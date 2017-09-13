gn

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' Investigates David Miscavige's Rise to Power

leahs21_h_2017

- The fifth episode of the show aired September 12 and focused on David Miscavige
- They interviewed John "JB" Brousseau (who left the in 2010) and Gary "Jackson" Morehead (who left in 1997)
- Leah and Mike Rinder discussed with both men that after Hubbard's death in 1986 he pushed out high-ranking church officials to become the head of Scientology (Including Hubbard's widow, Mary Sue.)
- They discussed "the Hole" Which is the building where executives are imprisoned and was put in place by Miscavige after LRH's death


I just really want to talk about last night's episode and how good this season has been.

Source
Tagged: