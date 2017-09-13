anna

White House calls for firing of ESPN anchor who called Trump a white supremacist


- On Monday, ESPN anchor Jemele Hill posted a series of tweets explicitly calling the president a white supremacist, and implying that his supporters are as well
- ESPN issued a statement distancing themselves from Hill's remarks: "The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."
- During today's White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the comments "outrageous" and suggested that Hill should be fired
- Possible First Amendment violation - the government shouldn't be trying to get you fired for criticizing them!




sources: 1, 2, 3, 4
Tagged: , , , ,