Marilyn Manson says ‘piece of shit’ Justin Bieber told him: ‘I made you relevant again’
Marilyn Manson says 'piece of shit' Justin Bieber told him: 'I made you relevant again' https://t.co/34nWSzJkXv pic.twitter.com/uhVHBsDvhQ— NME (@NME) September 13, 2017
Marilyn Manson said that when he first met Bieber “he was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt, and he said to me, ‘I made you relevant again.'” Manson had told Beiber that he would do a duet of Beautiful People at his concert but Manson said that to fuck with Justin and didn't even go to soundcheck.
“He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that. He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, ‘you need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, ok?’ [laughs] ‘Alright? So stand down son.'”
