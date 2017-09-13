White House calls for firing of ESPN anchor who called Trump a white supremacist

well here we go Reply

Thread

Link

I don't see The White House asking Seth Meyers or any other white male late night host to be fired — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 13, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

My fucking thoughts exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly

Regardless of profession the whole damn works has been saying this or worse but now it's a FEMALE and MINORITY so punish her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or that texas beauty queen that roasted him recently Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. like wtf. this is some bs. on so many fucking levels. its fucking ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

met, this shit is ridiculous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

T H I S Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugg this makes me mad

if the white house demands a firing then what about every fox news host who hated obama and made awful comments towards him?

like she spoke the dam truth and it's like fuck you white house fuck uou Reply

Thread

Link

What were the awful comments? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

were you not around when fox news helped perpetrate the birth certificate bullshit? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh shut the fuck up White House- fucking insecure mother fuckers can't handle the truth. Reply

Thread

Link

As a wise housewife once said, "a hit dog will holler". Fuck trump. Reply

Thread

Link



My hot take on her Tweets:



Edited at 2017-09-14 12:51 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

basically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh why are they so fucking sensitive. imagine being the PRESIDENT and still being super fragile. Reply

Thread

Link

RME



Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her inbred family can fuck off Reply

Thread

Link

She legitimately looks inbred lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where are all the 'but my first amendment!!!1!!!!!' people now? Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is finally an example of an affront to free speech Reply

Thread

Link

How can this possibly be legal? I think it's bad enough Trump targets specific media, but for the WH to officially advocate firing someone for nothing more than a personal attack? Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe she said this was a "fireable offense" like.....on what planet Reply

Thread

Link

Promote her tbh Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ espn doing the exact opposite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Imagine if a television personality called the President a racist. pic.twitter.com/Iob1PTtfnN — Carlos Murillo (@LosMurillo126) September 13, 2017

Also, this: Reply

Thread

Link

Please let her retweet this!!! Please! Please!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HOLY FUCK. There is tweet for this too!

He is the epitome of hypocrisy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's a tweet for everything. Everything! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does he know what "racist" means or...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

White people (and I am one) always think criticising the society for oppressing people of colour or calling out white supremacy is racism because god forbid we admit our mistakes. That, or they think being called racist is as bad as being targeted by racism. Either way it's just a case of "uncomfortable when we are not about me" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link