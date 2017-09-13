Fifth Harmony to battle against each other on Lip Sync Battle
Ally vs Dinah vs Lauren vs Normani
Lip Sync Battle 3rd season is set to premiere on October 12th
You can get free tickets for the epic battle here!
which 5h member will go home with the winner belt? my money is on Allyson tbh
sources 1 2
According to @Onsetshows' website, Fifth Harmony will be on the TV show "Lip Sync Battle" (@SpikeLSB), taping on Saturday, September 23rd! pic.twitter.com/Czm5T68VJq— 5H World News (@5HWorldNews) September 12, 2017
Oop don't want to jinx it!
she's hilarious tbh
Normani or Ally will win. Dinah and Lauren are lazy af, but Normani is the best dancer and she won't actually have to sing so she'll shine. Ally look like a flop at whatever she's attempting, but she'll be so earnest and endearing that people love it anyway.
I'd stan if they did that.
