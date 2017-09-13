Maggie Gyllenhaal May Still Have Taylor Swift’s Scarf
Maggie Gyllenhaal addresses the rumor that Taylor Swift had left a scarf in her home on #WWHL. Watch here https://t.co/vo4vVzfeDZ pic.twitter.com/yHOcl91sjk— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 13, 2017
- On a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live!", Maggie was asked by Andy Cohen what happened to the scarf(that reminds Jake of innocence) that Taylor Swift said she left at Maggie's house in her 2012 song "All Too Well".
-Maggie laughed and responded with, "You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this? I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible, I don’t know. I’ve been asked this before and I’ve been like, what are you talking about?”
-Andy tells her she needs to find the scarf and sell it on eBay.
ontd, do you still have any of your ex's stuff?
I left my scarf there, at your sister's house /
And YOUUUU've still got it, in your drawer, even now
flop host not doing his research ahead of time!
That said, she should get it from Jake and still put it on eBay
Look what you made me do, Taylor! That said, I think they had an actual relationship and they both were complicit in the cringe pap photos and wanted to milk it for what it was. She just happened to milk it even more.
She had already had this happen with that scum John Mayer and with Taylor Lautner before Speak Now. So I've always thought it was probably John Mayer and that's why she was so upset about it afterwards and dragged him in that song
EXPLAIN THIS
i would be mortified
Nope. I burnt all his shit up at my best friends 4th of July bonfire a year after we broke up and 1 month after I finally changed my number so I wouldn't take his calls anymore all while Brie Larson's "Life After You" was playing.
So gay and so annoying at 21 lol
i miss him.
but i love that tshirt more. its soft, great fabric and looks great on me
I think if Reputation gets critically panned, she'll probably reconsider this direction.
edit: someone beat me but enjoy the bonus Red tour performance! lol
Hell my last bad breakup I gave away most of my own shit and moved to a different city. 😂
