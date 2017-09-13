Maggie Gyllenhaal May Still Have Taylor Swift’s Scarf

This scarf belongs at the Smithsonian since it inspired Taylor's best song lol Reply

second best after Style but ia about the Smithsonian

all too well is her masterpiece imo

State of Grace is the best tho

greatest song of all time

I still have a shirt of my exes, but more importantly, she still has my sufjan stevens one that I wore when I met my favourite songwriter. :(

Maggie wouldn't have it, Jake would!



I left my scarf there, at your sister's house /

And YOUUUU've still got it, in your drawer, even now



flop host not doing his research ahead of time!



Edited at 2017-09-13 10:23 pm (UTC)

Ikr smh someone not paying attention to this song in the first place.



That said, she should get it from Jake and still put it on eBay Reply

Nah, Andy knows that Jake dgaf and just left it at Maggie's.

no one can ever convince me that was a real relationship. in the beginning of her career, taylor mastered the PR relationship game, she would be "seen" with someone, ppl would lose their shit, she'd allude to the break up in a song, the song would go # 1 while ppl speculate who it was about. i mean.



Edited at 2017-09-13 10:24 pm (UTC)

I didn't think so at the time but her subsequent songs and some of the info that came, like how badly he tried to keep it a secret, convinced me

idk the staged pics of them, it felt contrived like a lot of her relationships around that time but maybe i'm cynical

there's photos of them going to thanksgiving at her cousins house back in Pennsylvania that weren't leaked to press, i think ppl found it on one of her relatives facebook pages.. i don't know if PR does that. but after seeing hiddleswift bring out tom's mom idk.

I thought she lost her virginity to him which is what the album/this song's all about but maybe I'm wrong

Parent

Yeah but it's not like doing family walks with her boyfriend's sister and niece is something Taylor has down more than once.... [Oh.]

[Wait.]

Look what you made me do, Taylor! That said, I think they had an actual relationship and they both were complicit in the cringe pap photos and wanted to milk it for what it was. She just happened to milk it even more. Reply

Idk, this wasn't really the beginning of her career at all.



She had already had this happen with that scum John Mayer and with Taylor Lautner before Speak Now. So I've always thought it was probably John Mayer and that's why she was so upset about it afterwards and dragged him in that song Reply

I thought the whole thing with his family was suspicious but she's done that with almost all of her relationships. I think she's just super clingy and serious when she starts dating someone.

i can't believe she actually dated jake. i remember the days of ONTD when they said she was bearding for him lmao

Lmao I love that she wrote this whole thing about how he kept her scarf cause he's carrying a torch and he probably doesn't even remember it.

I actually like this song, it's her best imo, but I love how she pulls a chekov's scarf like it was life-changing but they broke up cause he didn't bother to go to her birthday or something and didn't gaf

Lol right? She thinks she changed his life when she seemed more like a quarter life crisis. It wouldn't surprise me if he did have the scarf but had no idea where it came from or who it belonged to. 😂

EXPLAIN THIS EXPLAIN THIS

imagine being asked about your little brother's 3 month relationship 7 years later

i would be mortified



i would be mortified Reply

lol i don't even think it was 3 mnths tbh

it was def. 3 months and some on and off again after that. there was an ontd original on it but imgur hates us now so half the images don't work i think.

maggie it looks like this

Whoa, I've never seen that pic with Maggie before

Really? It inspired this amazing moment:

Her style was cute this era

Man I really miss her with long wavy/curly hair. She looks so cute, I'm tired of the fucking bob with weird bangs she's had for ages.

Her eyes....

Really cute looks

He's actually wearing that same scarf? I wonder if that pic is after the relationship, like he really did keep the scarf.

her holding that coffee cup drives me insane. the label is perfectly outwards with such a dainty hold. If I'm carrying any cup while walking I have a death grip on it

she really did look like a rodent

I love that Taylor knows to use the most obvious references possible for her fans to pick up on who/what the song is about. I think the "blind item" clue she had for this song was Maple Lattes, too!

she looked cute here

What was their age difference? It looks like a lot here

lmao these series of pics are so iconic

damn her surgery is v obvious looking back at these but i cant hate she looks better now

So he took her to his families house for thanksgiving on the first week they met? That's so fucking weird.

I would never let some random girl my brother's been dating for a month get too friendly with my daughter. Taylor seems clingy as fuck.

She looked sooo much cuter before she fucked w her eyes. The squintiness was more endearing

She was at her prettiest with Jake.



ontd, do you still have any of your ex's stuff?



Nope. I burnt all his shit up at my best friends 4th of July bonfire a year after we broke up and 1 month after I finally changed my number so I wouldn't take his calls anymore all while Brie Larson's "Life After You" was playing.



So gay and so annoying at 21 lol



Edited at 2017-09-13 10:28 pm (UTC)

i went to work wearing my ex' tshit today.



i miss him.



but i love that tshirt more. its soft, great fabric and looks great on me Reply

Her pop music is cute but I hope she ventures back into her Red-era songwriting again.

If 1989 was a fail she would've easily went back I think, but since it was her biggest era and this next one will probably be even more huge since she's on streaming sites now I definitely don't think she'll go back to her singer-song writer days :(

IA. Considering the immense success of that album, she probably thinks this is what all her fans want from her.



I think if Reputation gets critically panned, she'll probably reconsider this direction. Reply

She probably will return to the sound/writing in her 30s.



Edited at 2017-09-13 10:40 pm (UTC)

mte, musically she peaked w/ red imo

Like 80% of my lounge/lazy clothes are from exes. Oop. I also have a bong from probably the worst ex that ever existed but, like, it's a NICE bong. So I kept it.

That gif reminds me of Tori Amos. I don't listen to Taylor, but now I'm intrigued if her piano playing corresponds with the dramatic hair-tossing and heaving.

Thank you!

Yikes this is awful lol I don't understand why her lower register is this bad, her voice is literally just one level up from talk singing and her voice is quite deep

omg this is so bad lmao

Tori is a skilled piano player. This is a fucking joke.

(skip to 6:23)



and at the grammys:



edit: someone beat me but enjoy the bonus Red tour performance! lol



Edited at 2017-09-13 10:39 pm (UTC) it does! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dmrz02o 5vwY (skip to 6:23)and at the grammys: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2nNwqX AMqc (skip to 2:25)edit: someone beat me but enjoy the bonus Red tour performance! lol

Nah I never keep shit. If it's over it's over and I need clean break.



Hell my last bad breakup I gave away most of my own shit and moved to a different city. 😂



Edited at 2017-09-13 10:35 pm (UTC)

