (UTC) I want to watch this, but I don't think it will affect anything with the church :( I wish they would shut that shit down and investigate properly, but everyone is corrupt af Reply

Thread

Link

The IRS is too afraid to do about anything about them. They need to loose those tax cuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congress could start but they'll never do it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leah and mike rinder are trying though. they mentioned not wanting to make a second season if it was just to show stories and not actually help and they've already met with lawyers and stuff. idk how far it'll go but at least it's something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They definitely are rattling the cage of the 'church'. They have responded to almost every allegation (it's all LIES everyone who doesn't believe is a LIAR) and all of the promoted Google searches about "The Truth about Leah Remini" and "Leah's Dad Talks" (clearly Scientology slander attempts) shows that they really are getting to them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like if Tom Cruise actually left Scientology it wouldn't hurt his career. He really can't think that none of this is going on or he knows and is just a psychopath like Miscavige. Reply

Thread

Link

hes like the crown prince of scientology, its a perfect world for him why would he look any other way for the truth tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She talks about why he never will leave in her Joe Rogan podcast, he is treated like a god, has literal church slaves to do whatever he wants. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So then he is a psychopath like Miscavige. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From everything I've read and heard about Tom, he's definitely the latter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show is wild! EXPOSE HA Reply

Thread

Link

i was watching the ep where she had her mom on and she was talking about how she got into it because she was like a single mom on her own or whatever (it might have been before she had kids, actually, but the point was she had lost her immediate family members and was feeling isolated) to be a part of a community and feel purpose in something. i can see how appealing something like scientology would have been to young people in the 60s and 70s before anything was really known about it and "out there" sort of metaphysical stuff was becoming more mainstream. Reply

Thread

Link

What Leah said in her book was her mom's boyfriend got them into Scientology when she was a little girl and her mom bought totally into it and dragged Leah and her sister along for the ride.



What's nice is their entire family left Scientology when Leah started to question it to avoid being disconnected. It seems like that rarely happens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Leah also funds their lifestyle, her parents are retired and her sister is a waitress. Pretty easy to choose Leah's side when she pays all their bills. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, from the show last week it sounded like her mom was starting to want out too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

While watching that, i couldn't help but think how lucky she is her mom left too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leah's mom lost her parents as a young child. She was sent to live with an aunt or something who treated her like shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show is amazing, I was kind of afraid to listen to more abuse stuff, I know it's worse to have lived it but the last episode and last night's were kinda lighter in subject.

And OMG I'm so excited for next week's because they are gonna talk about the celebrities within the church, so it's inevitable that people will have to comment on this. I do wonder what do they tell themselves to keep believing on the weirdness.. like Leah's mom said she didn't talk to her once she got on the last OT level on the bridge because it was bullshit and knew Leah would peace the fuck out.. so I wonder people who have a bit of life outside, not the ones in the sea org. What can you say to yourself about this ridiculous things to stay there, idk. It sounds crazy for me to believe and that crazy emeter like wtf, go to a mexican carnival and you'll get a guy screaming toques toques and it's the same shit jfc.. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, the first episode of this season especially was a hard one to get through. They are all such awful stories. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The stories just make me bawl. The interesting parts to me (and the part where I'm like WHY DO PEOPLE KEEP BUYING - LITERALLY - INTO THIS?!) is the money required and the church structure. But the girl who's brother committed suicide...oh how I cried during that episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG i know.. the money, like my mom's a Christian and she gives the 10% and she had a store so her giving were sometimes really big and I used to wonder who she didn't notice her pastor was v nice during the good weeks but you know people want to see what they want.

That episode was rough, I felt for them. Like I want to imagine a future where the church is destroyed and I still have a hard time thinking about all the stories that'll come out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cried at the suicide episode (I think episode three?) it was really haunting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link