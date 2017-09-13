Whiteface

How HBO's Insecure Lights Its Cast So Well




In the video, DP Ava Berkofsky talks about how she does the lighting on the show which is significant since historically in Hollywood, lighting on shows and movies haven't been the best for darker skinned black people.

Her main aim is to have something for the light to reflect off of, keyly by having the makeup department applying a reflective base and using a polarizer filter on her cameras.

