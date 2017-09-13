Christian Bale has been using pies to prep for his next film

living the dream



edit: pie > cake always. the best pies are: lemon meringue, pumpkin, and strawberry rhubarb. apple pie is good too, but you gotta use the right apples.



Edited at 2017-09-13 11:42 pm (UTC)

Lemon meringue is my fave! We always serve it at Thanksgiving. So yummy.

Yas GAWD. My granny use to make me lemon meringue all the time. My absolute fav!

um, why did you leave out key lime pie? my fav!

pies are truly where its at.

bb make yerself a dixie pie. There's a couple different versions but my fave is basically just pecan pie but you also add chocolate, maybe a little coconut if you have it around.

tbh w his extreme eating i'm surprised he hasn't had a heart attack yet

I was just about to comment on that. that one movie where he looked like skeletor, bulking up for batman, etc etc and now this?!

I'm pretty sure he does have heart problems from all the physical method acting he's done. I'm shocked he's doing this because I remember reading that a doctor told him to cut it out with all the yo-yoing in his diet

It's only a matter of time.

yeah this sounds gross.

I just realized that's Q'orianka Kilcher beside him! Mini The New World reunion. As fucked up and pedo as the casting was it still remains one of my fave movies.

I LOOOOOOVEEEE this movie this score the scenery everything

i wish this movie was on netflix

That movie is beautiful, yes!

i fucking love this movie too!

Funny, I watched it twice trying to figure out from where I knew her and was about to ask here lol

Yeah, I adore this movie too. That damn closing Wagner score too

I still don't buy anyone picking Christian Bale over Colin Farrell.

Same goes for the Disney movie. You don't let go of Will Smith



lmao oops I meant John Smith



Edited at 2017-09-14 07:53 am (UTC)

i never crave pie but i love me some cake.



i've been eating so much lately. it's weird, i eat - i gain weight. i don't eat - i gain weight. whatever. lol.





Ive been eating like a moron being sick since Monday. I eat junk food like crazy when I feel like shit.

omg fat christian bale is so fucking hot 😍

He's gonna have a heart attack in the next five years, I'm calling it.

My OB wanted me to lose weight this year, and I've gained weight. I don't want to go for my annual in December. I've had food and weight issues for ages, and it's just not good for me when my regular doctors bring any of that up. It triggers me. This time it triggered me in a bad way, and now I'm panicking about December, which is so not good.

Ugh, I know that feeling all too well.

I'm not glad you have this same problem as I do, but it brings me a tad bit of comfort that someone understands what I mean by my above comment. I feel like it sounds weird to be that uncomfortable in regards to weight and your doctor, but I've had such issues with food and weight that I have to be in a very prepared mindset for any appointment about that, and it's really hard for me.

I'll take freshly baked cookies if given a choice

I love pie more than cake but chocolate cake with chocolate frosting will be my favorite fucking sweet dessert. Add extra chocolate in the cake while we're at it.

I just finished eating a maple pie with some whipped cream.

Cake but especially cheesecake.



I'm not into cooked fruit or fruity desserts so pie (cept for chocolate or smores) is pretty much a no go.



But cheesecake is a god-tier dessert.



Edited at 2017-09-13 11:51 pm (UTC)

Cheesecake with some fresh strawberries and whipped cream on the side is the best. The best.

CAAAAKE

