Good for them. <3

Although I hate Adam Levine. Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn that was quick. i thought she was supposed to be walking the show this year? Reply

Thread

Link

dusty rose LMFAO what a SHIT name Reply

Thread

Link

It's like something out of the 70s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read it as Dusty Rhodes every time. Poor baby with her terrible wrestler name... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sounds like a trashy rock groupie thot name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean its pretty if you're a crayon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or late 80s furnishing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's a total lipstick color name imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I looked it up on google images and damn that is a pretty colour Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's a ballet dancer named Dusty Button which I feel like is slightly worse than Dusty Rose? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe they named their kid THAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for them!

I think it's better to have kids close in age. I'd hate to raise one kid, have one be 10+ and then need to start over again with a new kid. Reply

Thread

Link

IA, as hectic as it would be a few years, it'd be better to get it done. (Though only if the parents can take some time off or work it aorund their schedules in some way). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree - my brother and I are 6 years apart and that was kind of too much to be really super close. I didn't want that, so my first two kids are just 15 mo apart and my third is about to be born - he will be 3 & 4 years younger than the other two, respectively.



We also have my husbands daughter who is almost 10 - I'm worried already that she is too old to be really close with the youngest one.



Our household is insane chaos at all times and probably will continue to be for the near future...hope its worth it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think for kids it's definitely fun to be close in age. I actually hated pregnancy so I couldn't do it so fast right after I had my first. I waited and he just turned 3 when I had my daughter and I think that's a decent age gap but not too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I would've been mentally ready to pop out kids close together. 2 years apart sounds really ideal, until I realized I would've had to get pregnant around the time my son was 1. That seemed awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats to them! So I guess a lot of couples don't wait the recommended 18 months after giving birth to get pregnant? Reply

Thread

Link

That isn't a recommendation I've ever heard. My first two are only 15 months apart. Most couples I know wouldn't wait 18 months anyway because then you have at LEAST a 2.5 year age difference already even if you get preg the first month you try. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's definitely a recommendation. I've also read at least 2 years. Pregnancy is very taxing on the body and doctors recommend taking time to recuperate between pregnancies. Obviously that's not what everyone does though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







While there is no consensus on optimal IPI, research has shown that short intervals (less than 18 months) and long intervals (60 months or more) were associated with higher risks of adverse health outcomes (1–2).





source:





The CDC recommends waiting 18 months but I don't think that's set in stone and the age of the mother can always factor in.source: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr64/nvsr64_03.pdf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I was 6 months my mom got pregnant. It happens. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that bathroom looks tacky! and um congrats on the baby. Reply

Thread

Link

Everything he touches becomes tacky, like a douchebag King Midas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously is that counter a shiny gold???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was quick



still not over dusty rose smh Reply

Thread

Link

Dusty Rose is a lipstick shade smh Reply

Thread

Link

Damn. That was fast. Reply

Thread

Link

she's so basic looking for a model idgi Reply

Thread

Link

Ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dusty Rose



lmao Reply

Thread

Link

my college friend's boyfriend was a fire fighter up here in NYC. She and Adam had a place (or were staying temp idk) and the fire department got called over there. she started a huge fire with the toaster. she's kinda dim. Reply

Thread

Link

Bwahahahaha this sounds exactly as I would expect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww come on. Accidents happen. Doesn't mean they're dim!





/has started a fire in the kitchen











































twice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bb don't feel bad. i left the tap running once and flooded my kitchen and hallway :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she a sim jw Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I started a major toaster fire by putting oily leftover pizza in the toaster. :-/ My husband hasn't let me live it down in the years since, but idk, it seemed faster than using the oven. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was fast, I guess it explains why he hasn't been doing things with VS while Candice has? I feel like she won't get the fantasy bra now that's she been gone for a while/there are so many new girls, and that Candice has a better shot at getting it again.



wishing them the best! Reply

Thread

Link