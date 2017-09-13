Director Mary Harron says men should be as unsensitive as they want

I do not Reply

men dont think so no i dont wanna know what their dumb pea brains come up with thanks Reply

Not only that but she said all that as if men are being silenced or something. I still hear their dumb shit all day every day. God forbid we hold them accountable for their shitty opinions. Reply

ikr??

ive literally walked down a street to have a random ass man passing me say to me "i want to have sex with you"... some thoughts shouldnt be verbalised. Reply

I'm kind of libertarian that way.



Reply

the worst Reply

I was about to give her the benefit of doubt but then I read that. Reply

I thought she was going to go in the direction of, "It lets me know who not to associate with." But nope. Flop. Reply

yeah that's where i stopped reading Reply

mte Reply

lmaoo really. Reply

me every time a man gives me his unsolicited opinion on basically anything: Reply

LOL @ frozen Sully Reply

Right? XD Reply

he's how we look on the outside lmao Reply

Yaaaaaaaaas at this scene. <3 Reply

yesss Reply

LOL Reply

Best thing about this is Sully not budging, lmao. Reply

I'm tired of this. Reply

I don't care about men's thoughts.



Also I hate nothing as much as American Psycho, both the movie and the book. Nothing. Reply

I watched it a few years ago because people raved about it and I thought I was the only one who didn't get the hype. I still don't understand but I'm glad I'm not alone anymore lol Reply

A lot of people seem to think it's clever ~~~satire but I don't find satire that punches down very clever at all. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] dog "death" scene



I didn't care for the book, but I enjoy the movie for what it is. It's ridiculous. However, thehas put me off from rewatching. The STV sequel with Mila Kunis is so bad it's funny, especially the scene where she kills a guy with a condom. Reply

You should easily hate Bret Easton Ellis more than the book and/or movie. Reply

The book is terrible and boring; I couldn't finish it Reply

luv the book, hate the movie Reply

why she saying this like they don't already? Reply

mte lol Reply

lmao exactly Reply

I think she's probably suggesting that some men still cloak their real feelings or opinions unless they're guaranteed anonymity or are only talking off the record or to a private inner circle. A two faced persona. Reply

that's people in general. she's making such a non-statement. Reply

Mte 😒 Reply

men are suffering daily Reply

It's sad how we haven't found a cure for stupidity yet. Reply

Girl what? Reply

nah Reply

Finally someone is speaking up on the very real oppression men have when it comes to voicing their opinions. The last time one did that all that time ago (this morning), I side-eyed him and I don't think he's recovered. Reply

"ONTD do you want to know what men think?" no. i don't want to know what they think, i don't want to hear what they say, i don't want to look at them. what i want is for them to get the fuck off this planet already. Reply

mte like i would even settle for a themyscira set up that women could go to undetected by men Reply

that's literally what heaven looks like. Reply

haven't we heard enough of what men think tho Reply

