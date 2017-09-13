'Better Watch Out' Red Band trailer
This holiday season, you may be home, but you’re not alone... In this fresh and gleefully twisted spin on home-invasion horror, babysitter Ashley (Olivia DeJonge) must defend her young charges (Levi Miller, Ed Oxenbould ) when intruders break into the house one snowy night – or so she thinks.
STARRING: Levi Miller, Ed Oxenbould, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery, Virginia Madsen, Patrick Warburton
Theatrical/VOD release: October 6th
I've already been spoiled but I'll probably check it out anyway since it's supposed to be hilarious.