How HBO's Insecure Lights Its Cast So Well

I didn't go to film school but I took a few film production classes and literally the only thing I remember from my cinematography class is that one guy volunteered to be the actor when we were setting up lighting and the instructor (white dude) was like "Oh this is going to be hard to do..." and replaced him with someone lighter. The volunteer wasn't even black or that dark-skinned. I remember it made me really, really upset but I was young and didn't speak up.



Over the years I've noticed there have been more and more cinematographers speaking up about lighting poc especially black people and speaking very positively about it which is nice and shows that hopefully things are moving in a better direction.



I did eventually get to shoot my own film and cast a black actress and guess what! The (white male) DOP I worked with had zero problems shooting her and lit her beautifully. Now realize instructor was a racist jackass who should have been out of a job. If you're a cinematographer you should know how to light people of all skin tones. Period. Reply

"If you're a cinematographer you should know how to light people of all skin tones. Period."



I feel this way about fashion designers too. You're not really talented if you can't design for all shapes. Reply

Damn @ the cause of concern about Kodak colours being from furniture companies about the colour of wood.



Wow.



This was really informative. Reply

i dont watch the shows but based on clips ive seen and this i love what they do. also i was reading about that kodak and film coloring awhile back. this needs to be widespread cause some shows are still screwy AF showing black people in dark scenes Reply

Vox did a video talking about the shirley models and Kodak's casual dismal of properly lighting PoC.







The YouTube comments are complete mess, as per usual....



Reply

this season was great! mostly bc of molly / dro, I want them to get together :'( Reply

sis you know molly's not about that life Reply

he's happily married tho...yk he's not gonna leave his wife for molly. she's just the side piece to him, smdh Reply

A fellow Molly/Dro fan! I just really love their chemistry Reply

I can't imagine how hard it is to be a dark skinned actor or model when people are lauded for being at the top of their field (cinematographers, photographers, makeup artists, hair stylists) but can't handle a significant portion of the population.



It reminds me of a fight I got in with my English teacher once about how if Hemingway and Steinbeck are great writers except that they can't write women then THEY'RE THAT GREAT MRS. J. Reply

op, i finally figured out where your icon is from and i'm screaming Reply

where's it from? Reply

atlanta Reply

atlanta Reply

Lol, I was mostly bummed she got fired in the episode because we won't be able to see this kid again! THough who knows Reply

My professional/academic filmic experience is centered around animation but we light for all different situations, colors, and textures in stop motion. There is no excuse for not accurately, or beautifully, being able to shoot darker skinned actors. Reply

I saw this on Facebook earlier and made the mistake of reading the comments....Jesus. Reply

Never read the comments on Facebook. No one can handle that much stupid at one time. Reply

Someone literally commented something like, "Why are you complaining that they changed it because of furniture? Maybe there were no complaints from black people! Has it occurred to you that maybe black people just weren't actors back then?" Reply

that unfortunately sounds like some shit my mom would say Reply

The only thing that gives me hope is that people gather those dumb people and I can usually find those folks, thank God. It's like we only came into existence during the mid 60s through the 80s. Reply

Ah, the Shirley Cards. Brings me back to film school. NPR had an interesting bit about them if anyone is interested in a listen: http://www.npr.org/2014/11/13/36351 7842/for-decades-kodak-s-shirley-cards-s et-photography-s-skin-tone-standard Reply

remember in the 80s and 90s when the school photographer would make us look like ink blots and shit. Reply

i hate some of the insecure edits on tumblr that wash out the color, stop!





duvernay and jenkins always talk about lighting dark skin. i'm glad people are ~learning~.



"Cinema is a little over 100 years old, and a lot of what we do is built around film emulsion. Those things were calibrated for white skin. We’ve always placed powder on skin to dull the light. But my memory of growing up in Miami is this moist, beautiful black skin. And this movie is meant to reflect the consciousness of the character—of me and Tarell, to be honest. So we used oil. I wanted everyone’s skin to have a sheen to reflect my memory." Reply

bless Reply

i fought with someone the other day who wanted to learn to be a makeup artist and was asking people nearby (like in the group talking) if they wanted to be models. i volunteered because i love makeup. this person was like "oh uh...i can't do that bc i don't know how to do makeup for your shade" and i was like lmao shouldn't you learn??? but they just awkwardly laughed and then dropped it. smh, goodluck starting that yt channel you speak of. Reply

I wish her an ounce of luck in her endeavours Reply

She shouldn't call herself a makeup artist in any regard.



Sorry you had to go through that. Reply

that's what was so ridiculous about it, but i didn't take it personally since someone like that is probably shit at makeup since they have no real understanding of colour/variety Reply

damn girl. i could understand if she like didn't have the proper shades because building a kit takes serious money but like... google? watch some youtube tutorials and be grateful for the opportunity to practice? jfc. Reply

It's horrible but I remember a model mentioning that she would have to supply her own makeup because white makeup artists would NEVER carry our color. And the article was posted on here because I remember people bringing up the people from Buzzfeed and how they made two of the women look dead with the makeup.



(Let me look the videos)



FOUND ONE!





FOUND ONE!



Reply

I posted this on my Facebook page. I thought about posting it here but I thought it would be gotten rejected. 💁 This place does have preferences on what constitutes a post.



I thought that I needed that to up my cocoa butter game. Daniel really does glisten like no one else's business. Reply

the season was way too short and the finale was underwhelming but at least issa and lawrence got their closure. next season is going to be full of fuckery, you can already tell... Reply

picture day was always the worst cause the lighting was so shitty in group shots lordt Reply

i can't watch rn but this makes me so happy. i remember people used to make cracks about oprah's magical lighting team but it's way past time crew professionals learn to light black folks! Reply

I love this so much, very informative!! I am also hoping for an discussion on dem app filters, photo editing apps that basically whitewash yo and that includes phone camera too... Reply

i remember hearing "dark skin is harder to light" in cinematography too. clearly people are killing it at it nowadays so it doesn't seem like it was harder. smh. Reply

This was nice ;_; thanks for posting Reply

I did this show called Flashforward. My fiancé on the show [Gabrielle Union] and I are both different colors, but I look at the pictures from that and go, Oh, well done! We're both visible. We look like real people. But there was no one white in that scene to calibrate the camera or the lights to.



http://www.vulture.com/2016/07/john-c ho-star-trek-beyond-c-v-r.html



And Steven Yeun also talked about it recently on a Korean show when he appeared as guest, how he's the lead for this movie but everyone else is white so when he saw the film, he realized he looks terrible in comparison to everyone else.



Edited at 2017-09-14 04:27 am (UTC) I remember John Cho talked about this too.And Steven Yeun also talked about it recently on a Korean show when he appeared as guest, how he's the lead for this movie but everyone else is white so when he saw the film, he realized he looks terrible in comparison to everyone else. Reply

Queen Sugar are also really good at this too, the way Runita is shot on QS vs True Blood is really noticeable, she looks gorgeous on QS but often looked meh on True Blood. Reply

