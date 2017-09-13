What Happened on the 3nd Episode of The Great British Bake Off?
Do you want jokes about buns and the typical sexual innuendo of the GBBO? Well then you shuld open this post because your favourite (t)snake is here to bring you your weekly bake off post!
Noel chatting with Flo while drinking his tea was adorable.
Liam remained ADORABLE! I know ONTD seem to think Steven is this year's BF ut i think we should vote for Liam (even tho he's very young, perhaps too young for some of us, but i dont care he's GBBO BF 2017)
The RuPaul/Drag Race joke was cute
I LOVE LOVE LOVE when Noel says "bake" in his funny voice. I'm sorry ONTD, I love Noel esp when he's paired up w King Richard on the Big Fat Quiz.
Paul gave us the best moment of the season yet
Noel and Sandi seem to have found their space and they are so sweet and funny
Showstoppers were gorgeous!!
[Extra picture, get ready to laugh!]
[Who went home?]
Flo :(
i'm quite sad about it tbh
[Star Baker of the Week]
it's not Steven! Well done Julia :)
Next week is caramel week! Favourite GBBO innuendo of bread week? If Steven doesnt win this season I will riot!!
The early snail catches the worm. #WednesdayWisdom #GBBO pic.twitter.com/e1Ixpy1XS7— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 13, 2017
Next week is caramel week! Favourite GBBO innuendo of bread week? If Steven doesnt win this season I will riot!!
Next Week: CARAMEL WEEK! #BreadWeek #GBBO pic.twitter.com/dXFa275SNF— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 12, 2017
All I keep seeing are two flop penis!
i'm glad julia got star baker (she's my second fav) she deserved it this week. i'm sad flo went home, she was very sweet but with this show everyone is nice and it's a pity to send them home so :(
and ia that noel and sandi were great this episode, i think they're finally finding their stride. they had some good jokes and all the innuendos had me in stitches, especially when that snail was on the table and everyone was cracking up lmaooo
i love GBBO innuendo, and i think Noel will be so great at it in the next episodes.
good old times
I thought the show stoppers were very funny, though most of that was unintentional. It did make me want to bake some bread tho.
I'm glad that the show isn't too different.. it was sad when we thought that bakeoff was dead. Sandi & Noel still aren't quiiittte there but they're def getting better
I've dropped a few that look like that.
really happy for julia
edit: i'm really sad that flo went home. i'd expected it and yet. when she started to cry my god :(
I binge watch this on Netflix with a pastry so I can feel like I too am ~judging the baked goods.
I always forget at how the first few episodes they're still making more mistakes, I can't wait to see them get into their stride as the series progresses. Also I feel like last year there were a lot more flat out uncooked bakes which is a bit of a disappointing fail to have, so I'm glad we have't had any of that so far.
Liam is fucking adorable, Julia pulls the best faces, Kate is great, Sophie is awesome and hot. The rest of them are cool, too. It'll be hard to see them cut loose. I think the final three will be Steven, Sophie, and Julia/Kate.