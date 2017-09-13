Christian Bale has been using pies to prep for his next film
Christian Bale has been eating "lots of pies" for his next film | #VarietyStudio presented by @ATT #TIFF17 https://t.co/koFxWobn6q pic.twitter.com/olXHjmx2gl— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2017
- An interviewer asks him what he has been doing to prepare for his role as Dick Cheney in an upcoming biopic directed by Adam McKay
Food post? What are you eating ONTD? And do you prefer cake or pie?
edit: pie > cake always. the best pies are: lemon meringue, pumpkin, and strawberry rhubarb. apple pie is good too, but you gotta use the right apples.
Edited at 2017-09-13 11:42 pm (UTC)
https://www.instagram.com/p/BY1t9bS
lmao oops I meant John Smith
Edited at 2017-09-14 07:53 am (UTC)
i've been eating so much lately. it's weird, i eat - i gain weight. i don't eat - i gain weight. whatever. lol.
I'm not into cooked fruit or fruity desserts so pie (cept for chocolate or smores) is pretty much a no go.
But cheesecake is a god-tier dessert.
Edited at 2017-09-13 11:51 pm (UTC)