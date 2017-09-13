'Better Watch Out' Red Band trailer

I'm guessing the main kid is causing all this to "trauma bond" with the babysitter. Reply

Yeah, I'm getting that Passengers twist vibe. Reply

So what is this doing that Home Alone isn't besides swearing. Reply

I heard about this one when it was still called Safe Neighborhood.



I've already been spoiled but I'll probably check it out anyway since it's supposed to be hilarious. Reply

Spoil me pls Reply

[ Outside text ] The kids are initially behind the whole thing bc the son's trying to sleep with the babysitter but the son goes full psycho and things go downhill from there Reply

I FUCKING KNEW IT!!! Reply

He's like 12🤔🤔🤔 Reply

Who dat fine ass dude in chair? So pretty 🤤 Reply

Asdfghjkl just watched the trailer lmao. Got me all like DAT CHILD NEED HELP & GETS EXORCISED loool what went wrong? Reply

The babysitter and one of the main kids in this were in The Visit together as siblings, so this is kinda funny. Reply

This is like a cross between Home Alone and that terribly shitty side story in Crazy Stupid Love isn't it?

Okay this looks hilarious. Reply

but why is a 14 year old needing a 19 year old babysitter?? Reply

I've met a lot of (white) parents who still get babysitters for their teenagers. I stopped having a babysitter before I turned ten. Reply

i think its def a rich white parent thing. i pretty much stopped babysitting kids when i was 15 (i got a ~real~job), but i think most of the kids were about 9 too. Reply

Oh you're generous with the ages. I was going go with 12-13 and maybe the girl 14-15 Reply

lol i ended up googling and the boy is supposed to be 12. so i think id still put the babysitter at maybe 17-8 since the other kid says "shes like twice our age" EITHER WAY ITS STILL WEIRD HES TOO OLD FOR A BBSITTER. Reply

This shit wants to be Funny Games so fucking bad Reply

Just like Funny Games wanted to be a good movie with stuff to say. Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

looks like leighton meester in the thumbnail Reply

hft Reply

This looks freaking fun Reply

What is the excuse to not immediately call the police? "I'VE RUN OUT OF DATA AND DON'T HAVE THE WIFI PASSWORD!" Reply

Pan made him psychotic. Reply

