Comic Writer Gail Simone Weighs in on Bodega Backlash








This is in response to the recent blowback to a new startup called "Bodega" that essentially wants to put local bodegas/mom-and-pop grocery stores out of business by putting a glorified app controlled vending machine in your local apartments, office, dorms, or gyms. They're probably looking to get bought out by a bigger company

People have not taken kindly to this, pointing out the audacity in taking on the name and logo (a cat) of the very thing they're trying to disrupt and replace. Another criticism has been about two Silicon Valley types trying to get rid of a human connection, one often run by PoC.




Started by two ex-Google employees, they claimed they didn't think anyone would take offense to the name, but they were super wrong about that. They've since apologized about not understanding how much of a wave they'd cause with their choice of name.

"Yes, clearly. The name Bodega sparked a wave of criticism on social media far beyond what we ever imagined. When we first came up with the idea to call the company Bodega we recognized that there was a risk of it being interpreted as misappropriation. We did some homework — speaking to New Yorkers, branding people, and even running some survey work asking about the name and any potential offense it might cause. But it’s clear that we may not have been asking the right questions of the right people."


source:1/2/3
