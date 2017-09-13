Riverdale Roundup: EW Cover, Merchandising, Cast Whereabouts, and Other Stuff
The #Riverdale gang is BACK! Get all the details on season 2 in our Fall TV Preview: https://t.co/yHLi5nI74m 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gNjWVKle6O— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 13, 2017
Because their stans probably swamped the polls, Riverdale won EW's cover battle thing, and for some reason this is the photo they chose to go with. The full issue will be out this Friday
Now we can all be weirdos as Hot Topic (of course, lol) is selling Riverdale merchandise like t-shirts, Archie/Jason's football jersey, and of course Jughead's beanie
IT'S HERE! If you love hamburgers, writing and amateur sleuthing then you need this beanie. https://t.co/qD4E5fBLXr #riverdale #jughead pic.twitter.com/AS1ShCxMLT— Hot Topic (@HotTopic) September 6, 2017
Archie's jersey...or Jason's? (PS: 30 DAYS TILL THE NEW SEASON!) https://t.co/6GD5zvnKzr #riverdale #archieandrews pic.twitter.com/5Ega7zqAyi— Hot Topic (@HotTopic) September 11, 2017
First look at Vanessa Morgan dressed in character as Toni Topaz
First official look at Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz! #RIVERDALE— RIVERDALE NEWS! (@CWRiverdaleNews) September 8, 2017
📸 @justjaredjr pic.twitter.com/0PqhfeOWli
Cole did another AMA and buried through all the word salad (where he claimed the "I'm a weirdo" meme doesn't bother him), it sounds like they might possibly actually turn Chuck around (and for anyone curious about the user's other question, a writer on twitter said the sheriff's name is Tom like in the comics). Or at least not make him an antagonist (maybe that's just my wishful thinking).
Either way, here's a picture of the actor who plays Coach Clayton taking a selfie with Chuck's actor in what I'm guessing is the makeup trailer. So father and son might actually have a scene together instead of the weird scenario where Coach Clayton didn't have anything to say about his star player son getting kicked off the team for being a fuckboi
Come get dis chocolate, gurrl 🍫 🍫 #claytonchaos #coachclayton #chuckclayton
In between being the mayor of Riverdale, Robin Givens will also be playing a queen on Once Upon a Time
So wonderful to work on #onceuponatime and play #queeneudora ... mom of the beautiful #princesstiana . @mekiacox is as lovely on the inside and she is on the outside.🤗
Episode 9 is probably the midseason finale as it is titled "Silent Night, Deadly Night" meaning we're probably getting a fucking weird Christmas episode
I wish I didn't despise Cole because I could totally put together a good Jughead costume now that the beanie is for sale.
Speaking of the vermin, he did post these cool retro photos on IG:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BY_tAhI
I'd embed but it's not working for me idk.
Yeah, I usually do a laborous work around of finding the image code on IG pics. But thanks for sharing these! They really are cute, and I like that it's more than the core four going retro. Like OMFG at Casey and his adorkable glasses because lmao they already dress him like a Hardy Boy in the present. And awwww, at the way Moose is looking at Midge. Though I am wondering how he's going to be handled this season. And it's sort of weird they never even did a minor announcement about casting Midge considering every other character got one.
But getting back on track of hating Cole, I was dying at his word salad caption for the pic he posted of that Sophie Turner photoshoot.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYyt3yh
LIke jesus, is this the shit that got edited out when they posted the article/photoshoot? I can't believe he sits there and types all that in with his phone
they go too long at the nose end
Re: they go too long at the nose end
But then today I found out he was the dude on that goddamn Emma Roberts Nickelodeon show XD
mods, we need a tag
But the Claytons look hot as fuck... :D
And lol, as a former Levi's employee I remember when the scheduled appreciation day for denim fell on a freak heat wave when our A/C was broken. At least I came to work in shorts that day and got away with it