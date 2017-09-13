Comic Writer Gail Simone Weighs in on Bodega Backlash
I invented a bodega that replaces former Google employees.— GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) September 13, 2017
Listen to me.— Werner Twertzog (@WernerTwertzog) September 14, 2017
Your bodega is facing an unprecedented threat. But I am here and shall help you. And your compatriots.
Farewell. pic.twitter.com/bp2tbxMjm2
This is in response to the recent blowback to a new startup called "Bodega" that essentially wants to put local bodegas/mom-and-pop grocery stores out of business by putting a glorified app controlled vending machine in your local apartments, office, dorms, or gyms. They're probably looking to get bought out by a bigger company
People have not taken kindly to this, pointing out the audacity in taking on the name and logo (a cat) of the very thing they're trying to disrupt and replace. Another criticism has been about two Silicon Valley types trying to get rid of a human connection, one often run by PoC.
Two ex-Googlers want to make bodegas and mom-and-pop corner stores obsolete https://t.co/FLaYGdwmFr pic.twitter.com/pqkWJ40xdW— Fast Company (@FastCompany) September 13, 2017
Started by two ex-Google employees, they claimed they didn't think anyone would take offense to the name, but they were super wrong about that. They've since apologized about not understanding how much of a wave they'd cause with their choice of name.
"Yes, clearly. The name Bodega sparked a wave of criticism on social media far beyond what we ever imagined. When we first came up with the idea to call the company Bodega we recognized that there was a risk of it being interpreted as misappropriation. We did some homework — speaking to New Yorkers, branding people, and even running some survey work asking about the name and any potential offense it might cause. But it’s clear that we may not have been asking the right questions of the right people."
source:1/2/3
what do you like to get at your local bodega?
I wonder if this really would take off...it seems like something that would only be put in place by really fancy venues/establishments. but that might be wishful thinking.
Werner Twertzog @WernerTwertzog 7h7 hours ago
More
I have "resting-Bavarian-auteur-director face," I am told. #WhatMyFaceSaysAboutMe
Werner Twertzog @WernerTwertzog 12h12 hours ago
More
No, I shall not remake "Dune."
Werner Twertzog @WernerTwertzog Mar 11
More
If you love something, set it free, to die in the wilderness.
It is best to have no attachments.
Because you asked people that look like the girl in that photo
This new trend of acknowledging misappropriation but still continuing it is the same as the apology trend of stating I'm sorry if you were offended.
they can keep it
Only go for...
Edited at 2017-09-14 01:34 am (UTC)
not to mention the app name...like really..??? hella white