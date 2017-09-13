Larry King reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer
Thank you everyone for the well wishes.The Drs at Cedars were great & removed the cancer immediately. Im as healthy as can be & back at work pic.twitter.com/80BsmdYgPW— Larry King (@kingsthings) September 13, 2017
Larry King revealed today that he was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in July during a routine physical.
King, 83, had the spot of cancer removed several weeks after diagnosis and was back at work a week later.
He hopes this scare stresses how important annual physicals are, since that was the only reason his cancer was caught so early.
Sources: 1, 2
My dads cancer was caught only due to 3 mo regular checkups and blood tests due to previous heart surgery because otherwise his type of cancer doesn't have symptoms until it's extremely late stage and the end is inevitably near. Not sure if that turned out to be good or bad because he fought for 3 yrs whereas normally symptoms appear when there's < 6 mos to go. /csb2
I'm going to make my parents go on more regular check ups
And yes influence your parents! 🙂
Also his books are really fun reads, highly recommend for anyone who needs something light and interesting.
If you're ever going to learn you have cancer, then stage 0-1 is the best possible scenario in most types of cancer
Cancer is the worst and I hope Larry King keeps kicking around until he's 100+.
Here's hoping that our health system improves.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
My mom had a pea size tumor discovered in her lung because she was on the transplant list for a kidney. If they hadn't been doing routine scans of her chest they said they probably wouldn't have caught it until it was much worse.