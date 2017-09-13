Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone share an awkward hug
Jennifer Lawrence went to hug Emma Stone and it got awkward: https://t.co/3iXNvoISGe— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) September 13, 2017
- They met @ the Toronto International Film Festival
- JenLaw went for a hug, Emma didn't seem quite ready/willing, so she just awkwardly put her hands around Jennifer
- Apparently there's been rumours of a feud between the two so fans are already being extra and worrying that they're no longer close friends
Are you awkward when it comes to public displays of affection, ONTD?
Ok nevermind I went to source. It's awkward yes but Emma doesn't appear repulsed. If I had seen it without any knowledge of either of them or any commentary I would be like 🤷♀️
Emma is just a terrible hugger
naturals blondes who look so much better in red
Team Jerry btw he didn't even know her they weren't friends or even acquaintances people don't respect boundaries these days lol
A) doubtful
B) That would be the equivalent of a tofu and corn fight.
It isn't that bad in the video.
i think she'll win eventually though
But yes I need Saoirse to come through this award season. So tired of Jlaw and Emma 😴