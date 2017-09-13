Call Me By Your Name Soundtrack to release October 20th + how Sufjan almost wasn't a part of it

Where is all the text I added?? D:





- When Luca first approached Sufjan about doing something for the intro + the ending, Sufjan turned him down. Then, he asked him to just do a single song and Sufjan surprised him months later with two songs AND a piano adaptation of "Futile Devices".



- Soundtrack is set to release on October 20th.



Sufjan surprised him months later with two songs AND a piano adaptation of "Futile Devices".



I can't wait to see this movie. I teared up watching the trailer alone. Reply

same, the book stuck with me for so long, the epilogue 😩😩 Reply

Oh wow, I didn't even realize it was based off a book! Reply

I want it now, though! Reply

collect that oscar, sufjan Reply

It would be amazing if he got the Oscar and then performed it live for us Reply

he should get to perform even if he's only nominated Reply

The OP's notes and sources disappear after I refresh. It's hidden for some reason on my end.

When I refresh, I can briefly see the other stuff before it disappears again.

Maybe it's my browser.

the music was so good! cant wait to buy the soundtrack lol. Reply

the new version of futile devices is going to kill me, isn't it? Reply

I hear all of his music in the movie is just amazing Reply

Yup Reply

Sufjan is an angel. Reply

THANK GOD. I've been so desperate to hear Mystery of Love again. Reply

"Mystery of Love" is haunting af. It's been sitting in my brain for days. Reply

I salivate at any news of this film Reply

i'm so hyped for this movie, it feels like it's taking forver! Reply

Also, one of the TIFF interviewers told Timmy and Armie that people were shipping them in real life and it was excruciating. They do not need to know how delusional some of the fans are. I saw a post on Tumblr about how Timmy apparently looked sad in an interview when Armie starting talking about his wife and oh my god can you not? Reply

Oh god noo, why do they do this Reply

so cringe, like they clearly have a really lovely and supportive friendship and armie's clearly obsessed with his wife and babies Reply

People are gross af. I made the mistake of going through Tumblr and someone made gif sets of their Interviews and were like "LOOK AT HOW THEY'RE LOOKING AT EACH OTHER!!! THEY CLEARLY MISS KISSINGGGG EACH OTHER"



People need to find some fucking chill omg. Reply

Yeah I been following this film's hashtag on twitter, and the reactions/accounts from some people are just cringeworthy :3 Reply

Like, did they read the book?? And comprehend it? Because it's really not the cutesy adorable love story they apparently think it is. Which is what I liked, but like...youths.gif I...I did not know this was happening, and yetLike, did theythe book?? And comprehend it? Because it's really not the cutesy adorable love story they apparently think it is. Which is what I liked, but like...youths.gif Reply

God, I would do anything to watch this movie right now. Reply

mte james Reply

