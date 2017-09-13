swamp monster

Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone share an awkward hug



- They met @ the Toronto International Film Festival

- JenLaw went for a hug, Emma didn't seem quite ready/willing, so she just awkwardly put her hands around Jennifer

- Apparently there's been rumours of a feud between the two so fans are already being extra and worrying that they're no longer close friends

source

Are you awkward when it comes to public displays of affection, ONTD?

Tagged: ,