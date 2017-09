White House calls for firing of ESPN anchor who called Trump a white supremacist

JUST IN: White House demands ESPN fire host who called Trump a "white supremacist" https://t.co/BlCgjVupjU pic.twitter.com/PEzeXlu2Zt — The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2017

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

The height of white privilege is being able to ✌🏾ignore✌🏾his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

- On Monday, ESPN anchor Jemele Hill posted a series of tweets explicitly calling the president a white supremacist, and implying that his supporters are as well- ESPN issued a statement distancing themselves from Hill's remarks: "The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."- During today's White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the comments "outrageous" and suggested that Hill should be fired- Possible First Amendment violation - the government shouldn't be trying to get you fired for criticizing them!sources: 1