Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' Investigates David Miscavige's Rise to Power
- The fifth episode of the show aired September 12 and focused on David Miscavige
- They interviewed John "JB" Brousseau (who left the in 2010) and Gary "Jackson" Morehead (who left in 1997)
- Leah and Mike Rinder discussed with both men that after Hubbard's death in 1986 he pushed out high-ranking
- They discussed "the Hole" Which is the building where executives are imprisoned and was put in place by Miscavige after LRH's death
I just really want to talk about last night's episode and how good this season has been.
Wooow.
That...was a horrific read. This is the first the I'm learning about 'The Hole'. The more I learn about Scientology, the more terrifying it becomes.
Last week's episode on how much money it takes to go up 'the bridge' is just staggering. The steps they take to get every cent out of their followers - selling them duplicate copies of books, making them pay for tens/hundreds of thousands of dollars in auditing and classes... ridiculous.
What's nice is their entire family left Scientology when Leah started to question it to avoid being disconnected. It seems like that rarely happens.
And OMG I'm so excited for next week's because they are gonna talk about the celebrities within the church, so it's inevitable that people will have to comment on this. I do wonder what do they tell themselves to keep believing on the weirdness.. like Leah's mom said she didn't talk to her once she got on the last OT level on the bridge because it was bullshit and knew Leah would peace the fuck out.. so I wonder people who have a bit of life outside, not the ones in the sea org. What can you say to yourself about this ridiculous things to stay there, idk. It sounds crazy for me to believe and that crazy emeter like wtf, go to a mexican carnival and you'll get a guy screaming toques toques and it's the same shit jfc..
That episode was rough, I felt for them. Like I want to imagine a future where the church is destroyed and I still have a hard time thinking about all the stories that'll come out.