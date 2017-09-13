What Happened on the 3nd Episode of The Great British Bake Off?

That does not look like a snail... Reply

Edited at 2017-09-13 09:43 pm (UTC)

ahahah I love this gif! Reply

Lmao shit. I saw your edit and the gif moving the other way makes it even more hilarious. Reply

I scrolled past this post on the front page a few times because I don't watch this show / don't care etc



All I keep seeing are two flop penis! Reply

It looks like shit. Reply

Liam and Kate are my favorite bakers so far this season. Liam because he's a sweetie and a cute. And Kate because her whole blacksmith thing is just so... idk. I kinda love it. Reply

Liam is soooo sweet! i really enjoy every screen moment he has Reply

why a penis on a cake Reply

because penis on cake is Reply

im okay with steven not being this season's bake off boyfriend, bc then he can only be MY boyfriend!!! jfhgj i was shouting at him after the tea cakes to get a grip and he made me so proud with the showstopper :') he just has to win ok i'm stanning



i'm glad julia got star baker (she's my second fav) she deserved it this week. i'm sad flo went home, she was very sweet but with this show everyone is nice and it's a pity to send them home so :(



and ia that noel and sandi were great this episode, i think they're finally finding their stride. they had some good jokes and all the innuendos had me in stitches, especially when that snail was on the table and everyone was cracking up lmaooo Reply

all of this me toooooo!!



i love GBBO innuendo, and i think Noel will be so great at it in the next episodes. Reply

Why did they put a diq on a cake. What is this show? Reply

good old times



it used to be a cozy hub for innuendos and lovely baking porn.. then the makers wanted more money and now the show has adverts (shudder...)good old times Reply

I usually enjoy bread week the most, but this episode was a bit of a letdown. It also brought home the difference between Britain and the U.S. What you call tea cakes, we call buns. I've never heard a piece of bread called a "tea cake," but maybe that's just me.



I thought the show stoppers were very funny, though most of that was unintentional. It did make me want to bake some bread tho.



tbh i'm english and have never heard of a teacake.. i would call those buns too tbh.. they're like hot cross buns or something Reply

what part of england? we call them teacakes in the south... or at least we do where i live lol Reply

London! I assumed they're an oldf ashioned thing tbh Reply

hampshire here and never heard them called teacakes either lol Reply

Huh, I'm way down south and always have teacakes, usually toasted with butter. I just assumed everyone had the too. Reply

Noel is so difficult on my eyes .. I just look away when he is on screen. Reply

lol Reply

Looking past his hideous face & terribly clownish sense of "style", he brings nothing to the table in terms of humor or wit. Reply

lmao i love him Reply

look i love noel, he's problematic as fuck, but what's really unnerving is his profile. Reply

Did a double take on that bread pic. That's almost NSFW lol.

The long camera focus on that snail and everyone cracking up in the tent was amaaaaaaaazing.. and I loved that she won with it!



I'm glad that the show isn't too different.. it was sad when we thought that bakeoff was dead. Sandi & Noel still aren't quiiittte there but they're def getting better Reply

Irritation with the adverts aside, I still really love it. I don't miss Mary nearly as much as I thought I would, Prue brings a very similar feel. I do miss Mel and Sue but Sandi and Noel are warming up Reply

That "snail looks less like a penis and more like a literal piece of shit.



I've dropped a few that look like that. Reply

Noel Fielding is such an odd choice as a presenter but he's so good, I really like him and Sandi. Reply

I laughed so hard last night when the snail dick came out, and Paul's comment made it worse! I love this show. The showstoppers were fantastic, and Noel and Sandi are adorable. I was worried about Liam for a minute; he was lucky his flavors are always on point. Reply

The contestants are charming as always, but I still miss mary, mel and sue Reply

was scared for steven for a moment but i'm glad his showstopper was so good. his moment with paul was cute. he's definitely my fav this season.



really happy for julia



edit: i'm really sad that flo went home. i'd expected it and yet. when she started to cry my god :(



Edited at 2017-09-13 11:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Baked goods and a flawfree OP.



I binge watch this on Netflix with a pastry so I can feel like I too am ~judging the baked goods. Reply

I feel guilty for not missing Mary, Sue and Mel as much as I should, but also super relieved that the show is still loveable. I was sad Flo left! She was so sweet. In the past some of the little oldies have irked me a bit but Flo was so down to earth, I'm bummed.



I always forget at how the first few episodes they're still making more mistakes, I can't wait to see them get into their stride as the series progresses. Also I feel like last year there were a lot more flat out uncooked bakes which is a bit of a disappointing fail to have, so I'm glad we have't had any of that so far. Reply

Devastated that Flo is gone, she was by far the most interesting contestant, so far anyway. Also, I get that Steven is obviously the most talented baker but why is everyone thirsting for him? Tom is literally the hottest (male) contestant I can even remember being on Bake Off. Reply

