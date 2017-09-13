pizza

Maggie Gyllenhaal May Still Have Taylor Swift’s Scarf


- On a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live!", Maggie was asked by Andy Cohen what happened to the scarf(that reminds Jake of innocence) that Taylor Swift said she left at Maggie's house in her 2012 song "All Too Well".
-Maggie laughed and responded with, "You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this? I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible, I don’t know. I’ve been asked this before and I’ve been like, what are you talking about?”
-Andy tells her she needs to find the scarf and sell it on eBay.

ontd, do you still have any of your ex's stuff?
