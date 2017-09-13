Fifth Harmony to battle against each other on Lip Sync Battle

I would go just to watch Ally be her little potato self and attempt to dance. Bahahaha. Reply

Don't follow them but is there any question it won't be Normani?



Oop don't want to jinx it!



she's hilarious tbh

Ally enjoying nature #BestAllyMomentspic.twitter.com/3RdR6Tkv8L — ♕sara loves dinah (@favdinah) July 7, 2017

ally is the most over the top member of the group. she'll fit just rightshe's hilarious tbh

she looks sooooo much better with these clothes, her stylist hates her

"i just slapped my oneself" ahah thank you for this, she seems cute! (also slightly relating to the video bc of my fear of spiders)

me in nature

ally is the best member of this group

I wonder what they'll all sing.



Normani or Ally will win. Dinah and Lauren are lazy af, but Normani is the best dancer and she won't actually have to sing so she'll shine. Ally look like a flop at whatever she's attempting, but she'll be so earnest and endearing that people love it anyway.

Ally is honestly so cute and relatable because i cant dance to save my life yet i do it drunk, on top of it i feel like im killing it when i prob just look like her but less pretty😂

Since no actual singing is involved Normani lol



This is her moment

How much you bet that she'll choose a Beyoncé song



she already had "her moments"



one of them lipsynching "Cryin' in the Club" would be amazing haha

I'd stan if they did that.

My money's on LegendAlly too.

Now that they're even numbered, why not?

normani has the most stage presence. it'll be her or ally.

Lol put them out of their misery

i don't see the point of popstars doing lipsync battle. like we see you (try to) perform all the time... its supposed to be for non-musicians

I am so torn on them. On the one hand I want them to be successful because it would stick it to Camilla. On the other hand, they're just so boring, I can't.



