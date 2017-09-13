raz

Model Teddy Quinlivan Comes Out as Transgender



Model Teddy Quinlivan, who has been in campaigns for Oscar De La Renta and stomped the catwalks for Prada and YSL, came out as transgender. She decided to do so because of the current political climate in the United States.

She posted series of short videos on instagram where she reflects on her childhood with her mom, talks about why she stayed closeted (her fears for her safety and career prospects), the struggle to remain confident in a world that constantly puts transgender people down, and the reasons she did come out. She wants to break the stigma against being trans, make people think more progressively about trans issues, and be a role model for trans kids.


Source
Source
Tagged: , , ,