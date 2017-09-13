Last 'Younger' Post of the Year - Extra Finale Scenes + VIEWING POST
.@YoungerTV finale sneak peek: Kelsey and Zane butt heads over their hot new novel. https://t.co/Kvjc2CUL0D pic.twitter.com/b0KXEiAsAT— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) September 13, 2017
You can chat w/ Sutton Foster, Nico Tortorella and that Clare chick on the Facebook Live Aftershow tonight.
P.S. thanks to all the patient non-Younger watchers out there this season!
source, 2, 3
THEY TEASED US FOR A WHOLE SEASON ONLY TO SHIT ON EVERYTHING IN THE FINALE
plus they are keeping the two dull blondes next season so that immediately isn't promising :(
fuck the teasing to lead up to nothinggg
I thought it was cute but totally unrealistic :D
Kate was beautiful thooo
it's the classic rom-com "that would NEVER happen, but it's still cute" storyline
I know, I know... A girl can hope ;(
OR LIKE TELLING HIM HER AGE
https://www.facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica/videos/10154985203232061
not the fucking phone in the basket lol
/ENDRANT
Edited at 2017-09-14 12:37 am (UTC)