CW developing drama series "The Viagra Diaries" based on novel
The CW & More/Medavoy Developing Series Based On ‘The Viagra Diaries’ https://t.co/8l2fJDR4Ad pic.twitter.com/UExmQvSHem— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 13, 2017
The book centers on a woman who, after her husband has a mid-life crisis at 65 and leaves her, struggles with being single for the first time in 35 years. The theme of the book is the raucous exploration of love, romance, sexism, and the search for happiness at any age in a modern/digital time.
Was in development at HBO in 2011 as a half-hour comedy with Goldie Hawn attached to star.
maybe they'll do a dual timeline thing, where they'll be showing us how the couple met and fell in love, when they were at a CW age, for like 90% of the time, and then they'll just randomly cut to some old ppl every once in a while, to remind us of the main premise.
it's likely won't have the demo or fandom momentum to save it so
whatever i'll take this over that dumb magic school spin-off plec is trying to sell
