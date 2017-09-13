Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone share an awkward hug

They're friends. Emma talked about her for Jen's Vogue cover. Reply

not everybody's prepared for a hug. sounds like some bs made-up feud. pitting women against each other, etc. Reply

Yep Reply

Mte Reply

it's literally not even in the source Reply

we love ontd original inserts Reply

I need a visual. Any video of this non-hug hug?



//// edit



Ok nevermind I went to source. It's awkward yes but Emma doesn't appear repulsed. If I had seen it without any knowledge of either of them or any commentary I would be like 🤷‍♀️



Edited at 2017-09-13 10:41 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't doubt she is but that's not the best example since Damien was clearly hugging someone else went she went for the hug lol Reply

it happens Reply

emma looks a million times better as a redhead Reply

It's extra apparent next to Jennifer too, lol. Jen looks fine blonde, but the color just completely washes Emma out here Reply

there's depth in jen's blonde though. if emma got more than that one bleached color it might look better. Reply

same with Sophie Turner Reply

The fact that you posted this in gif form so we can't escape how fucking awkward it was tells me you're evil. Reply

Reply





i was trying to at least edit down the sizes since i had posted it from mobile and didn't realize how huge they were but now i can't. you played yourself tbh. Reply

true i had avoided watching it for so long Reply

this encounter makes me so sad, anxious, and uncomfortable Reply

Lol @ this.



Team Jerry btw he didn't even know her they weren't friends or even acquaintances people don't respect boundaries these days lol



Edited at 2017-09-13 10:45 pm (UTC) Reply

i've gotten more comfortable with hugging over the years... but i still don't like to initiate it Reply

Apparently there's been rumours of a feud between the two



A) doubtful

B) That would be the equivalent of a tofu and corn fight. Reply

"oscar winner emma stone" is still...a concept for me to understand Reply

It isn't that bad in the video. Reply

i checked the source and like, why lie OP? Reply

the op: Reply

A banned source has a different take on the hug, titled Fans fear Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone’s friendship is over after the pair share an awkward hug on the red carpet in Toronto. Reply

I find Emma's Oscar campaign fascinating. She really used her friendships with Eddie Redmayne and Jennifer well. Always hosting screenings for her. Introducing her. Talking to Acadamy members. 2 young and well-liked Oscar winners making your case. Regardless of the film or her performance, I do think she had one of the better campaigns in a while. Reply

I'm watching season 3 of Bojack Horseman rn and one of the topics is Oscar campaigning, which is hilarious bc they show stuff that I only read about here so it's fascinating to see it as legit (Bojack often exagerates real situations while keeping the accuracy of the main issue). Reply

I don't watch the show - what type of stuff were they talking about? Reply

i just ... can't believe emma stone has an oscar. Reply

Jared Leto has an Oscar. I'll take Emma over Jared any day of the week. Reply

me either, but hollywood loves mediocre, so oscars don't mean shit Reply

I'm disappointed, but I knew it was coming. Hollywood seems to love her, so they were just itching for the right role to reward her. Reply

I can but I can't believe it was for La La Land. Reply

I really enjoyed La La Land when I saw it before all the hype, but I tried to watch it again recently and found it kinda boring? To be fair I just had it on in the background while I was doing other stuff, but it really didn't live up to my old expectations. And yeah, Emma should not have won that Oscar. Reply

sigh i remember the days when the only memorable thing she was known for was being a rip off version of lindsay.



Edited at 2017-09-13 10:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Me too. I mean there's always been less deserving winners, but I think with her win the Oscars lost some "prestige/shimmer" in my eyes.



Edited at 2017-09-14 12:12 am (UTC) Reply

i can't believe jlaw has one... Reply

all i know is they both better step back at this years oscars so queen saoirse can come through Reply

I hope I'm wrong, but I have a feeling Saoirse's gonna be one of those actors who's always nominated, but never wins :/ Reply

oh she's not winning this year, i just want another nomination and i feel like there's only gonna be one spot for a young girl with meryl, kate, frances and sally all looking to be happening



i think she'll win eventually though Reply

That would also be my girl Rooney. She fucking sucks at campaigning. Reply

like leo? :( Reply

Like someone else said that's my girl Rooney :(



But yes I need Saoirse to come through this award season. So tired of Jlaw and Emma 😴 Reply

