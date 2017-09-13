First Official Look At David Harbour As HELLBOY Released

It looks promising. Reply

do not like the long hair, but otherwise, looks decent.



doesn't look like David at all, which is fine.

If it did, I'd be concerned.

why so?

Woah. The same dude from Stranger Things? He looks giant.

Even out of costume, the dude is built like a brick shithouse.

So like the last one but with ugly hair this time?

So is that David's body or a suit too?

that's what i want to know, too.

T H I C C

H

I

C

C

why are they even rebooting this franchise? the first 2 films didn't even do that well.

Maybe they think in the time of all these superhero movies, it will do well now.

They should just rerelease the first one because it was amazing

Please allow to introduce myself, I'm a man of wealth and taste...#hellboy pic.twitter.com/nmRvN4MVk6 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 13, 2017





he certainly looks creepier, imo, which I don't know if that is the point.

I can't access it.

this is the photo: looks like he deleted it :\this is the photo: http://thousandsofreasonstobe.tumblr.com/post/165309245937

He looks good. And a lot like Ron Pearlman.

I didn't know Neil Marshall was behind this. Now I'm slightly more interested than I was before bc I love his stuff (even Dommsday idgaf)

I loved Doomsday



but Dog Soldiers is still one of my favorite movies of all time, especially when you add in the cast commentary Reply

I've never heard the commentary but I love Dog Soldiers so much!



I should track it down with the commentary now Reply

Or they could just give us Hellboy 3 and not waste our time with another reboot...

Right??? Especially since Ron Perlman has said he'd do it in a heartbeat and Guillermo Del Toro would love to do another one too.

But that would require us to acknowledge Hellboy 2, which was terrible.

The idea of Hellboy and Liz dating already gives me an ulcer, Abe banging some chick and betraying the bprd for her just took me into full on implosion. If I ignored Liz/HB, I was cool with the first one, but the second one...



It's a shame because Doug Jones and Ron Perlman were perfect and there were some really great touches in the first one. Reply

Right?! It practically ended on a damn cliffhanger!

They ended it on a cliffhanger. I want to know what happens so bad. Plus Del Toro's Blue/Liz/Red dynamics are so lovable.

what is the point

Man....... I really wanted him as Cable.....

Eh... meh

I loved the first Hellboy! 2nd was good too.. but idk if i really want a rebot? why are we getting a hellboy rebot?!?

I'd suck that demonic cock tbh!

SMH

After about a week of reading about people wanting to fuck Pennywise the Dancing Sugarcladdy, I don't even think this is that weird.

omfg

