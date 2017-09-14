CW developing drama series "The Viagra Diaries" based on novel

That's an entirely different age bracket for The CW... maybe they are finally realizing that its actually mostly adults that watch all their pretend-teen shows Reply

mte

It won't get picked up. This will never make it past the pilot.

yeah, but as an adult who watches shitty cw teen shows - i'm not watching this shit lol. i'll turn on cbs the day i feel like watching this type of show.

yet CBS just approved an entirely male led line-up of pilots for fall 2017

Something tells me they will end up casting a 30 year old actress and re-write the entire plot.

mte

Lol mte. This is just so not like them

Came to say exactly this. The only way I see CW doing this is by de-aging the character down by as much as possible and then probably casting someone a lot younger.

LOL IKR

But not Grace&Frankie.

whet



maybe they'll do a dual timeline thing, where they'll be showing us how the couple met and fell in love, when they were at a CW age, for like 90% of the time, and then they'll just randomly cut to some old ppl every once in a while, to remind us of the main premise. Reply

A show about an older than middle age woman on The CW?

This sounds more like something HBO would do

They did. Read the post, hun.

I did, but I guess I didn't notice the original station developing it, lol

lmao i would watch this. seems interesting.

Is Nichelle Nichols available?

JUST WATCH GRACE & FRANKIE TBH

it's like they just want to pick up off-brand shows that they'll have to cancel after one season

it's likely won't have the demo or fandom momentum to save it so



whatever i'll take this over that dumb magic school spin-off plec is trying to sell



Edited at 2017-09-13 07:51 pm (UTC)

i'd watch it if goldie was still involved tbh

i'm here for more shows abt older women. hope they don't age the cast down

What's up with CW and the diaries



The Vampire Diaries

The Carrie Diaries

The Viagra Diaries





Lol mte

Lmao for real.

I actually read "The Viagra Diaries" as "The Vampire Diaries" bc CW came right before it.

I'd only watch this if Goldie was involved tbh

Um...do they know their core demo tho???

