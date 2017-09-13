First Official Look At David Harbour As HELLBOY Released
Get your first look @DavidKHarbour as #Hellboy 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/LxK6NZD6Ij— Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 (@GeekVibesNation) September 13, 2017
The first official image of David Harbor as the titular horned hero from Neil Marshall's Hellboy reboot has been released

doesn't look like David at all, which is fine.
he certainly looks creepier, imo, which I don't know if that is the point.
this is the photo: http://thousandsofreasonstobe.tumblr.com/post/165309245937
but Dog Soldiers is still one of my favorite movies of all time, especially when you add in the cast commentary
I should track it down with the commentary now
It's a shame because Doug Jones and Ron Perlman were perfect and there were some really great touches in the first one.