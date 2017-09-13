Director Max Landis wrote a 150-page 'living document' about Carly Rae Jepsen
- On his new website A Scar No One Else Can See, Landis delves into a manifesto what he calls The Jepsen Pattern, where he argues that Carly is singing about the same thing in every song?
Max Landis wrote a 150-page 'living document' about Carly Rae Jepsen https://t.co/beTOKgkiAP— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 13, 2017
- You can read his 150-page manifesto at the source.
- He's been working on this and tweeting about Carly obsessively for over a year on Twitter. He released this teaser of his work when she released Cut to the Feeling.
- He claims that this is all in support of her.
source source source
Honestly, she should get a restraining order...
Edited at 2017-09-13 11:47 pm (UTC)
He must be seething.
Basically Eddie Redmayne was being stalked by a random German woman for 5 years and finally pressed charges.