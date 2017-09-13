Aishwarya Cannes stairway

Call Me By Your Name Soundtrack to release October 20th + how Sufjan almost wasn't a part of it






- When Luca first approached Sufjan about doing something for the intro + the ending, Sufjan turned him down. Then, he asked him to just do a single song and Sufjan surprised him months later with two songs AND a piano adaptation of "Futile Devices".

- Soundtrack is set to release on October 20th.



Yess, I absolutely love 'Mystery of Love'.


source
