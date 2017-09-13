Keith Morrison

Larry King reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer




Larry King revealed today that he was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in July during a routine physical.

King, 83, had the spot of cancer removed several weeks after diagnosis and was back at work a week later.

He hopes this scare stresses how important annual physicals are, since that was the only reason his cancer was caught so early.

Sources: 1, 2
