September 14th, 2017, 01:48 am just444 Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting baby #2 sourceROUND 2.....Their daughter Dusty Rose Levine turns one next week Tagged: adam levine / maroon 5, models, pregnancy Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 101101 comments Add comment
Although I hate Adam Levine.
I think it's better to have kids close in age. I'd hate to raise one kid, have one be 10+ and then need to start over again with a new kid.
We also have my husbands daughter who is almost 10 - I'm worried already that she is too old to be really close with the youngest one.
Our household is insane chaos at all times and probably will continue to be for the near future...hope its worth it!
While there is no consensus on optimal IPI, research has shown that short intervals (less than 18 months) and long intervals (60 months or more) were associated with higher risks of adverse health outcomes (1–2).
source: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr64/nvsr64_03.pdf
still not over dusty rose smh
lmao
/has started a fire in the kitchen
twice.
wishing them the best!