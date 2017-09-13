Larry King reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer

Shit. Regular check ups are so important Reply

They really are. The doctors found a mass on one of my uncle's kidney's thanks to a regular check up (and were able to completely remove it), and they were saying how lucky he was bc renal cancers usually aren't symptomatic till the end. Reply

Yep. My mom had a propensity of developing non cancerous fibroid tumors and had more frequent regular checkups for breast and lower female parts cancer. They discovered a small spot in her breast and did a needle biopsy. It was classified stage 0 and she had a lumpectomy plus some post op radiation. They felt like the needle biopsy had gotten all of it because the lumpectomy didn't result in more cancer findings. That was 10 yrs ago. She swears that the radiation is the reason for everything that has even remotely affected her since then like allergies or a cold or her skin itches or you name it, she's glass is half empty lol, but she's still cancer free. /csb.



My dads cancer was caught only due to 3 mo regular checkups and blood tests due to previous heart surgery because otherwise his type of cancer doesn't have symptoms until it's extremely late stage and the end is inevitably near. Not sure if that turned out to be good or bad because he fought for 3 yrs whereas normally symptoms appear when there's < 6 mos to go. /csb2 Reply

Oh wow. I am glad your mom is OK, and I'm sorry to hear about your dad :(



I'm going to make my parents go on more regular check ups Reply

Thx bb



And yes influence your parents! 🙂 Reply

SERIOUSLY. it saves so, so many lives Reply

What kind of regular checkups bb? And how often? Check ups are often feigned off around here in me country. :/ Reply

lung cancer sucks Reply

How is he only 83? He's looked like a dessicated corpse for 30 years. Reply

yikes Reply

He's so lucky they caught it early Reply

Aww. I adore him and hope he fights it off.



Also his books are really fun reads, highly recommend for anyone who needs something light and interesting. Reply

So glad for him! Reply

Nine lives, man, nine lives



If you're ever going to learn you have cancer, then stage 0-1 is the best possible scenario in most types of cancer Reply

He got really lucky. My mom's lung cancer was only found because she ended up in the hospital with pneumonia. She lucked out that it hadn't spread outside of one tumor in her lung and has finished chemo/radiation. I'm hoping maybe she'll be lucky and it won't recur (the type she has tends to recur and I already know she won't do chemo again).



Cancer is the worst and I hope Larry King keeps kicking around until he's 100+. Reply

praying for your mom. My mom's cancer also has a chance to reoccur but looking at the stats, it was found early and didn't metastasize or invade anything, so here's hoping her chemo and radiation eliminates everything. Reply

awe :/ Reply

That's great that they were able for to catch it so early. My grandma had lung cancer and it was stage 4 by the time they discovered it. Reply

Whoa, he got lucky! I'm glad he's okay now. Reply

wow lung cancer is very rarely caught stage 1. lucky guy. Reply

Wow.



Here's hoping that our health system improves. Reply

I wonder what kind of things they did during the physical because lung cancer usually doesn't start to show signs until it's advanced.



My mom had a pea size tumor discovered in her lung because she was on the transplant list for a kidney. If they hadn't been doing routine scans of her chest they said they probably wouldn't have caught it until it was much worse. Reply

yeah i wonder if they just do scans for him for the hell of it because he has $$$? Reply

Oh yeah right, like all of us get his kind of care, I am sure he had PET or other scans. My physical is pee in a cup, give us some blood, check breasts for lumps. That's about it. Ain't nobody scanning me to see if I have things inside me Reply

my coworker was recently diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. it seemed like it came out of nowhere Reply

Is she a smoker or nah? Reply

