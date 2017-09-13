Yoncé, Joan Smalls

Director Mary Harron says men should be as unsensitive as they want


  • Is promoting the Alias Grace miniseries which she directed

  • Men should be as unsensitive as they want. I'd rather know what they think, or what their imaginations are all about. I'm kind of libertarian that way. I want to hear what everyone thinks.

  • She cast Christian Bale in American Psycho because he was the only one who got that the character was supposed to be ridiculous and all the Americans who auditioned worshipped the character.


ONTD do you want to know what men think?
