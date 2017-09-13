Comic Writer Gail Simone Weighs in on Bodega Backlash

unbelievably fucking evil Reply

Lol that tweet.



I wonder if this really would take off...it seems like something that would only be put in place by really fancy venues/establishments. but that might be wishful thinking. Reply

IA with that, I really can't imagine my elderly Caribbean neighbors who still use flip phones to jump on this Reply

Because the grand majority of startups take the "we're changing the world with [insert product/idea]" attitude and believe it whole hog no matter how frivolous or ineffective the thing might be. Reply

It's a smaller version of the mobile AI convenience stores, crossed with old hotel mini bars Reply

Pretty sure that's a parody account but it is one of the funniest on Twitter. Reply

LMFAO, don't do this to me! I knew I should've gone with the Gail Simone tweet. Maybe I should edit before mods delete me, lol Reply

lets all just pretend it's real. it's what werner would want Reply

No ... people need to be introduced to and follow this account. It's hilarious. Reply

It's better if we just pretend it's real Reply

Werner Twertzog‏ @WernerTwertzog 7h7 hours ago

I have "resting-Bavarian-auteur-director face," I am told.



Werner Twertzog‏ @WernerTwertzog 12h12 hours ago

No, I shall not remake "Dune."



Werner Twertzog‏ @WernerTwertzog Mar 11

If you love something, set it free, to die in the wilderness.

Am I understanding this correctly, people named a vending machine Bodega with the intent to streamline / gentrify something? Reply

yep Reply

I thought I fell ass backwards into something Reply

someone turned ikea furniture into a vending machine and THEN called it "bodega," but yeah, you got the gist of it Reply

here's hoping it flops. Reply

We did some homework — speaking to New Yorkers, branding people, and even running some survey work asking about the name and any potential offense it might cause. But it’s clear that we may not have been asking the right questions of the right people.



Because you asked people that look like the girl in that photo Reply

mte I bet they asked 90% well-to-do, late-20's white kids who consider "Instagram influencer" an actual job. Reply

lmao right Reply

Yup Reply

Doesn't sound efficient at all. Also why am I only hearing about bodega cats now? Reply

A bodega without a cat is no bodega. Reply

your bodega never had a cat? not even one hanging out near the door?? outrageous! Reply

Also, it looks like it was meant to be places inside apartment complexes... Like, whose NY apt building has space for that in their hallway? Either the people who would use it don't have space in their building (or any other logistical reasons why that wouldn't work) or the people who do have enough space probably aren't buying stuff from their local bodega anyway. Reply

"The name Bodega sparked a wave of criticism on social media far beyond what we ever imagined. When we first came up with the idea to call the company Bodega we recognized that there was a risk of it being interpreted as misappropriation."



This new trend of acknowledging misappropriation but still continuing it is the same as the apology trend of stating I'm sorry if you were offended. Reply

cynically, i think it's to generate exactly this sort of attention. they want people to blow it up for them. Reply

i only ever went to the corner store for tropicana cranberry juice & a cigarillo, and now i go for just gerber rice cereal & beech nut banana baby mush Reply

this is another thing like will these vending machines have all the cool niche items corner stores have? i don't think so



they can keep it Reply

Howards pig skins and 50 cent soda. Noshamehere. Reply

pinche gringos Reply

I'm too cheap to even buy anything from regular convenience stores or regular vending machines (compared to major grocery store chains), there's no way I'm getting anything with whatever jacked up prices they're using here.



Edited at 2017-09-14 01:34 am (UTC) Reply

isnt that a parody twitter? idk but the good sis werner herzog delights me Reply

It is, lol. I didn't know and added a more legit one so I don't get deleted Reply

the good news is i hadn't ever seen this twitter before and your post helped me discover it and for that i am forever in your debt Reply

fat mac - if the good sis werner delights you, you should listen to paul f tompkins' impression of him on comedy bang bang Reply

i'm trying to think of how much i personally would prefer this over corner convenience stores...at best the only issue i really have with them is racism and shadiness/safety of some of them but vending machines for EVERYTHING just sounds really awful



not to mention the app name...like really..??? hella white Reply

