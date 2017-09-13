all mine

Marilyn Manson says ‘piece of shit’ Justin Bieber told him: ‘I made you relevant again’




Marilyn Manson said that when he first met Bieber “he was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt, and he said to me, ‘I made you relevant again.'” Manson had told Beiber that he would do a duet of Beautiful People at his concert but Manson said that to fuck with Justin and didn't even go to soundcheck.

“He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that. He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, ‘you need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, ok?’ [laughs] ‘Alright? So stand down son.'” Beiber and pastor relationship explained

source=https://twitter.com/NME/status/908030760896135168
Tagged: ,