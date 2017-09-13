Marilyn Manson says ‘piece of shit’ Justin Bieber told him: ‘I made you relevant again’

I loved Marilyn as an edgy teen. They were the last rock band that gave us a real moral panic (unless you wanna count icp and i don't). Reply

SAME.



I miss the moral panic.



The one silver lining to T*ump in office. It's gonna be great to piss off stupid religious idiots agian. Reply

It's honestly testament to how dead rock is in 2017 that not one mainstream rock band are surfing an anti trump wave with manson-style subtlety (i still remember him wiping his bony arse with the american flag lol) Reply

Parents were SO WORRIED lol. Did they get all alarmed about satanists at your school and single out some kids that were supposedly practicing it? I feel like every school had those rumors when Manson was popular Reply

Aww sometimes I miss winding up my parents by blasting Manson. The good old days. Reply

They should have been more concerned about the neo-Nazi stuff about him, although it is intrinsically related to the Satanic stuff. Reply

I still love and listen to some of his songs ngl lol Reply

They're both trash Reply

i'm sure everyone is "dick height" to marilyn, he is incredibly uncomfortable if he has to spend more than 15 minutes with someone who isn't chortling his balls Reply

HAHAHAHAHHA



DIG INTO HIM MARILYN MANSON





DIIIIIIIG INTO THAT WORTHLESS JUSTIN BEIBER TRASH!



HaHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAH Reply

Men really function on another level. Reply

Lil Uzi Vert had a chance to talk to Marilyn and Uzi asked him how he can get older women.





ily Uzi, I'm older than you. xoxo Reply

How to get an older woman= "Be cute, and have a fucking job" Reply

Uzi fits that category. Call me Uzi. Reply

Sis, you need to love yourself. Reply

Justin Beiber is trash but I would let him get touchy-feely with me and I understand that je suis garbage. Reply

don't cry, but I would rather Manson touch me, I'd be too scared of catching something from Beibs.



but I was a teen when Manson was a "moral panic" by religious morons. Reply

you can easily catch something from manson, sis. Reply

Love yourself sis Reply

same Reply

same. i hate that i love ppl who look messy and rough. Reply

I.... lmao Reply

Another case of 'team no one,' lol Reply

so did marilyn bail on soundcheck before or after this conversation??

cause thats shitty Reply

"I’m like, ‘you need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, ok?’ [laughs] ‘Alright? So stand down son.'” Reply

detrimental to your own career! Reply

I went to Justin's instagram recently and good lord...lol what a mess. Reply

Was his creepy Pastor in the majority of the photos? Reply

A picture of Justin and his pastor is his profile picture. Reply

He spammed it with girls wearing his tour merch but it usually has unflattering pics of him eating food or in bed and photos with his pastor Reply

Lmao I need context for this Reply

LOL mte. Reply

lol, basically. i recently found out that manson was racist and although that shouldn't have been surprising, it still was. Reply

Omg! Where / how did you find out? Reply

lol really Reply

