snake

What Happened on the 3nd Episode of The Great British Bake Off?

Do you want jokes about buns and the typical sexual innuendo of the GBBO? Well then you shuld open this post because your favourite (t)snake is here to bring you your weekly bake off post!




Noel chatting with Flo while drinking his tea was adorable.
Liam remained ADORABLE! I know ONTD seem to think Steven is this year's BF ut i think we should vote for Liam (even tho he's very young, perhaps too young for some of us, but i dont care he's GBBO BF 2017)
The RuPaul/Drag Race joke was cute


I LOVE LOVE LOVE when Noel says "bake" in his funny voice. I'm sorry ONTD, I love Noel esp when he's paired up w King Richard on the Big Fat Quiz.

Paul gave us the best moment of the season yet


Noel and Sandi seem to have found their space and they are so sweet and funny

Showstoppers were gorgeous!!

[Extra picture, get ready to laugh!]





[Who went home?]
Flo :(

i'm quite sad about it tbh




[Star Baker of the Week]
it's not Steven! Well done Julia :)



Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Next week is caramel week! Favourite GBBO innuendo of bread week? If Steven doesnt win this season I will riot!!

Tagged: , , ,