White House calls for firing of ESPN anchor who called Trump a white supremacist
JUST IN: White House demands ESPN fire host who called Trump a "white supremacist" https://t.co/BlCgjVupjU pic.twitter.com/PEzeXlu2Zt— The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2017
- On Monday, ESPN anchor Jemele Hill posted a series of tweets explicitly calling the president a white supremacist, and implying that his supporters are as well
- ESPN issued a statement distancing themselves from Hill's remarks: "The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."
- During today's White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the comments "outrageous" and suggested that Hill should be fired
- Possible First Amendment violation - the government shouldn't be trying to get you fired for criticizing them!
Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017
Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017
The height of white privilege is being able to ✌🏾ignore✌🏾his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017
sources: 1, 2, 3, 4
Regardless of profession the whole damn works has been saying this or worse but now it's a FEMALE and MINORITY so punish her.
if the white house demands a firing then what about every fox news host who hated obama and made awful comments towards him?
like she spoke the dam truth and it's like fuck you white house fuck uou
Edited at 2017-09-14 12:51 am (UTC)
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her inbred family can fuck off
He is the epitome of hypocrisy.