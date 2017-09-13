kate

Fifth Harmony to battle against each other on Lip Sync Battle

Ally vs Dinah vs Lauren vs Normani


Lip Sync Battle 3rd season is set to premiere on October 12th

You can get free tickets for the epic battle here!


which 5h member will go home with the winner belt? my money is on Allyson tbh
