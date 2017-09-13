How HBO's Insecure Lights Its Cast So Well
.@HBO's Insecure has mastered the cinematographic art of properly lighting black faces #HBOInsecure pic.twitter.com/LdHH7oJDf5— Mic (@mic) September 11, 2017
In the video, DP Ava Berkofsky talks about how she does the lighting on the show which is significant since historically in Hollywood, lighting on shows and movies haven't been the best for darker skinned black people.
Her main aim is to have something for the light to reflect off of, keyly by having the makeup department applying a reflective base and using a polarizer filter on her cameras.
Over the years I've noticed there have been more and more cinematographers speaking up about lighting poc especially black people and speaking very positively about it which is nice and shows that hopefully things are moving in a better direction.
I did eventually get to shoot my own film and cast a black actress and guess what! The (white male) DOP I worked with had zero problems shooting her and lit her beautifully. Now realize instructor was a racist jackass who should have been out of a job. If you're a cinematographer you should know how to light people of all skin tones. Period.
I feel this way about fashion designers too. You're not really talented if you can't design for all shapes.
It reminds me of a fight I got in with my English teacher once about how if Hemingway and Steinbeck are great writers except that they can't write women then THEY'RE THAT GREAT MRS. J.
duvernay and jenkins always talk about lighting dark skin. i'm glad people are ~learning~.
"Cinema is a little over 100 years old, and a lot of what we do is built around film emulsion. Those things were calibrated for white skin. We’ve always placed powder on skin to dull the light. But my memory of growing up in Miami is this moist, beautiful black skin. And this movie is meant to reflect the consciousness of the character—of me and Tarell, to be honest. So we used oil. I wanted everyone’s skin to have a sheen to reflect my memory."
Sorry you had to go through that.
FOUND ONE!
I thought that I needed that to up my cocoa butter game. Daniel really does glisten like no one else's business.
I did this show called Flashforward. My fiancé on the show [Gabrielle Union] and I are both different colors, but I look at the pictures from that and go, Oh, well done! We're both visible. We look like real people. But there was no one white in that scene to calibrate the camera or the lights to.
And Steven Yeun also talked about it recently on a Korean show when he appeared as guest, how he's the lead for this movie but everyone else is white so when he saw the film, he realized he looks terrible in comparison to everyone else.
