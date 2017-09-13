Director Mary Harron says men should be as unsensitive as they want
#TIFF17: Men should be as "unsensitive as they want," says 'American Psycho' director https://t.co/WVwAzAGERK pic.twitter.com/qyjXFzQeIN— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2017
- Is promoting the Alias Grace miniseries which she directed
- Men should be as unsensitive as they want. I'd rather know what they think, or what their imaginations are all about. I'm kind of libertarian that way. I want to hear what everyone thinks.
- She cast Christian Bale in American Psycho because he was the only one who got that the character was supposed to be ridiculous and all the Americans who auditioned worshipped the character.
ONTD do you want to know what men think?
ive literally walked down a street to have a random ass man passing me say to me "i want to have sex with you"... some thoughts shouldnt be verbalised.
Also I hate nothing as much as American Psycho, both the movie and the book. Nothing.