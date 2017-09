I haven't really dug into this album yet. I'm not sure what to think. It took me so long to warm up to Delta Machine but I like it a lot more than when it came out. This is kind of a strange track to make a video for. Reply

Thread

Link

Yas ❤ Reply

Thread

Link

I like this. Reply

Thread

Link

ahh!!! i love it, hopefully i get to see them this month Reply

Thread

Link

They were so good live. I want to see them again in November but idk if I'll be able to afford it :(. Reply

Thread

Link

Do it and live cheaply until then!! Where are they in November? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link