Last 'Younger' Post of the Year - Extra Finale Scenes + VIEWING POST

still pissed and not even excited about this

let's hope the opening of season 5 redeems itself 110%

lmao i'm so disappointed that i can't even hope anymore lool



THEY TEASED US FOR A WHOLE SEASON ONLY TO SHIT ON EVERYTHING IN THE FINALE



plus they are keeping the two dull blondes next season so that immediately isn't promising :(

I really hope so, but I think it's going to take a few episodes.

Same girl. Same.

same. if liza and charles dont get together by episode 2 of season 5 i'm 10000000000% over it

zane better be a regular next season. he's hot & i like him with kelsey. i thought i shipped her with josh but when they tried to do them this season i realized that they don't have chemistry.

if they film after december, charles won't be contracted to the originals anymore so they better snatch him up.

also I'm gonna post about Younger if I want to, idgaf about the patient non-Younger watchers, don't thank them :D they can scroll

im gettin soo tired of watching tbh

they really are dragging this shit out too much, just get charles/liza together and keep them together, they can have other problems, i'm sure A WHOLE TABLE OF WRITERS CAN COME UP WITH BETTER STUFF.

this show has taken a real nosedive tbh

me too

they ruined this finale and season

fuck the teasing to lead up to nothinggg Reply

seriously...unless they like magically resolve everything in the first ep next season which would be okay but then again kinda stupid and pointless because that is stuff that should have been in the finale

there are so many problems that they could write in that dont revolve around those 2, they need to get together already. then get her pregnant or some other problem ffs. 4 SEASONS AND THE MAIN LOVE COUPLE DOESNT EVEN GET TOGETHER wtf

oh op i just remembered to tell you that I watched Serendipity



I thought it was cute but totally unrealistic :D



Kate was beautiful thooo Reply

haha yay! glad you enjoyed it.

it's the classic rom-com "that would NEVER happen, but it's still cute" storyline Reply

zzzzz Liza is so boring and whiny fuck off. I hope she dies next season.

lmfaooo

lmao

lmfao a+

LOL

You guys have me so worried for the finale. I've avoided spoilers, but obviously have picked up that my Charles/Liza soul won't be happy.

Yeah, I'm kinda bummed that I read these comments :(

Ugh. And whyyyyy are we doing this Josh/Liza bullshit again?!? UGHHHHHHH!!!

I'm so annoyed the finale is like this. Josh and Liza are so tired at this point.

I'm still hoping they'll pull a stunt like they did on House with an additional scene that was cut from all screeners and basically 5 people in the whole wide world new it existed until the ep aired.

I know, I know... A girl can hope ;(

I know, I know... A girl can hope ;( Reply

that would be amazing but idk what they could have cut if Liza is in Ireland and Charles is in NYC...we wouldn't have been satisfied with anything less than her professing her love for him and at least them kissing lmao

OR LIKE TELLING HIM HER AGE



OR LIKE TELLING HIM HER AGE Reply

What episode did they do that on House? I haven't watched it in years but I don't remember a time they did that.

In Help Me, when House and Cuddy finally get together. The screeners ended on him about to take vicodin for the first time in 2 years. The aired version had Cuddy walk in at the last moment and say she loves him.

https://www.facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica/videos/10154985203232061 Btw, there's one more clip from the ep

thanks i'll add it!

Reply

the cliffhanger this season should have been Charles finding out about Liza's age from someone else

not the fucking phone in the basket lol



not the fucking phone in the basket lol Reply

that would have been one hell of a cliffhanger. they dropped the ball

i can see them doing that maybe in the next season finale, but the whole season will be excruciating then lol

But they did it last year with the season ending on Liza telling Kelsey, so I get it that they wouldn't want to repeat it. My dream finale would be a bit soap opera-ish with Liza realising she shouldn't be at that riiculous wedding and dramatically storming off, and flying back to NYC. It could end on a cliffhanger, like, her knocking on Charles's door. So we don't know if he opens it, if Pauline does etc. Basically anything would be better than a finale focusing on a forced marriage of a character introduced literally 3 eps ago and another character that was barely on screen this season and who no one gives a fuck about anymore.

/ENDRANT

/ENDRANT Reply

Getting tired of this show. Last few episodes have reminded me of all the worst parts of SATC. Endless Manhattan circle jerking! People who never freaking talk! Wishy washy back and forths!

Charles is Big. Liza is Carrie. Josh is Aidan. Kelsey is Charlotte. Boss lady is Samantha. Quirky friend is Miranda.

lauren/maggie are both samantha, diana is miranda



Edited at 2017-09-14 12:37 am (UTC) Reply

Hell no at this Charles insult. Big was a fucking emotionally manipulative, cheating asshole. Charles would never!

