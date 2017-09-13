Call Me By Your Name Soundtrack to release October 20th + how Sufjan almost wasn't a part of it
Why Sufjan Stevens almost passed on it entirely: https://t.co/hdRJsolt6w— POPSUGAR Ent (@POPSUGAREnt) September 13, 2017
- When Luca first approached Sufjan about doing something for the intro + the ending, Sufjan turned him down. Then, he asked him to just do a single song and Sufjan surprised him months later with two songs AND a piano adaptation of "Futile Devices".
- Soundtrack is set to release on October 20th.
Yess, I absolutely love 'Mystery of Love'.
source
Like, did they read the book?? And comprehend it? Because it's really not the cutesy adorable love story they apparently think it is. Which is what I liked, but like...youths.gif