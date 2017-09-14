CW developing drama series "The Viagra Diaries" based on novel




The book centers on a woman who, after her husband has a mid-life crisis at 65 and leaves her, struggles with being single for the first time in 35 years. The theme of the book is the raucous exploration of love, romance, sexism, and the search for happiness at any age in a modern/digital time.

Was in development at HBO in 2011 as a half-hour comedy with Goldie Hawn attached to star.

