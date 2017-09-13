Model Teddy Quinlivan Comes Out as Transgender

<3 how great! all the best to her. Reply

How do trans people know theyre a man/woman?

I know gender is based off of what you feel.

What does that mean to feel like a man/woman? Reply

i'd tell you if i could, but i'm cisgender so idk, sorry. Reply

My friend described it as feeling like you don't belong in your own skin, feeling disassociated from your own body and its physical sexual/gender characteristics. Reply

Good for her. She's really successful. She probably wouldn't have been if she'd been out from the start. ☹️ Reply

i'm confused, is she coming out as a transwoman or a transman? I'm high, sorry. Reply

Find another post to troll. Reply

lmao she was just asking a question Reply

She's MTF Reply

Considering the climate, that's incredibly brave. Kuddos to her ♥ O a lighter note, I find her very pretty :3 Reply

She looks great obviously but omg when is the vocal fry trend going to end? Reply

That was bugging me so much, she sounded like my friend's sorority sisters. The vocal fry and all the "like." Reply

i feel attacked by this Reply

ooo snap I commented on that below - it's a trend? Where does it come from? Why do so many people, most notably gay men or MTF have it? Reply

It really stuck with people after the Kardashians established themselves.



Edited at 2017-09-13 11:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Vocal fry? That's what it's called? I call it creaky door voice where everything sounds like a drawn out question ...mostly involving kale. Reply

That's great! Sending her positive vibes.

I have to ask, though: What is that jacket in the tweet? It confuses me. Reply

I checked her Instagram and she posts her fashion week photos



https://www.instagram.com/teddy_quinliv an/?hl=en



Coach has always been tacky af



all of Coach's clothing is so ugly Reply

Yeah, that one looks much better. Thanks for the info. Reply

The videos are pretty cute! Reply

wow she's so striking!! good for her!! :) Reply

Is she the one from that prank video where the dude stole ha hat and she slapped him and went THATS PRADA Reply

omg that's her? legend Reply

ive never seen this and i love her now Reply

Yas! I would do the exact same Reply

omg i remember this. Reply

omg amazing Reply

im so glad i have a name to the face now I could watch that video forever Reply

I'm glad they're happier now! Reply

ur not slick Reply

is there a problem Reply

Fuck off. Reply

Her gender is female; not "their". At least other users are finally calling you out on your blatant and disgusting transphobia. Reply

i have a genuine q regarding the vocal fry but idk how to ask it and idk if ontd is the place to do it tbh Reply

I probably can not answer it but when i speak english my has a vocal fry. it sounds awful Reply

how do you know if you have vocal fry?? Reply

Happy for her! Reply

