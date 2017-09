Director Max Landis wrote a 150-page 'living document' about Carly Rae Jepsen

Max Landis wrote a 150-page 'living document' about Carly Rae Jepsen https://t.co/beTOKgkiAP — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 13, 2017

- On his new website A Scar No One Else Can See , Landis delves into a manifesto what he calls The Jepsen Pattern, where he argues that Carly is singing about the same thing in every song?- You can read his 150-page manifesto at the source.- He's been working on this and tweeting about Carly obsessively for over a year on Twitter. He released this teaser of his work when she released Cut to the Feeling.- He claims that this is all in support of her.